Market Positioning Data Show Retail Traders Long Silver and Gold | Webinar

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Struggling to Keep Hold of 1.2000 as the US Dollar Pullback Continues
2021-03-02 10:10:00
EURUSD At Key Support While S&P 500 Recovers as Yields Level Out
2021-03-02 05:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices at Risk, Crude Oil Sinks But Broader Uptrend Remains Intact
2021-03-02 07:30:00
Oil Price Outlook Mired by RSI Sell Signal Ahead of OPEC JMMC Meeting
2021-03-01 20:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-03-01 06:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Feb 01, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 30,246.40.
2021-03-01 00:23:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Positioning Data Show Retail Traders Long Silver and Gold | Webinar
2021-03-02 13:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls Last Line of Defence
2021-03-02 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD to Extend Near-Term Downtrend
2021-03-02 09:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - March 2021: 'Dollars' Mixed but Gold, Stocks Favor Weakness
2021-03-01 20:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Bull Run Faces Stern Resistance
2021-03-02 15:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Feb 09, 2021 when USD/JPY traded near 104.58.
2021-03-02 11:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Banxico Economist Survey: -Sees 2021 inflation at 3.88% vs 3.65% prior -Sees 2022 inflation at 3.54% vs 3.55% prior -Sees 2021 GDP at 3.89% vs 3.74% prior -Sees 2022 GDP at 2.65% vs 2.61% prior #Mexico $MXN $USDMXN
  • GBP/USD has been hit in recent sessions and the downturn looks set to continue as the USD benefits from hopes of a strong US economic recovery and Federal Reserve tolerance of higher US Treasury yields.Get your $GBPUSD market update from @MartinSEssex here:https://t.co/shZ0nO9jnz https://t.co/r3emrqwf7C
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.86%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 73.09%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/4nsryukejQ
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.19% Oil - US Crude: -0.42% Silver: -0.92% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/xwaTuPMuuU
  • DAX poised to make a run at new record highs soon. CAC eying a gap-fill from the massive Feb 2020 decline. Get your #DAX market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/fi4OYwoY7T https://t.co/HL8gkW4i8w
  • $AUDUSD is rebounding today, currently trading back above the 0.7800 level. The pair hit a nearly three week low into the end of February, falling as low as 0.7700. $AUD $USD https://t.co/xD6HG17sos
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.89% Germany 30: 0.68% France 40: 0.57% US 500: 0.08% Wall Street: 0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Gjrddj7wsN
  • The 1965-2000 support zone is key on $EURUSD from the weekly, working a bull flag with support around prior resistance. #NFP on Friday https://t.co/GBnw4F18Ju https://t.co/Y8W2hcNSQF
  • - OPEC+ panel sees stockpiles below 5yr average by August in base case - Sees stockpiles decline even if 2.4mln barrels per day are revived by June #OPEC #OOTT $OIL
  • - OPEC Sec-Gen says oil markets are improving, headwinds are abating - OPEC sees oil stocks dropping by about 400mln barrels in 2021 in latest supply and demand outlook #OPEC #OOTT $OIL
Market Positioning Data Show Retail Traders Long Silver and Gold | Webinar

Market Positioning Data Show Retail Traders Long Silver and Gold | Webinar

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

Market sentiment analysis:

  • IG client sentiment data show that retail traders are overwhelmingly long both silver and gold, and that’s sending contrarian bearish signals for both precious metals
  • More generally, the markets seem to be pausing for breath, with a firmer US Dollar sending most other currencies lower.
Advertisement

Trader sentiment data send bearish signals for silver and gold

IG client sentiment data show that traders are overwhelmingly long both gold and silver, as well as cryptocurrencies Litecoin and Ether. At DailyFX, we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment and the data are therefore sending bearish signals for both precious metals.

The positioning of traders can be seen in the chart below, where SI is silver and GC is gold.

IG client sentiment data.

The resulting signals can be seen in the following table:

Market Positioning Data Show Retail Traders Long Silver and Gold | WebinarMarket Positioning Data Show Retail Traders Long Silver and Gold | WebinarMarket Positioning Data Show Retail Traders Long Silver and Gold | Webinar

Source: IG/DailyFX

Silver BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 2% -14% 1%
Weekly 2% -45% -4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide
Gold BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 5% -10% 3%
Weekly -1% -10% -3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it. You might also like to check out the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Bull Run Faces Stern Resistance
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Bull Run Faces Stern Resistance
2021-03-02 15:00:00
Natural Gas Outlook: McKinsey Forecasting Long-Term Demand for LNG
Natural Gas Outlook: McKinsey Forecasting Long-Term Demand for LNG
2021-03-02 12:15:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls Last Line of Defence
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls Last Line of Defence
2021-03-02 12:00:00
IBEX 35 Bulls Show Resilience as Summer Holiday Forecasts Improve
IBEX 35 Bulls Show Resilience as Summer Holiday Forecasts Improve
2021-03-02 10:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Silver
Bearish
Gold
Bearish