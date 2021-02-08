News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD Struggling to Find Traction as US Bond Yields Rise
2021-02-08 12:00:00
S&P 500 Retakes the Risk Baton and Dollar Breakout Cut Short, What's Ahead?
2021-02-08 01:30:00
Oil Price Rally Buoyed by Signs of Stronger Demand and Subdued Supply
2021-02-06 07:00:00
WTI US Crude Oil Forecast: Oil Bulls Drive Rally to Fresh Yearly High
2021-02-05 19:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Weak Jobs Data Bolsters Calls for Stimulus
2021-02-08 07:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq, US Dollar, Gold, Treasuries, Central Bankers
2021-02-07 16:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq, US Dollar, Gold, Treasuries, Central Bankers
2021-02-07 16:00:00
Gold, Silver Price Forecast: USD and Yields Turn Higher as Economic Data Improves
2021-02-06 19:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Key GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY Levels to Watch
2021-02-08 09:00:00
Sterling (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Shackled by the US Dollar, EUR/GBP Hitting Fresh Lows
2021-02-06 22:00:00
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: AUD/JPY, NZD/JPY, USD/JPY
2021-02-08 03:00:00
USDJPY Price Outlook: US Dollar Strength Driving USDJPY to Multi-Week Highs
2021-02-05 12:00:00
EUR/USD Struggling to Find Traction as US Bond Yields Rise

Nick Cawley, Strategist

EUR/USD Price, News and Analysis:

EUR Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Fresh Q1 Euro Forecast
Get My Guide

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury hit its highest level (1.196%) in a year earlier in the European session, pushing the US dollar basket higher. US Treasury yields have been on the rise for the last few weeks as the US economy continues to pick-up from its pandemic-induced low. As inflation expectations start to grow further down the line, longer-dated US Treasuries reflect this by moving higher. One closely followed indicator – the 2/10-year UST spread - is at its widest level in over three years, due in part to rising inflation expectations and the Fed’s ongoing willingness to anchor short-term interest rates. In addition, the 10-year US Treasury offers over 160 basis points more yield than the German 10-year Bund, with this additional ‘carry’ helping to boost the US dollar against the Euro.

For all market-moving economic data and events, see the DailyFX Calendar.

Horizontal resistance around 1.2053 to 1.2058 is currently capping the pair’s upside, while the recent move below the 20-day simple moving average brings another level of resistance just under 1.2100. The first level of EUR/USD support kicks-in around 1.1920 which will take us back to levels last seen at the end of November. The pair have nearly finished making a rough head and shoulders pattern, and lower prices look more likely if this bearish pattern plays out.

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart (June 2020 – February 8, 2021)

EUR/USD Struggling to Find Traction as US Bond Yields Rise
EUR/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 11% 29% 21%
Weekly -1% 30% 16%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

IG Retail trader datashow 41.05% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.44 to 1.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.Positioning is more net-short than yesterday but less net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed EUR/USD trading bias.

What is your view on EUR/USD – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

2021-02-08 10:30:00
2021-02-08 09:52:00
2021-02-08 09:00:00
