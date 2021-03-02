ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Edge Lower as Risk Sentiment Remains Mixed

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Forecast: Euro Rebound Emerges After Defending 2021 Low
2021-03-02 19:30:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Struggling to Keep Hold of 1.2000 as the US Dollar Pullback Continues
2021-03-02 10:10:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices at Risk, Crude Oil Sinks But Broader Uptrend Remains Intact
2021-03-02 07:30:00
Oil Price Outlook Mired by RSI Sell Signal Ahead of OPEC JMMC Meeting
2021-03-01 20:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-03-01 06:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Feb 01, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 30,246.40.
2021-03-01 00:23:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Clings to Support After Steep Losses
2021-03-02 21:00:00
Market Positioning Data Show Retail Traders Long Silver and Gold | Webinar
2021-03-02 13:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/JPY
2021-03-02 20:00:00
British Pound Forecast: Sterling Snaps Six Week Rally- Cable Support?
2021-03-02 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/JPY
2021-03-02 20:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Bull Run Faces Stern Resistance
2021-03-02 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @KyleR_IG: The curve on Friday. https://t.co/do1E6LmfRM
  • Gold suffered a significant breakdown last week as it plummeted beneath support and tagged new lows. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/850orYzr93 https://t.co/yMTFkLQJSd
  • The Canadian Dollar was hobbled last week, nearly falling through key technical levels. But said technical thresholds were never tripped. Get your $CAD market update from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/xEKh42TRbx https://t.co/uB7gQg5ztB
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.60% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.37% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.34% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.07% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.06% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/cprSmzQd2v
  • 🇳🇿 Building Permits MoM (JAN) Actual: 2.1% Previous: 5.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-02
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Markit Services PMI Final (FEB) due at 22:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 55.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-02
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.70% Silver: 0.68% Oil - US Crude: -0.37% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/7oCCFYvG6O
  • EUR/USD appears to be defending the yearly low (1.1952) even as European Central Bank (ECB) officials endorse a dovish forward guidance for monetary policy. Get your $EURUSD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/CMCUpx5ssP https://t.co/UXLAKmdeTX
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.63%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 71.61%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/bmtKjceCBe
  • Heads Up:🇳🇿 Building Permits MoM (JAN) due at 21:45 GMT (15min) Previous: 4.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-02
ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Edge Lower as Risk Sentiment Remains Mixed

ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Edge Lower as Risk Sentiment Remains Mixed

Izaac Brook,

ASX 200 & Nikkei 225 Talking Points:

  • Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Both Headed Slightly Lower in Tuesday’s Session
  • While Bond Yields Have Stabilized, Sentiment Remains Mixed
  • Weak US Trading Session Could Have Knock-On Effects in Other Risk Markets
Advertisement

ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Edge Lower as Risk Sentiment Remains Mixed

As financial markets enter the one-year anniversary of the onset of pandemic-induced volatility, risk sentiment remains mixed. Late February’s longer-term bond market rout set off profit-taking and portfolio rebalancing across financial markets as risk-free rates moved higher.

During this volatility, the RBA doubled its typical QE purchase size in order to maintain its yield target on the 3-year Australian Government bond. The RBA then held its monetary policy unchanged on Tuesday.

The ASX 200, Australia’s leading market index, hit a pandemic high around 6,900 in mid-February before edging slightly lower. The index dropped to a nearly one-month low around 6,660 during the volatility episode but sprung back as markets stabilized, rebounding to an early Tuesday high of 6,850. The index then slipped lower throughout Tuesday’s trading session as risk sentiment remains mixed.

S&P/ASX 200 Index – 2 Hour Time Frame (January 2020 – March 2021)

ASX 200, AUS 200, Australian Stock Index, TradingView

Chart created by Izaac Brook, Source: TradingView

Despite the recent pandemic highs set in mid-February, strength from the ASX 200 seems to have exhausted itself for the time being. The index had its last strong move higher in November before trading mostly sideways into the new year.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Izaac Brook
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

While the ASX 200 has failed to reclaim its pre-pandemic highs, the Nikkei 225 has climbed far above its early 2020 levels. The Nikkei has risen by over 20% from the February highs. When it rose above the 30,000 level in mid-February, it was doing so for the first time since 1990, when the Japanese bubble was deflating.

The Nikkei hit a 30 year high around 30,600 on February 16th before slowly slipping back downward through the second half of the month. As sharp movements in government bond yields drove general market volatility in the last week of February, the Nikkei dropped back below the 30,000 mark.

Nikkei 225 Index – 2 Hour Time Frame (January 2020 – March 2021)

Nikkei, Nikkei 225, TradingView, Nikkei Pandemic

Chart created by Izaac Brook, Source: TradingView

After an early morning attempt at the 30,000 level on Tuesday, the Nikkei edged lower to consolidate around the 29,400 level throughout the afternoon. A weak session in US equities may spill over into this index on Wednesday, potentially driving further selling pressure. The 29,000 level provided a key level of support during late February’s bond market volatility and could come into play again this week if selling pressure builds.

--- Written by Izaac Brook, DailyFX Research Intern

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD) Caught Between Key Moving Averages
Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD) Caught Between Key Moving Averages
2021-03-02 22:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Clings to Support After Steep Losses
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Clings to Support After Steep Losses
2021-03-02 21:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Bull Run Faces Stern Resistance
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Bull Run Faces Stern Resistance
2021-03-02 15:00:00
Market Positioning Data Show Retail Traders Long Silver and Gold | Webinar
Market Positioning Data Show Retail Traders Long Silver and Gold | Webinar
2021-03-02 13:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Australia 200
Japan 225