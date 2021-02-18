News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bearish
Euro at Risk Ahead of ECB Minutes as Traders Assess Treasury Yields
2021-02-18 07:30:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Feb 05, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.20.
2021-02-18 01:23:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Oil Price to Hold Above Pre-Pandemic Levels on Overbought RSI Reading
2021-02-17 15:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Forecast: Rising Yields and Stronger USD Exert Pressure
2021-02-17 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Dow Jones, ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Forecast: Chinese Market Reopen in Focus
2021-02-18 02:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Technical Outlook Weakening on Tepid Momentum
2021-02-17 13:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Silver Prices May Continue Outpacing Gold Despite Rising Inflation Bets
2021-02-18 06:00:00
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Gold since Nov 10 when Gold traded near 1,876.36.
2021-02-18 04:23:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD to Head Lower, EUR/GBP Lower Too
2021-02-18 09:10:00
British Pound Price Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD
2021-02-18 03:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Holding at Support Ahead of Inflation Data
2021-02-18 10:00:00
Dollar Tails US Treasury Yields Rally, USDJPY and Yen Crosses Lead 'Risk'
2021-02-17 05:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Holding at Support Ahead of Inflation Data

Warren Venketas, Markets Writer

USD/JPY ANALYSIS

USD/JPY FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The Yen has extended its depreciation against the U.S. Dollar reaching yearly highs this week after optimism around vaccine efficacy buoyed the greenback. In addition, rising inflation and optimism around the U.S. stimulus package has sustained the rise in U.S. treasury yields which has in turn boosted the Dollar.

USD/JPY ECONOMIC CALENDAR

Japanese inflation data is expected later tonight (23:30GMT) while PMI data in the U.S. will be in focus tomorrow. Both events have the potential to cause significant price fluctuations should actual data deviate from expectations.

USD/JPY economic calendar

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Recommended by Warren Venketas
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

JAPANESE INFLATION vs USD/JPY

Inflation figures in Japan has been steadily declining throughout 2020 with the USD/JPY pair following suit (see chart below). This makes theoretical economic sense as lower inflation leads to a stronger local currency. With the Yen taking a turn in 2021, this could be a leading indicator as to the likely result of inflationary data later today. That is, a higher figure than previous December data.

Japan CPI vs USD/JPY

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas,Refinitiv

USD/JPY OPTIONS EXPIRIES

Notable options expiries (see below)on USD/JPY today are also expected which could see a battle between stakeholders of the respective strikes. Generally, large options expiries are preceded by price moves toward the particular strike as it approaches expiration as investors push for their options contracts to expire in the money.

February 18, 2021:

  • 104.95 – 105.00 (600M)
  • 105.95 – 106.00 (1BLN)

Source: Refinitiv

USD/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/JPY Daily Chart:

USD/JPY daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

This week USD/JPY pushed above prior resistance and February swing high at 105.68 – now turned support. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in overbought territory and indicates a divergence (blue) between spot prices and the momentum indicator. This means that bullish momentum may be slowing and could suggest a price reversal against the short-term uptrend (technically referred to as bearish divergence).

Should bearish divergence unfold, the 105.00 psychological level will serve as initial support with the 104.39 area of confluence to follow.

The bullish perspective could see this weeks swing high at 106.23 being targeted once again with the 106.50 and 106.81 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement level) to ensue. Bulls may look for price rejection below current support at 105.68 before looking to enter.

Key technical points to consider:

  • USD/JPY: 105.68 support
  • RSI overbought and displaying bearish divergence
IG CLIENT SENTIMENT TENTATIVE ON DIRECTIONAL BIAS

USD/JPY BULLISH
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -1% 6% 2%
Weekly -24% 17% -9%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

IGCS shows retail traders are currently net long on USD/JPY, with 53% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment however, the change in net longs and shorts result in a mixed signal.

--- Written by Warren Venketas for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

