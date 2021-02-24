Nasdaq Whacked by US Rates Rally, GBP Overnight Spike Faded - US Market Open

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook - Stuck in Sideways Pattern for Now, Pushing Against Resistance
2021-02-24 09:41:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Remain Poised for Gains; EUR/GBP Eyes March 2020 Low
2021-02-23 17:24:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Copper, Crude Oil Prices Surge. Eyes on Fed Chair Jerome Powell for Next Moves
2021-02-23 06:00:00
Dollar, USD/CAD, GBP/USD, Gold, Crude Oil & Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-02-22 16:51:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones & S&P 500 Technical Analysis: DJIA Holding Up Well
2021-02-24 13:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Retail Trader Signals Hint of a Turn Lower
2021-02-24 04:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Price Forecast: Treasury Rates, Negative Yielding Debt Pressure Prices
2021-02-24 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Rising Yields Complicate Rebound Effort - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-02-23 20:15:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq Whacked by US Rates Rally, GBP Overnight Spike Faded - US Market Open
2021-02-24 15:05:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Strength to Persist, Correction Possible First
2021-02-24 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Volatility Spikes Ahead of RBNZ
2021-02-23 22:35:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-02-23 19:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Fed Chair Powell: - Inflation dynamics evolve over time, don't change overnight - Expect higher inflation but not a large, persistent move - Economy still has a great deal of slack - Fed has tools to deal with unwanted higher inflation when necessary #Fed $USD
  • BoE Gov. Bailey: - It would take significant news for us to change the pace of QE purchases. #BoE $GBP
  • Fed Chair Powell: - Some asset prices appear elevated under certain measures - Overall leverage in the financial system is moderate #Fed $USD
  • BoE Gov. Bailey: - Pace of QE is influenced by the economic outlook, will be reviewed next month - We could reduce the pace of purchases and stretch them out over 2021 - Pace of purchases depends in part on market functioning #BoE $GBP
  • Hey traders! Get your Wednesday market update from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/egWtS06xXd
  • This week's webinar starts in 10 minutes Talking rising yields, tech weakness and how to play the ongoing rotation Join here - https://t.co/BY5KNZL8nf
  • Forex Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.56% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.27% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.11% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.23% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.45% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.73% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/L2ppQOR2u0
  • Indices Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.72% FTSE 100: 0.32% Wall Street: 0.31% France 40: 0.27% US 500: 0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/N7peUe6CQc
  • Fed Chair Powell: - We want inflation expectations anchored at 2%, not below - We live in a world with a lot of disinflationary pressures - We believe we can and will get to 2%, may take longer than three years to do so #Fed $USD
  • Fed's Brainard: - Monetary policy will continue to provide support for the economy - US jobless rate is closer to 10% - While expectations have picked up, inflation remains low - Economy is still far from price and job goals, will take time to reach them #Fed $USD
Nasdaq Whacked by US Rates Rally, GBP Overnight Spike Faded - US Market Open

Nasdaq Whacked by US Rates Rally, GBP Overnight Spike Faded - US Market Open

Justin McQueen, Analyst

USD, NZD/USD, GBP/USD Analysis & News

  • Nasdaq Hit by US Rates
  • GBP Overnight Spike Due to Thin APAC Liquidity
  • NZD Outperforms

QUICK TAKE: Nasdaq Whacked by US Rates Rally, GBP Overnight Spike Faded

Equities: Once again the bond market is making the loudest noise with the US 10yr breaking to 1.43, while the 2s10s curve is at its steepest since the backend of 2016, which in turn has got tech stocks listening as the Nasdaq underperforms. Unlike ECB’s Lagarde who stated that the ECB is watching nominal yields, Fed Chair Powell appeared less fazed at yesterday’s testimony, noting that the move in the bond market is a statement of confidence. In turn, with the Fed remaining calm at present, US rates are likely to test to the Fed going forward.

Euro Stoxx 50 Sector Breakdown

Outperformers: Energy (0.5%), Basic Materials (0.4%), Industrials (0.4%)Laggards: Consumer Staples (-0.7%),Utilities (-0.5%), Consumer Discretionary (-0.4%)

US Futures: S&P 500 (-0.2%), DJIA (-0.2%), Nasdaq 100 (-0.7%)

Intra-day FX Performance

Nasdaq Whacked by US Rates Rally, GBP Overnight Spike Faded - US Market Open

FX: NZD is firmer post the RBNZ decision. As widely expected, the RBNZ stood pat on current monetary policy with the OCR and LSAPs left unchanged.The overall message by the RBNZ was not entirely surprising with the central bank recognising the recent run of stronger than expected domestic data. On negative rates, the RBNZ noted that they can go negative if required following the completion of their operation review. However, with risks broadly balanced, it is unlikely the RBNZ will go down this route, particularly after providing a notable lift in their OCR forecast. (Full recap)

GBP: The Pound spiked higher during the APAC session, with GBP/USD hitting a high of 1.4235, GBP/JPY briefly touching 150 and EUR/GBP breaking down to 0.8544. While market participants can get caught up trying to fit the move with a piece of news, there was no fundamental catalyst/headline behind the move. Reminder, the APAC session tends to be relatively scarce in terms of liquidity and then moves can often happen during these hours (remember the Jan 3rd 2019 flash crash). My assumption is that the move may have been triggered by stops taken out in EUR/GBP from 0.8600 and given the thin liquidity conditions, this had exacerbated the move. Since Europe and the US have entered the fray, GBP has gradually eased throughout the session.

GBP Spike: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/CHF

Nasdaq Whacked by US Rates Rally, GBP Overnight Spike Faded - US Market Open

Source: Refinitiv

GBP/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 18% -14% -4%
Weekly -3% -1% -2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

USD: The USD has put in an attempt to make a recovery, led by USD/JPY, which breaks back above 106.00, just shy of the weekly highs at 106.20-25. The move could be related to month-end flows, with USD corporate demand tending to take place a few days before month-end rebalancing on Friday. In turn, these moves may see bears look to reengage and fade the move.

Looking ahead: Fed speak will continue to be watched with Vice-Chair Clarida and Fed’s Brainard scheduled. Watch for comments regarding US yields.

Nasdaq Whacked by US Rates Rally, GBP Overnight Spike Faded - US Market Open

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE 100 Price Forecast: Mean-Reversion Continues As Bears Struggle to Consolidate Correction
FTSE 100 Price Forecast: Mean-Reversion Continues As Bears Struggle to Consolidate Correction
2021-02-24 12:00:00
Copper Outlook: Definitive Inflation Hedge? Cu All-time High in Focus
Copper Outlook: Definitive Inflation Hedge? Cu All-time High in Focus
2021-02-24 11:20:00
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Has the RBA/RBNZ Divergence Returned for AUD/NZD?
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Has the RBA/RBNZ Divergence Returned for AUD/NZD?
2021-02-24 10:30:00
Euro Price Outlook - Stuck in Sideways Pattern for Now, Pushing Against Resistance
Euro Price Outlook - Stuck in Sideways Pattern for Now, Pushing Against Resistance
2021-02-24 09:41:00
Advertisement