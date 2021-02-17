News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD and the Yen
2021-02-16 20:32:00
Euro Forecast: Why Bulls Like EUR/JPY More Than EUR/USD
2021-02-16 20:00:00
Crude Oil Gains as Copper Prices Aim for 2012 High, Downside Potential Grows
2021-02-16 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Gold, FOMC, Liquidity Conditions
2021-02-15 18:00:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Rising Yields May Weigh on Prices
2021-02-17 01:30:00
AUD/USD Nears Support Level after Safe-Haven Flows Boost US Dollar
2021-02-17 00:00:00
S&P 500 Forecast: SPY ETF Clocks Outflows Alongside Gold, Treasury Funds
2021-02-16 22:30:00
Gold Price Eyes Monthly Low as US Yields Approach Pre-Pandemic Levels
2021-02-16 15:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD and the Yen
2021-02-16 20:32:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2021-02-16 17:30:00
Japanese Yen Latest: USD/JPY Plays Range, US/China Tensions Resurfacing for AUD/JPY
2021-02-16 12:00:00
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Technical Damage Not Undone
2021-02-14 16:30:00
Natural Gas Prices Boom as Major Storm Pushes US Power Grids to Limit

Natural Gas Prices Boom as Major Storm Pushes US Power Grids to Limit

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Natural Gas, US Winter Storm, Energy Demand – Talking Points

  • Natural gas prices surge as major storm causes chaos in parts of United States
  • NWS is forecasting a second storm system to blow through Texas to Tennessee
  • Prices extended to fresh multi-month highs after power grids suffer severe stress
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

Natural gas prices are surging this week as a devastating winter storm system sweeps across southern and central portions of the United States. The storm has already caused over a dozen deaths, canceled tens of thousands of flights, and clogged up roadways as far south as Texas. Natural gas is nearly 7% higher this week in response to the mayhem caused by the unusually intense weather event.

While meteorologists expected the storm to be a major system, the chaos inflicted on the country’s infrastructure – particularly on Texas’s power Grid – has astonished many. The Biden administration approved a federal emergency declaration for Texas on Sunday and additional funding to help states’ disaster relief efforts is expected. Texas is facing such enormous demand that it has forced the state’s power grid operator to order rolling blackouts to avoid wide-spread power outages.

The storm system gave natural gas bulls a major victory, with prices extending to their highest mark since early November. Prices may extend higher yet as the National Weather Service forecasted another storm system, issuing storm warnings from Southern Texas to the Mississippi Valley through Thursday. With power demand already far exceeding available capacities, natural gas prices will likely react to the upside, or remain elevated near multi-month highs.

US Severe Weather Warning and Advisory Map

NOAA Storm Map

Source: NOAA; NWS

Natural Gas Technical Outlook

The storm-induced rally pushed prices 7.45% higher on Tuesday, clearing the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the October to December move. The current NYMEX Henry Hub contract is trading just below the 3.1 handle after pulling back from Tuesday’s high of 3.214, with the 78.6% Fib level providing some resistance.

Given the fundamental backdrop, prices may very well test the 78.6% Fib again in the coming days. The MACD indicator is reflecting the sharp move higher and remains bullishly positioned. Moreover, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains below the overbought 70 level despite this week’s gain. Still, after a sharp move higher prices may be inclined to retrace a portion of the recent gains. If so, the 3.000 psychological level may underpin prices on a downswing.

Natural Gas Daily Price Chart

Natural gas chart

Chart created with TradingView

Natural Gas TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

