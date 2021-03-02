News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Forecast: Euro Rebound Emerges After Defending 2021 Low
2021-03-02 19:30:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Struggling to Keep Hold of 1.2000 as the US Dollar Pullback Continues
2021-03-02 10:10:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices at Risk, Crude Oil Sinks But Broader Uptrend Remains Intact
2021-03-02 07:30:00
Oil Price Outlook Mired by RSI Sell Signal Ahead of OPEC JMMC Meeting
2021-03-01 20:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-03-01 06:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Feb 01, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 30,246.40.
2021-03-01 00:23:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Clings to Support After Steep Losses
2021-03-02 21:00:00
Market Positioning Data Show Retail Traders Long Silver and Gold | Webinar
2021-03-02 13:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/JPY
2021-03-02 20:00:00
British Pound Forecast: Sterling Snaps Six Week Rally- Cable Support?
2021-03-02 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/JPY
2021-03-02 20:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Bull Run Faces Stern Resistance
2021-03-02 15:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Clings to Support After Steep Losses

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Clings to Support After Steep Losses

Peter Hanks, Strategist

Gold Price Outlook:

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Clings to Support After Steep Losses

Gold suffered staggering declines last week falling from the $1,800 area to just north of $1,700. The losses came as US Treasury yields continued to rise, briefly overtaking the 1.5% mark which spawned a simultaneous sell off in US equities. Now with gold at support and US Treasury yields treading water, gold may look to inch higher in the days ahead as itconsolidates recent price action.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

That being said, the fundamental landscape remains largely unchanged for gold and if US Treasury yields continue to rise in the weeks ahead, there may be further weakness in store for gold.Aside from the fundamental side of the argument, gold has posted series of lower highs and lower lows consistently since August. With the most recent leg lower taking aim at support around $1,715 and the death cross formationin early January, the technical outlook remains firmly bearish in my opinion.

Gold Price Chart Overlaid with US 10 Year Treasury Yield (January 2020 – March 2021)

gold price chart

Chart created in TradingView

Nevertheless, gold may have to consolidate before it extends lower still. Should gains materialize, initial resistance may lie around the $1,765 mark which coincides with the November 2020 low. The zone also offered modest support in mid to late February. Subsequent resistance likely resides around the $1,800 level. Again, while gains may occur on shorter timeframes, such retracements could allow for renewed bearish exposure as the risk reward profile shifts favorably.

Gold (XAU/USD) Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (February 2020 - March 2021)

gold price chart

How to Trade Gold: Top Gold Trading Strategies and Tips

Gold has shown few signs the larger downtrend since August will suddenly end so there is little to suggest a larger reversal higher to the 200 day moving average or the top end of the descending channel is imminent.

On the other hand, a break beneath the lower bound of the channel could increase selling pressure which might see losses accelerate. The lower bound currently rests around the $1,675 area but moves gradually downward from there on. As gold awaits it next move, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

