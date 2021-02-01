Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Risk Appetite Returns as Retail Traders Relent

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Primed for Volatility with RBA on Tap
2021-02-01 23:00:00
2021-02-01 23:00:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX Technical Trade Levels
2021-02-01 16:30:00
2021-02-01 16:30:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Backwardation Hints at Gains with OPEC JMMC on Tap
2021-01-30 08:00:00
2021-01-30 08:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-01-28 22:30:00
2021-01-28 22:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Euro-Area GDP, NFPs, BoE & RBA Eyed
2021-02-01 13:30:00
2021-02-01 13:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Euro-Area GDP, NFPs, BoE & RBA Eyed
2021-01-31 16:00:00
2021-01-31 16:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Recovery Coils into Resistance- XAU Levels
2021-02-01 19:00:00
2021-02-01 19:00:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX Technical Trade Levels
2021-02-01 16:30:00
2021-02-01 16:30:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: BOE & RBA Rate Decisions; Canada, New Zealand, US Jobs Reports
2021-02-01 21:40:00
2021-02-01 21:40:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX Technical Trade Levels
2021-02-01 16:30:00
2021-02-01 16:30:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX Technical Trade Levels
2021-02-01 16:30:00
2021-02-01 16:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Euro-Area GDP, NFPs, BoE & RBA Eyed
2021-02-01 13:30:00
2021-02-01 13:30:00
  • NZD/USD still tracks the January range following the Federal Reserve’s first interest rate decision for 2021. Get your $NZDUSD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/ZVPdzq4O70 https://t.co/8hBKmKDPMX
  • 🇰🇷 Inflation Rate YoY (JAN) Actual: 0.6% Expected: 0.3% Previous: 0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-01
  • 🇰🇷 Inflation Rate YoY (JAN) Actual: 0.6 Expected: 0.3% Previous: 0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-01
  • (Weekly Fundamental) US Dollar Forecast: Where to After GameStop Short-Squeeze Rattled Markets? #USD #GME https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/usd/2021/01/30/US-Dollar-Forecast-Where-to-After-GameStop-Short-Squeeze-Rattled-Markets.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/F8vPec2t1q
  • Heads Up:🇰🇷 Inflation Rate YoY (JAN) due at 23:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.3% Previous: 0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-01
  • CFTC on high alert as a result of high volatility in #silver market - BBG $XAG
  • You knew that was coming. They promised no such unfettered access with unresponsive margin requirements. And they are often impervious to memes that say they are unfair https://t.co/F3K4WPwMTG
  • CME Raises COMEX Silver Futures Margins by 18% - BBG
  • All 11 S&P 500 sectors finished higher, with 79% of the index’s constituents closing in the green on Mon. Consumer discretionary (+2.77%), information technology (+2.51%) and real estate (+2.26%) were among the best performing sectors. https://t.co/qO3ZPG79Mf
  • Taking a moment to look at FX markets, $USDCHF has technically posted a significant break on an inverse H&S. Problem is EURUSD is holding its tech line and the two have a very strong (negative) correlation https://t.co/TmFYhuO4qi
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Risk Appetite Returns as Retail Traders Relent

Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Risk Appetite Returns as Retail Traders Relent

Peter Hanks, Analyst

Nasdaq 100 Price Outlook:

  • The Nasdaq 100 has experienced considerable volatility in recent sessions after turbulent price action followed an explosion in retail trading activity
  • While volatility could continue, the technical outlook of the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 is encouraging
  • Nasdaq Trading Basics: How to Trade Nasdaq 100
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Risk Appetite Returns as Retail Traders Relent

The Nasdaq 100 posted a monster session Monday, surging 2.65% to recapture much of the ground forfeited last week. Manic price action still exists in some retail trader favorites like GameStop and AMC, but a distinct decline in short interest in the struggling companies has revealed a remarkably different landscape compared to last week.

Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead: Will the Mania Continue?

According to Goldman Sachs, hedge funds bought and sold the most stock in more than 10 years last week which amounted to the most de-grossing since February 2009. While the deleveraging might complicate matters for retail traders with exposure to the stocks popular on Reddit, extra cash on the sidelines could prove beneficial for the broader indices – especially in an environment where bears are being hunted.

Nasdaq 100 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (February 2020 – February 2021)

nasdaq 100 price chart

That said, sentiment lies in a precarious position and volatility stands elevated. Given these conditions, wild swings in price might occur for the Nasdaq 100 and its sister indices, but the technical landscape remains constructive. Selling pressures eased at the index’s 50-day moving average last week in an important vote of confidence for the technical level.

Nasdaq 100 Price Chart: 4 - Hour Time Frame (September 2020 – February 2021)

nasdaq 100 price chart .

Reversing higher at the 50-day moving average, bears were unable to push the Nasdaq 100 beneath the ascending trendline from March and November which has kept the broader uptrend intact. As a result, the medium to longer-term technical outlooks remain encouraging. Further still, a recent MACD crossover on the 4-hour chart could hint at a potential continuation higher from last week’s lows.

Key support in the event of bearish resumption stands around the 12,672 mark which denotes the ascending trendline. Secondary support likely resides near 12,400 which can be viewed as the “line in the sand” at this stage. A break beneath 12,400 would likely open the door to further losses and could see selling accelerate. Follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

