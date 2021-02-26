South African Rand Outlook: USD/ZAR Slips as U.S. Yields Rally

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD at Risk of Reversal with US PCE Data on Tap
2021-02-26 07:30:00
US Dollar Outlook: FX Volatility Ramps as Bond Selloff Intensifies
2021-02-25 23:22:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Approaches 2020 High Even as RSI Divergence Takes Shape
2021-02-25 20:30:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Demand and Supply Drivers Firing on All Cylinders
2021-02-25 04:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Falls on Rising Yields, ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Tumble
2021-02-26 01:30:00
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead: Growth to Value Rotation Heats Up
2021-02-25 18:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Plummets as Treasury Yields Soar. Where to Next for Gold?
2021-02-25 21:00:00
US Dollar & VIX Spike, Nasdaq Slammed as Treasury Yields Surge
2021-02-25 19:15:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Correction From Extremes
2021-02-26 09:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: FX Volatility Ramps as Bond Selloff Intensifies
2021-02-25 23:22:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: FX Volatility Ramps as Bond Selloff Intensifies
2021-02-25 23:22:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Rejects 50-Day Moving Average
2021-02-24 23:50:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.03% Wall Street: -0.13% Germany 30: -0.53% FTSE 100: -0.69% France 40: -0.75% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/SVyGiufkpF
  • GBPUSD breaks below 1.39, while it has been a sizeable pullback from 1.4240 in a short space of time. The pair is back to levels seen last week. 20DMA at 1.3864
  • Becoming a forex trader means living and breathing the excitement, risk and reward of trading in the biggest and most liquid market in the world. Do you have what it takes? Read here to discover the qualities and processes it takes to build consistency: https://t.co/EfWEACQ6Cz https://t.co/O9GnVplC2c
  • Heads Up:🇫🇷 Unemployment Benefit Claims (JAN) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 0.5K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-26
  • Another run higher in the USD to session highs (90.57), weekly high at 90.60 - AUD/USD testing 0.78 - USD/JPY printing fresh YTD highs
  • There are three major forex trading sessions which comprise the 24-hour market: the London session, the US session and the Asian session. Learn about the characteristics of each session here: https://t.co/reRmDe1Ksp https://t.co/BH6Eka6RKG
  • 🇵🇱 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Final (Q4) Actual: -0.7% Expected: -0.7% Previous: 7.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-26
  • 🇵🇱 GDP Growth Rate YoY Final (Q4) Actual: -2.8% Expected: -2.8% Previous: -1.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-26
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 90.61%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 72.60%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/b3tuV7OapN
  • Heads Up:🇵🇱 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Final (Q4) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -0.7% Previous: 7.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-26
South African Rand Outlook: USD/ZAR Slips as U.S. Yields Rally

South African Rand Outlook: USD/ZAR Slips as U.S. Yields Rally

Warren Venketas, Markets Writer

USD/ZAR ANALYSIS

  • U.S. 10Y treasury yields coming off yesterday’s highs
  • Numerous economic announcements scheduled later today
  • Possible inside bar candle pattern on the horizon
Advertisement

RAND FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The Rand gave back most of its February gains yesterday as U.S. yields surged following poor bids in the U.S. government debt auction. This demonstrates the powerful correlation between the bond and FX market respectively. FX markets usually follow suit from the bond market and the correlation is reflected in the chart below.

U.S. BENCHMARK 10Y TREASURY YIELD vs USD/ZAR SPOT RATE (2021)

U.S. 10Y treasury yields vs USD/ZAR spot rate

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, Refinitiv

Emerging Market (EM) currencies across the globe tumbled against the greenback with the South African Rand being one of the standouts. This slide underlines the power of the U.S. Dollar on EMs and how susceptible they can be to external factors. The Rand held its own after the National Budget Speech earlier this week which outlined many detrimental ZAR factors however, a spike in U.S. treasury yields withered away any recent gains.

This being said, an injection of liquidity via the U.S. stimulus package could halt USD gains in the weeks to come which could be positive news for risk seeking investors, and consequently Rand bulls.

ECONOMIC ANNOUNCEMENTS

Later today there are several economic releases which could cause price volatility on the USD/ZAR pair. With the Dollar being in the spotlight today, U.S. based announcements will likely be more influential on the pair as opposed to South Africa’s balance of trade data. However, any notable deviation from estimates could result in significant price fluctuations.

USD/ZAR economic calendar

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/ZAR DAILY CHART

USD/ZAR daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

USD/ZAR bulls smashed through the 15.0000 psychological resistance zone yesterday eradicating most of February’s downside move. This short-term reversal breached above the medium-term trendline resistance (black) as well which has held since September 2020. This breach is significant in that it may signal a longer term momentum shift.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved above the 50 level suggestive of a bullish bias on the pair. This may be short-lived as the upward push was driven primarily by one factor (U.S. yields) with a pullback lower to ensue.

An interesting candle formation to look forward to at market close would be the inside bar. The inside bar is a simple two candle formation where the todays candle high and low is completely covered by the high and low of the preceding candle (yesterday) high and low. This pattern can lead toa trend reversal or continuation depending whether price breaks above or below the preceding candle high or low.

From the bullish perspective, a close above 15.0000 could see yesterday swing high come into focus once more.

The more likely correction may ensue with the key 14.7632 area of confluence serving as initial support and the 14.5000 zone to follow.

Starts in:
Live now:
Mar 02
( 18:03 GMT )
Keep up to date with price action setups!
Trading Price Action
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

USD/ZAR: KEY TECHNICAL POINTS TO CONSIDER

  • Trendline resistance break
  • 15.0000 horizontal resistance
  • RSI momentum shift

--- Written by Warren Venketas for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX 30 Forecast: Bond Yields Drive the Market as Investors Rebalance Their Portfolios
DAX 30 Forecast: Bond Yields Drive the Market as Investors Rebalance Their Portfolios
2021-02-26 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Correction From Extremes
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Correction From Extremes
2021-02-26 09:00:00
Dow Jones Falls on Rising Yields, ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Tumble
Dow Jones Falls on Rising Yields, ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Tumble
2021-02-26 01:30:00
Nasdaq 100 Routed as Yields Rise, Earnings Add to Disappointment
Nasdaq 100 Routed as Yields Rise, Earnings Add to Disappointment
2021-02-25 21:05:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/ZAR
USDOLLAR