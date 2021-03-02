News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Struggling to Keep Hold of 1.2000 as the US Dollar Pullback Continues
2021-03-02 10:10:00
EURUSD At Key Support While S&P 500 Recovers as Yields Level Out
2021-03-02 05:30:00
Gold Prices at Risk, Crude Oil Sinks But Broader Uptrend Remains Intact
2021-03-02 07:30:00
Oil Price Outlook Mired by RSI Sell Signal Ahead of OPEC JMMC Meeting
2021-03-01 20:00:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-03-01 06:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Feb 01, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 30,246.40.
2021-03-01 00:23:00
Market Positioning Data Show Retail Traders Long Silver and Gold | Webinar
2021-03-02 13:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls Last Line of Defence
2021-03-02 12:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD to Extend Near-Term Downtrend
2021-03-02 09:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - March 2021: 'Dollars' Mixed but Gold, Stocks Favor Weakness
2021-03-01 20:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Bull Run Faces Stern Resistance
2021-03-02 15:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Feb 09, 2021 when USD/JPY traded near 104.58.
2021-03-02 11:23:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Bull Run Faces Stern Resistance

Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Bull Run Faces Stern Resistance

Richard Snow, Markets Writer

USD/JPY Analysis:

  • USD/JPY continues upward trajectory but signs of fatigue are appearing
  • Publicly traded Bank of Japan sees largest share price surge since 2005
  • IG Client Sentiment supports the bullish run despite traders remaining slightly net-long
BoJ Surging Share Price and Positive Japanese Unemployment Data

The Bank of Japan, which is one of only a few central banks that are publicly traded, experienced a massive 18% rise on Monday and at the time of writing has posted a 21.21% increase for Tuesday. Outside of the recent retail driven price spikes this would seem extremely unusual as the share offers very little fundamentally to warrant such a sudden increase. Nevertheless, this may be viewed positively for the Japanese Yen as the central bank continues efforts to stimulate the local economy.

Bank of Japan Share Price

BOJ share price

Source: Tradingview

Boost your stock market knowledge with our articles on the types of stocks available, how equities impact the economy, and getting started with stock trading – Stock Market Education section

Earlier today, Japanese unemployment data came out at 2.9%, beating expectations of 3% which bodes well for the local labor market. Notable risk events for the rest of the week include a number of speeches from Fed officials, US jobless claims and finally non-farm payrolls on Friday.

econ calendar

For all market-moving data releases and events see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

USD/JPY Key Technical Levels

The current state of the USD/JPY pair is something to behold for technical analysis enthusiasts. After trading below the long-term descending trendline for H2 2020, frequently testing the trendline throughout, the pair reversed sharply and now trades within a rising channel.

USD/JPY has continued to oscillate between the upper and lower bounds of the bullish pattern and now approaches the upper bound, which acts as resistance. This area however, may pose a challenge to bulls as it falls within a crucial zone of resistance. The resistance zone comprises of the proximity of price to the resistance trendline, the 107.00 psychological number as well as acting as a previous level of support throughout August 2020.

A break above the zone of resistance would bring 107.50 and 107.80 into focus as the nearest levels of resistance with the July 2020 high still some distance away for now. However, the appearance of negative divergence on the RSI suggests the possibility of a return to the lower bound of the channel/support.

A move lower would see 106.20 and 105.80 as the nearest levels of support. Bulls may anticipate a retracement down to the 105.80 level and possible bounce off of support (red rectangle) if the market is set to continue trading within the rising channel.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

USD/jpy daily chart

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, IG

The 4-hour chart provides a more granular look at what is unfolding on the daily chart and once more highlights the appearance of the negative divergence, witnessed by the higher highs in price (blue circles) while the RSI produces lower highs.

USD/JPY 4-Hour Chart

USD/JPY 4 hour chart

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, IG

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
See what our analysts forecast for the Yen this quarter
Client Sentiment Hints at Bullish Continuation Despite 51% Net-Long Reading

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Richard Snow
 USDJPY sentiment
  • USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 51.15% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.05 to 1.
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment but sentiment is not skewed drastically in either direction and is very close to a 50/50 split. Therefore, it may not be prudent to apply the usual contrarian approach to this market in its current state
USD/JPY BULLISH
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -7% 21% 6%
Weekly -27% 48% 1%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
  • The number of traders net-long is 9.10% higher than yesterday and 27.53% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.73% higher than yesterday and 21.77% higher from last week.
  • Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment (increases in net-short positioning) warn that the current USD/JPY price trend may continue despite the fact traders remain net-long.

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

