News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, January 2021 - Slowing Growth Evident as Calendar Turns
2021-01-26 19:10:00
Euro Forecast: Trading Through Political Headwinds - Setups in EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates
2021-01-26 16:18:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: US Crude Oil Price Action Indecisive Ahead of FOMC
2021-01-26 18:48:00
Gold, Crude Oil Outlook: Big Week Ahead with FOMC, US Q4 GDP in Focus
2021-01-25 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, Nikkei 225 Outlook: Will the Rally Carry on?
2021-01-26 01:30:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-01-25 18:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, January 2021 - Slowing Growth Evident as Calendar Turns
2021-01-26 19:10:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Resistance Bound Ahead of the Fed
2021-01-26 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, January 2021 - Slowing Growth Evident as Calendar Turns
2021-01-26 19:10:00
NZD Outperforms, EUR/GBP Back to Key Support, AUD Awaits CPI - US Market Open
2021-01-26 14:35:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, January 2021 - Slowing Growth Evident as Calendar Turns
2021-01-26 19:10:00
USD/JPY Outlook: Yen Stable After BoJ Invites More ETF Flexibility
2021-01-26 11:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • US Dollar weaker as investors embrace risk-off sentiment ahead of big tech earnings $USD $DXY https://t.co/An4Aks98Xp
  • Although US Treasury yields have risen in recent weeks, 4Q’20 growth expectations have slid. A double dip recession may or may not be avoided in 1Q’21, depending upon the timing of US fiscal stimulus. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/8x1RGMdgI2 https://t.co/mdHE4QpRqe
  • Gold slightly lower as equities, dollar put in mixed sessions $XAU $USD $DXY https://t.co/37c9N2gzgh
  • The $VIX can't continue to trace out this coasting pattern for long. Again, I don't usually throw technical analysis on indicators derived from underlying activity, but VIX has become a trading vehicle in its own right https://t.co/qBvMeOCmmW
  • Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.31% Oil - US Crude: -0.08% Gold: -0.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/DpPoyNP5hl
  • After a strong breakout this summer, Gold prices have now spent almost six months digesting. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/H7k5kv4N5i https://t.co/shvReKpe1U
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 70.32%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ivQLPokYOs
  • The US Dollar is now trading lower again. After hitting an intraday low around 90.15, the $DXY rebounded to 90.25 but has turned toward again, falling back below 90.20. $USD https://t.co/xyglMBmakL
  • Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.14% Wall Street: 0.06% US 500: 0.03% Germany 30: 0.02% FTSE 100: -0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/SbFlX1iTdj
  • #Gold is consolidating slightly higher this week, around $1,850, after the precious metal's failed attempt at breaking above the $1,870 level last week. $XAU $GLD https://t.co/MyeWiBSQZR
Oil Price Forecast: US Crude Oil Price Action Indecisive Ahead of FOMC

Oil Price Forecast: US Crude Oil Price Action Indecisive Ahead of FOMC

Tammy Da Costa, Markets Writer

Oil Price Forecast:

Advertisement

WTI Crude Oil has continued to consolidate as bullish momentum appears to have stalled at a key area of resistance, marked by the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement level of the 2020 major move. Although OPEC appears to be on track regarding pledged oil output supply, the delay in both the US Fiscal Stimulus package and the Covid-19 vaccine rollout continue to hinder further progress on the long side.

Visit the DailyFX Educational Center to discover why news events are Key to Forex Fundamental Analysis

Meanwhile, this week’s major risk events include an array of data that may provide a catalyst for price action. With Consumer Confidence (reported earlier today) falling in-line with expectations, the Federal Reserve policy meeting (tomorrow), Q4 Adv GDP data (Thursday) and Core PCE results (Friday) will likely be the main drivers of the USD for the remainder of the week.

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide
 Oil Price Forecast: US Crude Oil Price Action Indecisive Ahead of FOMC

DailyFX Economic Calendar

With global lockdowns further weighing on Oil demand, prospects of additional US Fiscal stimulus combined with optimism regarding a vaccine rollout have weighed on the greenback, helping to keep US Crude Oil afloat.

WTI Technical Analysis

Currently WTI price action remains encapsulated by the channel formation that has provided support and resistance for themajor commodity since November. Simultaneously, the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement mentioned above provides support at 5162.3 while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)remains well above the zero line, indicating that the upward trend is still holding for the time being.

Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Learn the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Get My Guide

WTI – US Crude Oil Daily Chart

Oil Price Forecast: US Crude Oil Price Action Indecisive Ahead of FOMC

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

WTI - US Crude Oil Client Sentiment

Oil Price Forecast: US Crude Oil Price Action Indecisive Ahead of FOMC
Oil - US Crude BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 5% -2% 1%
Weekly 8% -12% -3%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

At the time of writing, Retail trader data shows 47.10% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.12 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 10.26% lower than yesterday and 7.94% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.46% higher than yesterday and 1.28% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Oil - US Crude-bullish contrarian trading bias.

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Italian PM Conte Resigns, What Happens Next? - Euro Outlook
Italian PM Conte Resigns, What Happens Next? - Euro Outlook
2021-01-26 12:05:00
USD/JPY Outlook: Yen Stable After BoJ Invites More ETF Flexibility
USD/JPY Outlook: Yen Stable After BoJ Invites More ETF Flexibility
2021-01-26 11:30:00
DAX 30 Attempts to Push Higher, EUR/USD Hovering Above Key Support
DAX 30 Attempts to Push Higher, EUR/USD Hovering Above Key Support
2021-01-26 10:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Continues to Struggle While Ethereum (ETH) Comes Off a Fresh All-Time High
Bitcoin (BTC) Continues to Struggle While Ethereum (ETH) Comes Off a Fresh All-Time High
2021-01-26 09:22:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude