EUR/USD Rate Forecast: Euro Rebound Emerges After Defending 2021 Low
2021-03-02 19:30:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Struggling to Keep Hold of 1.2000 as the US Dollar Pullback Continues
2021-03-02 10:10:00
Gold Prices at Risk, Crude Oil Sinks But Broader Uptrend Remains Intact
2021-03-02 07:30:00
Oil Price Outlook Mired by RSI Sell Signal Ahead of OPEC JMMC Meeting
2021-03-01 20:00:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-03-01 06:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Feb 01, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 30,246.40.
2021-03-01 00:23:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Clings to Support After Steep Losses
2021-03-02 21:00:00
Market Positioning Data Show Retail Traders Long Silver and Gold | Webinar
2021-03-02 13:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/JPY
2021-03-02 20:00:00
British Pound Forecast: Sterling Snaps Six Week Rally- Cable Support?
2021-03-02 17:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/JPY
2021-03-02 20:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Bull Run Faces Stern Resistance
2021-03-02 15:00:00
Real Time News
  • BoJ's Kataoka: Hard to see inflation nearing 2% Will keep making utmost effort toward price target - BBG #BoJ $JPY
  • 🇨🇳 Caixin Services PMI (FEB) Actual: 51.5 Previous: 52.0 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-03
  • BoJ's Kataoka: Desirable to lower rates to strengthen easing Will add stimulus without hesitation if needed Will extend special funding program if necessary - BBG #BoJ $JPY
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: AUD/USD Eyes February High After Australian Q4 GDP Beat $AUD $USD Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/03/03/AUDUSD-Eyes-February-High-After-Australian-Q4-GDP-Beat.html
  • BOJ's Kataoka says it is appropriate to link forward guidance to a price target - BBG $USDJPY
  • The commodity-sensitive Canadian Dollar may continue outperforming its major counterparts in the coming weeks. USD/CAD, CAD/CHF, CAD/JPY and EUR/CAD key levels to watch. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here: https://t.co/9bkVXQuP5C https://t.co/K4OaGLhNm1
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 Caixin Services PMI (FEB) due at 01:45 GMT (15min) Previous: 52.0 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-03
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 Caixin Composite PMI (FEB) due at 01:45 GMT (15min) Previous: 52.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-03
  • RT @FxWestwater: $USDCAD May Move Lower on #USD Weakness Despite Crude #Oil Breakdown Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2021/03/03/USDCAD-May-Move-Lower-on-USD-Weakness-Despite-Crude-Oil-Breakdown.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/KpSu8Db0A0
  • President Biden will give speech about economy this Friday, White House says - BBG
AUD/USD Eyes February High After Australian Q4 GDP Beat

AUD/USD Eyes February High After Australian Q4 GDP Beat

Brendan Fagan,

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, GDP – Talking Points

  • Q4 GDP comes in at -1.1% YoY against an expectation of -1.8%
  • AUD/USD cautiously higher after the release, pushing towards 0.784
  • The Australian economy looks set to rebound swiftly from the COVID induced recession
The Australian Dollar climbed after Australian Q4 GDP came in at -1.1% year-over-year (YoY), against an expected reading of -1.8%. The strong beat, coupled with a 3.1% (QoQ) growth rate, compounded recent Aussie strength as the outperformance of the economy attracted more AUD/USD bulls.

AUD/USD Eyes February High After Australian Q4 GDP Beat

Source: RBA

Australia remains on a steady path in terms of economic recovery, as forecasts continue to improve due to faster vaccine rollouts. A strong labor market, rising wages, and rising private capital expenditure (Capex) data painted a rosy picture for the economy moving forward this year. The bounce in private capital expenditures reflects growing local optimism, and as a result, the trend has provided upward pressure to the Australian Dollar.

Australian Private Capital Expenditure Data

AUD/USD Eyes February High After Australian Q4 GDP Beat

Rising iron ore and copper prices have also added to Aussie-related optimism, as a “commodities supercycle” has helped elevate AUD/USD to levels not seen since March 2018. Despite selling off sharply at the end of February, AUD/USD rebounded as market participants regained optimism in the pair. China, Australia’s largest trading partner, also remains on course for a swift economic recovery, adding to a growing list of tailwinds for the Australian economy.

AUD/USD 3 Hour Chart

AUD/USD Eyes February High After Australian Q4 GDP Beat

Chart Courtesy of IG

During the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBAs) March 3rd policy meeting, officials maintained the Official Cash Rate and 3-Year Yield Target at 0.10%. RBA officials also added that the bank would be willing to adjust bond purchases to respond to changing market conditions. That was in response to the recent surge in global government bond yields. Despite the willingness of the RBA to remain highly accommodative, Governor Philip Lowe highlighted the strength of the ongoing recovery, stating that it is “well underway” and “stronger-than-expected.” For more on RBA policy, please click here.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern for DailyFX

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

