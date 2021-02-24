Rand Dollar Forecast: SA Budget Speech Sparks Optimism for USD/ZAR Bears

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook - Stuck in Sideways Pattern for Now, Pushing Against Resistance
2021-02-24 09:41:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Remain Poised for Gains; EUR/GBP Eyes March 2020 Low
2021-02-23 17:24:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Explode Higher - Are Gains Sustainable?
2021-02-24 17:10:00
Copper, Crude Oil Prices Surge. Eyes on Fed Chair Jerome Powell for Next Moves
2021-02-23 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Suffers Breakdown as Dow Jones Treads Water - Stock Market Forecast
2021-02-24 17:00:00
Dow Jones & S&P 500 Technical Analysis: DJIA Holding Up Well
2021-02-24 13:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Price Forecast: Treasury Rates, Negative Yielding Debt Pressure Prices
2021-02-24 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Rising Yields Complicate Rebound Effort - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-02-23 20:15:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq Whacked by US Rates Rally, GBP Overnight Spike Faded - US Market Open
2021-02-24 15:05:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Strength to Persist, Correction Possible First
2021-02-24 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Volatility Spikes Ahead of RBNZ
2021-02-23 22:35:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-02-23 19:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • commodity currencies have been putting in big moves of late. $USDCAD fresh two-year-lows, nearing 1.2500. But $CADJPY has been in a pronounced breakout for a little longer, and $EURCAD has recently joined the party. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2021/02/24/Canadian-Dollar-Price-Forecast-Loonie-USD-CAD-USDCAD-CAD-JPY-CADJPY-EUR-CAD-EURCAD.html https://t.co/GQeIBjPmpH https://t.co/21VFUWPXv7
  • Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.60% Oil - US Crude: -0.05% Gold: -0.37% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/OVvBvd24Qj
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 89.59%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 75.75%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/gM9tZwFhj3
  • The South African Rand continued to strengthen against the greenback after South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni presented the annual budget speech earlier today. Get your $USDZAR market update from @Tams707 here:https://t.co/E2Uoa2YkNX https://t.co/OpZDwSUjGC
  • Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 1.44% US 500: 1.15% France 40: 0.30% Germany 30: 0.25% FTSE 100: 0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/1qOwkBpwIF
  • $USDCAD has continued to weaken today. The pair is currently trading below the 1.2550 level for the first time since the spring of 2018. $USD $CAD https://t.co/L6Or6cpd5a
  • Tomorrow is one of the last seriously interesting days of the earnings season for me. We get our Reddit darling ($AMC), a Covid player ($MRNA) and two recent IPO post-pandemic favorites ($ABNB and $DASH). #Earnings
  • US Indices have recovered from this morning's losses and are now solidly in the green, with the Russell 2000 and Dow Jones leading the way. The $VIX has declined to its lowest level of the week. DOW +1.36% NDX +0.87% SPX +1.14% RUT +2.11% $DIA $QQQ $SPY $IWM https://t.co/t1zssdOlOS
  • AUD/USD trades to a fresh yearly high (0.7946) as the US Dollar continues to weaken against the commodity bloc currencies. Get your $AUDUSD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/sFVlzjSduy https://t.co/B42fOBg1Wq
  • Fed Vice Chair Clarida: - Prospects have brightened and downside outlooks have diminished - Asset market pricing is consistent with the expectations for robust growth - Robust demand won't generate sustained inflationary pressures #Fed $USD
Rand Dollar Forecast: SA Budget Speech Sparks Optimism for USD/ZAR Bears

Rand Dollar Forecast: SA Budget Speech Sparks Optimism for USD/ZAR Bears

Tammy Da Costa, Markets Writer

USD/ZAR Price Analysis:

Advertisement

The South African Rand continued to strengthen against the greenback after South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni presented the annual budget speech earlier today, highlighting the Fiscal Framework for the next financial year. Although the Emerging Market (EM) is expected to rebound by approximately 3.3% , high levels of government debt, mismanagement of funds by State Owned Enterprises (SOE’s) and rising unemployment were exasperated by the Coronavirus pandemic, resulting in stringent lockdown measures, further hindering business activity and economic growth.

Visit the DailyFX Educational Center to discover why news events are Key to Forex Fundamental Analysis

As the National Treasury presented its plan to stabilize government debt, with the current budget deficit sitting at a staggering 14% of GDP, the dovish rhetoric of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell continued to weigh on the Dollar, bolstering the demand for Emerging Market (EM) currencies, allowing the downward trajectory pertaining to USD/ZAR to persist, pushing prices to a 13 month low.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Discover the importance of confidence in trading
Get My Guide

USD/ZAR Technical Analysis

USD/ZAR price action currently remains within a zone of confluency, between two key psychological levels, that have continued to provide support and resistance for the pair. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the weekly time-frame continues to test the lower bound of the range, threatening to break below 30. If the RSI crosses below 30 and bears are able to break below current support of 14.50, then the downward momentum may drive price action to the 100% Fibonacci retracement level of the 2020 move, at 13.93.

USD/ZAR Weekly Chart

Rand Dollar Forecast: SA Budget Speech Sparks Optimism for USD/ZAR Bears

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

In the short-term, price action currently remains within the limits of the Bollinger Band with the RSI residing within normal range. The lower bound of the Bollinger band has formed an additional layer of support at a level of 14.38 while the 50-Day Moving Average provides additional resistance just short of the 15.00 key psychological level.

Starts in:
Live now:
Feb 25
( 11:02 GMT )
Join James Stanley's Price Action Webinar
Central Bank Monthly
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

USD/ZAR Daily Chart

Rand Dollar Forecast: SA Budget Speech Sparks Optimism for USD/ZAR Bears

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100 Suffers Breakdown as Dow Jones Treads Water - Stock Market Forecast
Nasdaq 100 Suffers Breakdown as Dow Jones Treads Water - Stock Market Forecast
2021-02-24 17:00:00
Nasdaq Whacked by US Rates Rally, GBP Overnight Spike Faded - US Market Open
Nasdaq Whacked by US Rates Rally, GBP Overnight Spike Faded - US Market Open
2021-02-24 15:05:00
FTSE 100 Price Forecast: Mean-Reversion Continues As Bears Struggle to Consolidate Correction
FTSE 100 Price Forecast: Mean-Reversion Continues As Bears Struggle to Consolidate Correction
2021-02-24 12:00:00
Copper Outlook: Definitive Inflation Hedge? Cu All-time High in Focus
Copper Outlook: Definitive Inflation Hedge? Cu All-time High in Focus
2021-02-24 11:20:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/ZAR