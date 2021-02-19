News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-02-19 15:52:00
A Year on Since the COVID Crash, Are the ECB Tolerating Euro Strength? - US Market Open
2021-02-19 15:00:00
Crude Oil Volatility May Increase as Iran - US Stand-Off Continues
2021-02-19 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Feb 01, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,402.00.
2021-02-19 12:23:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-02-19 14:25:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-02-19 12:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Death Cross Emerges as November Low Gives Out
2021-02-19 16:00:00
Crude Oil and Gold Prices Drop into the Weekend, Setting Course for Deeper Losses?
2021-02-19 06:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-02-19 15:52:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Bulls Hit 1.40 Target - GBP Unfazed by Data
2021-02-19 10:10:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-02-19 15:52:00
USD/JPY Technical Outlook Hinges on Channel
2021-02-19 13:00:00
South Africa Rand Forecast: USD/ZAR, GBP/ZAR, EUR/ZAR Price Levels

South Africa Rand Forecast: USD/ZAR, GBP/ZAR, EUR/ZAR Price Levels

Tammy Da Costa, Markets Writer

Rand Price Analysis:

  • USD/ZAR confined to current support
  • GBP/ZAR tests trendline resistance
  • EUR/ZAR remains bound by Fibonacci support
The South African Rand has managed to maintain the downward trajectory against major currencies, buoyed by increased risk sentiment and US Dollar weakness. Despite a reduction in the number of new Covid-19 cases, the South African variant continues to hinder the progression of the vaccination program with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine displaying the highest level of effectiveness towards the unique strain. With the first batch of J&J vaccinations arriving earlier this week, healthcare workers are now eligible to receive the inoculation although further details regarding the rollout to the greater population remains vague.

Visit the DailyFX Educational Center to discover why news events are Key to Forex Fundamental Analysis

With the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic exasperating the dire state of an already somber economy, a catalyst for price action rests in next week’s highly anticipated annual budget speech, delivered by South African Finance minister Tito Mboweni on Wednesday 24 February 2021. As private individuals brace themselves for further tax hikes, high levels of corruption have resulted in the collapse of several State Enterprises including power utility Eskom, placing further strain on companies and individuals alike and causing further reductions to economic output, creating further pressure on the government to bring forth a plan of action to address the shortfalls in current economic policy.

USD/ZAR Price Levels

Emerging Market (EM) currencies have benefited from an increase in risk-on sentiment, weighing heavily on the US Dollar, allowing for bears trading USD/ZAR to hold their ground below the key psychological level of 15.00 which continues to provide resistance for the pair. For now, price action remains below both the 50 and 200-Day Moving Average (MA) with the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) resting below the zero line. Although bears may be eager to test the 14.00 level, the December 2020 lows may continue to limit further declines, forming a wall of potential support around the 14.50 level.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Discover the importance of confidence in trading
Get My Guide

USD/ZAR Daily Chart

South Africa Rand Forecast: USD/ZAR, GBP/ZAR, EUR/ZAR Price Levels

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

GBP/ZAR Price Levels

GBP/ZAR continues to trade within a well-defined range, between the key psychological level of 20.00 (current support) and the declining trendline. With price action currently testing the 50-Day Moving Average, the key Fibonacci retracement levels from the 2016 move will likely provide additional support and resistance for the pair for the foreseeable future.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

GBP/ZAR Daily Chart

South Africa Rand Forecast: USD/ZAR, GBP/ZAR, EUR/ZAR Price Levels

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

EUR/ZAR Price Levels

EUR/ZAR bears currently remain bound to the 61.8% key Fibonacci level of 2020 move, providing support at 17.67, with the MACD crossing the zero line, entering into negative territory. If bears break below current support, they may be able to test 17.00 but if bulls manage to take the reins, a test of 18.00 maybe highly probable in the short-term.

EUR/ZAR Daily Chart

South Africa Rand Forecast: USD/ZAR, GBP/ZAR, EUR/ZAR Price Levels

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Market Writer for DailyFX.com Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Advertisement