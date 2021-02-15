British Pound (GBP) Outlook: Sterling Continues to Profit as UK Government Mulls Unlocking the Economy

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD to Extend Rebound Ahead of Q4 GDP Print
2021-02-15 07:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Gold, FOMC, Liquidity Conditions
2021-02-14 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Gold, FOMC, Liquidity Conditions
2021-02-14 19:00:00
Crude Oil: WTI Extended, but Has Generally Bullish Technical Outlook
2021-02-13 16:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: Downtrend to Resume Course as Stocks Climb?
2021-02-13 13:00:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-02-12 09:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Platinum Forecast: Will Supply Shortfall Drive Wider Price Divergence?
2021-02-15 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Gold, FOMC, Liquidity Conditions
2021-02-14 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: Sterling Continues to Profit as UK Government Mulls Unlocking the Economy
2021-02-15 09:00:00
British Pound Price Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD
2021-02-15 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Technical Damage Not Undone
2021-02-14 16:30:00
USD/JPY Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Sentiment Data on Deck
2021-02-11 22:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Litecoin are long at 91.70%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 76.70%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/lbKGboPTl0
  • Commodities Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 2.00% Silver: 0.69% Gold: -0.28% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/csxDt8Eclx
  • Forex Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.39% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.38% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.31% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.20% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.17% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.21% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/5HlJgYrQNx
  • Indices Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.93% FTSE 100: 0.87% Germany 30: 0.68% Wall Street: 0.47% US 500: 0.39% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/S7lTyXXJlJ
  • Heads Up:💶 Eurogroup Video Conference due at 08:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-15
  • Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD to Extend Rebound Ahead of Q4 GDP Print - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/euro_open/2021/02/15/Euro-Price-Forecast-EURUSD-to-Extend-Rebound-Ahead-of-Q4-GDP-Print.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr $EUR $EURUSD $USD https://t.co/DWtB7JeuxP
  • Wall Street Futures Update: Dow Jones (+0.45%) S&P 500 (+0.37%) Nasdaq 100 (+0.25%) [delayed] -BBG
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/zEEUHZBx7g https://t.co/3EZ1dagtQD
  • Technically, platinum prices broke above a “rising wedge” and extended higher with strong upward momentum (chart below). https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/02/15/Gold-Platinum-Forecast-Will-Supply-Shortfall-Drive-Wider-Price-Divergence.html https://t.co/jDdQIKPJ9d
  • The MAS kept Singapore's monetary policy stance unchanged and the central bank expects a gradual turnaround in the economy in 2021. Singapore's budget, which is due on Tuesday, will contain more job-market aid - BBG
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: Sterling Continues to Profit as UK Government Mulls Unlocking the Economy

British Pound (GBP) Outlook: Sterling Continues to Profit as UK Government Mulls Unlocking the Economy

Nick Cawley, Strategist

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook – Neutral to Bullish

  • UK vaccination program passes 15 million.
  • Sterling pushing higher across the board.
GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Q1 Sterling Forecast
Get My Guide

The UK government hit its ambitious target of 15 million vaccinations over the weekend, two days ahead of schedule, with one in four adults vaccinated. The government is now looking to vaccinate another 17.2 million people before the end of April. The success of the vaccination program is now allowing the government to consider lifting some lockdown restrictions from mid-March in an effort to re-boot the economy. UK PM Boris Johnson is expected to unveil his plans in a speech on February 22.

British Pound Outlook: Sterling Continues to Move Higher, Vaccination Program Hitting Target.

GBP/USD continues to grind higher as investors begin to price-in the ongoing benefits of the government’s vaccination program. The UK economy remains weak and the government is hoping that when lockdown measures are ended that the UK population will start spending again. Last week, Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane predicted that the UK economy would bounce back ‘like a coiled spring’ with consumers set to spend up to GBP250 billion of savings. The weekly GBP/USD chart shows a strong bullish trend starting in May last year, taking out old horizontal highs. Cable has only had two negative weeks in the last 15 weeks and 1.4000 beckons. Above here, the mid-April 2018 high of 1.4377 is the next target.

GBP/USD Weekly Price Chart (May 2017 – February 15, 2021)

British Pound (GBP) Outlook: Sterling Continues to Profit as UK Government Mulls Unlocking the Economy
GBP/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 25% 1% 9%
Weekly 10% 7% 8%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

Retail trader data show 32.09% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.12 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 10.80% higher than yesterday and 1.79% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 0.39% lower than yesterday and 9.26% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise.Positioning is less net-short than yesterday but more net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed GBP/USD trading bias.

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What is your view on Sterling – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold, Platinum Forecast: Will Supply Shortfall Drive Wider Price Divergence?
Gold, Platinum Forecast: Will Supply Shortfall Drive Wider Price Divergence?
2021-02-15 06:00:00
Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Weekly Outlook: Pandemic, Reflation Trade in Focus
Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Weekly Outlook: Pandemic, Reflation Trade in Focus
2021-02-15 01:30:00
Euro Stoxx 50 Climbs to Pandemic Record, 10yr Bund Yields Rise to Five Month High
Euro Stoxx 50 Climbs to Pandemic Record, 10yr Bund Yields Rise to Five Month High
2021-02-12 18:30:00
British Pound Outlook: Sterling Continues to Move Higher, Vaccination Program Hitting Target
British Pound Outlook: Sterling Continues to Move Higher, Vaccination Program Hitting Target
2021-02-12 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish