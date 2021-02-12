South African Rand Dollar Forecast: USD/ZAR Eyes January Lows

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD Breaks Downtrend, Can it Rally?
2021-02-11 21:00:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-02-11 20:25:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Slips as OPEC, IEA Cut Demand Outlook, Gold Eyes US Stimulus
2021-02-12 03:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Declining Infections, Oil Prices to Buoy CAD
2021-02-11 07:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-02-12 09:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Surge to Record Highs Running out of Steam
2021-02-12 06:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, S&P 500 Firm Despite Consumer Sentiment Report Miss
2021-02-12 15:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Giving Back All of This Week's Gains
2021-02-12 10:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Outlook: Sterling Continues to Move Higher, Vaccination Program Hitting Target
2021-02-12 16:00:00
Currency Volatility for the Week Ahead: GBP/USD & AUD/USD in Focus
2021-02-12 12:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Sentiment Data on Deck
2021-02-11 22:30:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-02-11 20:25:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 2.69% Silver: 1.49% Gold: -0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/ie2JBwnzjG
  • Hey traders! Get your Friday market update from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/503f4QL8BL
  • Forex Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.30% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.12% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.09% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.05% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.14% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/4OfYEGL0df
  • https://t.co/bbL14atnEH
  • BTC/USD has been again rallying within the context of a well-defined parabolic curve (on the log-scale chart given the extreme % moves). Get your $btc market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/O0gsnkN2yJ https://t.co/Tfjt9F8ZwX
  • Indices Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.18% FTSE 100: 0.10% France 40: 0.05% Germany 30: 0.04% Wall Street: -0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/bucwYP7gOb
  • Fed's Kaplan: - We are still in the teeth of the pandemic - Once we weather the pandemic, it will be healthier if we wean off extraordinary measures #Fed $USD
  • Crude oil now trading at R3 (Pivot point) https://t.co/qZsGHrhIF4
  • Fed's Kaplan - Over the next year, it wouldn't surprise me to see more price pressures due to supply outages - Hope to see more wage pressure as businesses reopen and mobility improves #Fed $USD
  • Crude oil shooting higher. Breaks above weekly high and $59, nothing on the headlines for the move #OOTT
South African Rand Dollar Forecast: USD/ZAR Eyes January Lows

South African Rand Dollar Forecast: USD/ZAR Eyes January Lows

Tammy Da Costa, Markets Writer

Rand Dollar Outlook:

Advertisement

In anticipation of the annual South African budget speech, scheduled for 24 February 2021 , the State of the Nation Address (SONA) delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa last night, set the tone for the economic recovery as investors listened with intent for any signs of potential changes to monetary policy that may be announced as the Emerging Market (EM) continues to face further challenges resulting from the Coronavirus pandemic.

Visit the DailyFX Educational Center to discover why news events are Key to Forex Fundamental Analysis

With the discovery of the dominant South African variant of the virus, the vaccine rollout program remains at the forefront of the economic recovery as other challenges such as corruption, large government debt and the inability of power utility Eskom to keep the lights on, remain a hindrance for business activity and the economic recovery as a whole.

USD/ZAR Price Levels

Despite a rather dim economic outlook, the ZAR has managed to maintain its position below the key psychological level of 15.00, catalyzing off of US Dollar weakness and an increase in risk-on sentiment. For now, price action remains within the zone of confluency between the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the 2020 move around 14.5 and the declining trendline, which continue to provide support and resistance for the pair.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Discover the importance of confidence in trading
Get My Guide

USD/ZAR Daily Chart

South African Rand Dollar Forecast: USD/ZAR Eyes January Lows

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

For now, support continues to hold at 14.50 with the next level of support forming at the psychological level of 14.00, last seen in January 2020. However, if buying pressure is strong enough to surpass current resistance of 15.00, then bulls may drive price action toward the next level of resistance at 15.50

USD/ZAR Economic Events

Following the decision to suspend the Astrazeneca vaccine after it proved relatively ineffective against the South African variant, the arrival of the 9 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine may further support the Rand as the larger US Fiscal Stimulus package continues to get factored into the market, weighing on the greenback.

Starts in:
Live now:
Feb 15
( 11:02 GMT )
Join James Stanley's Price Action Webinar
FX Week Ahead: Strategy for Major Event Risk
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Meanwhile, next week’s fundamentals may further drive price action in either direction, focusing on Wednesday’s economic events.

South African Rand Dollar Forecast: USD/ZAR Eyes January Lows

DailyFX Economic Calendar

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Outlook: Sterling Continues to Move Higher, Vaccination Program Hitting Target
British Pound Outlook: Sterling Continues to Move Higher, Vaccination Program Hitting Target
2021-02-12 16:00:00
Gold, S&P 500 Firm Despite Consumer Sentiment Report Miss
Gold, S&P 500 Firm Despite Consumer Sentiment Report Miss
2021-02-12 15:30:00
Currency Volatility for the Week Ahead: GBP/USD & AUD/USD in Focus
Currency Volatility for the Week Ahead: GBP/USD & AUD/USD in Focus
2021-02-12 12:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Giving Back All of This Week's Gains
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Giving Back All of This Week's Gains
2021-02-12 10:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/ZAR