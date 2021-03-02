News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
EURUSD At Key Support While S&P 500 Recovers as Yields Level Out
2021-03-02 05:30:00
US Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Primed for Volatility as RBA Looms
2021-03-01 22:35:00
News
Oil Price Outlook Mired by RSI Sell Signal Ahead of OPEC JMMC Meeting
2021-03-01 20:00:00
Bitcoin, Gold, Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD and USD/CAD Technical Levels
2021-03-01 17:00:00
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-03-01 06:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Feb 01, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 30,246.40.
2021-03-01 00:23:00
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - March 2021: 'Dollars' Mixed but Gold, Stocks Favor Weakness
2021-03-01 20:30:00
Bitcoin, Gold, Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD and USD/CAD Technical Levels
2021-03-01 17:00:00
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - March 2021: 'Dollars' Mixed but Gold, Stocks Favor Weakness
2021-03-01 20:30:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD Pullback Grinds Support
2021-03-01 17:30:00
News
US Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Primed for Volatility as RBA Looms
2021-03-01 22:35:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - March 2021: 'Dollars' Mixed but Gold, Stocks Favor Weakness
2021-03-01 20:30:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Uptrend in Focus as RBA Holds Policy Steady

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Uptrend in Focus as RBA Holds Policy Steady

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

RBA, AUD/USD, Bond Yields – Talking Points

  • RBA policy under increasing pressure as bond yields surge
  • Key interest rate and 3-year bond yield target unchanged
  • AUD/USD gives unremarkable reaction to policy decision
AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) held its monetary policy stance steady on Tuesday, keeping its benchmark rate and 3-year government bond yield target unchanged at 0.10%. AUD/USD saw a slight uptick following the announcement but price action remains fairly muted due to analysts and investors telegraphing the RBA’s move.

While the move from the RBA was forecasted by them, volatility in bond markets are increasing bets for policy changes across the major central banks. Those changes could still be on the way, perhaps even later this year. However, the RBA has pushed back against runaway bond yields. Earlier this week bond purchases were significantly increased, driving the Australian 10-year yield sharply lower.

The Australian economy has performed extremely well in recent months with a robust recovery seen in economic activity, helped by its response to the Covid-19 pandemic and strong exports to China despite an ongoing political spat between the two countries. Still, the RBA finds itself between a rock and a hard place with growth exceeding expectations, increasing inflation, rising bond yields and a rising domestic currency. That said, the RBA remains to keep its 2024 target for raising rates.

AUD/USD 3-Minute Chart

AUD RBA reaction

Chart created with TradingView

AUD/USD Technical Outlook

Following a sharp breakdown, AUD/USD appears to have found support near its 50-day Simple Moving Average. The broader bullish narrative will likely hold if prices stay above the key moving average. A break lower, however, may see prices extend below the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level from the February high/low and challenge the psychologically important 76 handle.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

AUDUSD Chart

Chart created with TradingView

AUD/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

