News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Struggling to Keep Hold of 1.2000 as the US Dollar Pullback Continues
2021-03-02 10:10:00
EURUSD At Key Support While S&P 500 Recovers as Yields Level Out
2021-03-02 05:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices at Risk, Crude Oil Sinks But Broader Uptrend Remains Intact
2021-03-02 07:30:00
Oil Price Outlook Mired by RSI Sell Signal Ahead of OPEC JMMC Meeting
2021-03-01 20:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-03-01 06:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Feb 01, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 30,246.40.
2021-03-01 00:23:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-03-02 09:00:00
Gold Prices at Risk, Crude Oil Sinks But Broader Uptrend Remains Intact
2021-03-02 07:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD to Extend Near-Term Downtrend
2021-03-02 09:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - March 2021: 'Dollars' Mixed but Gold, Stocks Favor Weakness
2021-03-01 20:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Feb 09, 2021 when USD/JPY traded near 104.58.
2021-03-02 11:23:00
US Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Primed for Volatility as RBA Looms
2021-03-01 22:35:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.29% Oil - US Crude: 0.20% Silver: -1.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/LMrQaQ7B2w
  • USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Feb 09, 2021 when USD/JPY traded near 104.58. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to USD/JPY strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/DPKYqyxoxs
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.31% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.00% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.02% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.15% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.18% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.30% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/3l4wXOECwe
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.71% Germany 30: 0.36% France 40: 0.27% Wall Street: -0.20% US 500: -0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/dBKsn9756w
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/zEEUHZBx7g https://t.co/D6pqxwS0eY
  • Coming up at half past the hour... my free webinar on market sentiment. Do join me if you can. You can sign up here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars #sentiment
  • 💶 Inflation Rate MoM Flash (FEB) Actual: 0.2% Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-02
  • 💶 Inflation Rate YoY Flash (FEB) Actual: 0.9% Expected: 0.9% Previous: 0.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-02
  • 💶 Core Inflation Rate YoY Flash (FEB) Actual: 1.1% Expected: 1.1% Previous: 1.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-02
  • Italy will likely seek more stimulus as the outlook for coronavirus worsens $EUR
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Struggling to Keep Hold of 1.2000 as the US Dollar Pullback Continues

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Struggling to Keep Hold of 1.2000 as the US Dollar Pullback Continues

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Euro Price, News and Analysis:

  • German retail sales slump on covid-19 lockdown.
  • Euro Area inflation in line with market expectations.
  • EUR/USD struggling to hold 1.2000.
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Q1 Euro Forecast
Get My Guide

The latest release of German retail sales data missed market expectations by some margin, with all the main numbers in negative territory. According to the German statistics office, Destatis, the slump in retail trade was caused by the second covid-19 lockdown, ‘which led to a partial retail closure starting on 16 December 2020’.

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Struggling to Keep Hold of 1.2000 as the US Dollar Pullback Continues

The first look at Euro Area inflation data came in line with market expectations, with a core year/year reading of 1.1%, from a prior 1.4%, in February, while headline inflation was recorded at 0.9%. The January inflation data showed inflation rising at the fastest rate in nearly a decade, fueled by one-off price increases and a change in the weighting of certain products.

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Struggling to Keep Hold of 1.2000 as the US Dollar Pullback Continues

For all market-moving economic data and events, see the DailyFX Calendar.

Advertisement

EUR/USD is slipping back towards levels last seen nearly one-month ago and is eyeing the February 5 multi-week low print at 1.1952. The pair trade below both the 20- and 50-day simple moving averages and are less than one point away from the 200-day sma at 1.1912. The CCI reading indicates the pair is oversold and this may temper the speed of any further sell-off.

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart (May 2020 – March 2, 2021)

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Struggling to Keep Hold of 1.2000 as the US Dollar Pullback Continues
EUR/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 4% 10% 7%
Weekly 19% -20% -5%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

IG Retail trader data show 50.52% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

What is your view on EUR/USD – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

IBEX 35 Bulls Show Resilience as Summer Holiday Forecasts Improve
IBEX 35 Bulls Show Resilience as Summer Holiday Forecasts Improve
2021-03-02 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD to Extend Near-Term Downtrend
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD to Extend Near-Term Downtrend
2021-03-02 09:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Uptrend in Focus as RBA Holds Policy Steady
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Uptrend in Focus as RBA Holds Policy Steady
2021-03-02 04:00:00
Bitcoin, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD Bullish Reversal at Hand?
Bitcoin, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD Bullish Reversal at Hand?
2021-03-02 02:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed