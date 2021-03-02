Market Positioning Data Show Retail Traders Long Silver and Gold | Webinar

Market sentiment analysis:

IG client sentiment data show that retail traders are overwhelmingly long both silver and gold , and that’s sending contrarian bearish signals for both precious metals

More generally, the markets seem to be pausing for breath, with a firmer US Dollar sending most other currencies lower.

Trader sentiment data send bearish signals for silver and gold

IG client sentiment data show that traders are overwhelmingly long both gold and silver, as well as cryptocurrencies Litecoin and Ether. At DailyFX, we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment and the data are therefore sending bearish signals for both precious metals.

The positioning of traders can be seen in the chart below, where SI is silver and GC is gold.

The resulting signals can be seen in the following table:

Source: IG/DailyFX

Silver BEARISH Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily 2% -14% 1% Weekly 2% -45% -4%

Gold BEARISH Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily 5% -10% 3% Weekly -1% -10% -3%

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex