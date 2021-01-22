News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
EURUSD and Nasdaq 100: Are These Breaks Backed by Trends?
2021-01-22 04:45:00
Central Bank Watch: BOC & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-01-21 20:00:00
News
Gold and Crude Oil Prices Watching the US Dollar as the Weekend Nears
2021-01-22 06:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-01-21 22:30:00
News
Dow Jones Forecast: Three Dow Stocks to Watch in the Week Ahead
2021-01-21 21:05:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-01-20 22:00:00
News
Gold Price Forecast: What to Make of Recent Rebound? Levels for XAU/USD
2021-01-22 12:30:00
Gold and Crude Oil Prices Watching the US Dollar as the Weekend Nears
2021-01-22 06:00:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD to Top 1.38 if Resistance Breaks
2021-01-21 09:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Biden Ascends to Presidency - Will Greenback Descend? Levels for DXY Index
2021-01-20 20:40:00
News
USD/JPY Outlook: Yen Falters Today but Faces Stout Topside Resistance
2021-01-22 13:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Biden Ascends to Presidency - Will Greenback Descend? Levels for DXY Index
2021-01-20 20:40:00
Real Time News
  • $USDJPY is currently trading above 103.80, hitting fresh intraday highs. $USD $JPY https://t.co/beWCoJ63Ku
  • Italian Ruling PD Party Senate Leader says early elections are not desirable but cannot be ruled out $EUR
  • $EURGBP is currently testing around the 0.8910 level, an area that has served as a key level of resistance this week. $EUR $GBP https://t.co/Uc34HhPjVD
  • 🇨🇦 Retail Sales MoM (NOV) Actual: 1.3 Expected: 0.1% Previous: 0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-22
  • What are some factors affecting the USD this quarter? Get your free forecast here: https://t.co/7G7pWntiyY #DailyFXGuides https://t.co/QRHi5s8Vm8
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 66.59%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/fEJdLlUmtf
  • Forex Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: -0.06% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.11% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.29% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.59% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.62% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.70% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ab9DM9x8QV
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 Retail Sales MoM (NOV) due at 13:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.1% Previous: 0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-22
  • #Gold has fallen this morning, now trading back around $1,840. The precious metal had hit its highest level since the early January selloff yesterday as it tested around $1,870. $XAU $GLD https://t.co/AP8aqLSvOs
  • Get your snapshot update of the of relative currency strength and exchange status from around the globe here: https://t.co/H19vRDCpUJ https://t.co/CRFKPoTOdL
USD/JPY Outlook: Yen Falters Today but Faces Stout Topside Resistance

USD/JPY Outlook: Yen Falters Today but Faces Stout Topside Resistance

Warren Venketas, Markets Writer

Warren Venketas, Markets Writer

USD/JPY ANALYSIS

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) yesterday announced that rates were to remain constant at -0.1%. This kept in line with the consensus view by economists and analysts alike. In addition, their stance remained extremely accommodative while persisting with its yield curve control program. With regard to imports and exports, there was a substantial trade surplus as imports declined significantly by 11.6%. These announcements had minimal overall effect on the Yen with only short-term price fluctuations apparent around the statements.

The last week has been relatively subdued in terms of price movement for the USD/JPY pair. The Yen continues to follow the longer-term downward trajectory as global factors dictate sustained Dollar weakness.

JPY EBS flow data:

JPY EBS flow data

Source: Refinitiv

The EBS flow data for the Yen shows sustained buying of USD/JPY throughout the week however, was temporarily interrupted by stimulus hopes after President Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday. The U.S. remains as the main driver for the current pessimistic outlook on USD/JPY.

USD/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/JPY Daily Chart:

USD/JPY daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The long-term downward trend (dashed black line) continues to serve as a stubborn resistance level for the pair. Initial resistance still looms around the 104.00 psychological level.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) may approach the 59 level which has provided a good indicator for maximum upside since July 2020. Although the index currently sits at 50 which is neither bullish nor bearish, the long-term bias remains heavily skewed to the downside.

Yen bulls will look for 103.00 in the medium-term while short-term bearish setups may be best served by waiting for further upside toward resistance before any execution takes place.

Key technical points to consider:

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA THE FOCUS FOR NEXT WEEK

U.S. announcements will provide most of the potential USD/JPY price volatility for next week. Several key economic indicator statistics will be revealed which could lead to large price swings depending on estimate deviations.

Economic calendar U.S.

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT SUPPORTIVE OF ADDITIONAL DOLLAR STRENGTH

USD/JPY BEARISH
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 4% -8% -1%
Weekly 18% -6% 7%
IGCS shows retail traders are currently net long on USD/JPY, with 60% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long is suggestive of a bearish bias on the pair.

--- Written by Warren Venketas for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Outlook - Trying to Stem Recent Heavy Losses
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Outlook - Trying to Stem Recent Heavy Losses
2021-01-22 12:00:00
DAX 30 Forecast: PMIs Provide no Solace as Investors Look for Guidance
DAX 30 Forecast: PMIs Provide no Solace as Investors Look for Guidance
2021-01-22 10:30:00
S&P 500 Hovers at Record High, Hang Seng and Nikkei 225 Eye Pullback
S&P 500 Hovers at Record High, Hang Seng and Nikkei 225 Eye Pullback
2021-01-22 01:30:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Three Dow Stocks to Watch in the Week Ahead
Dow Jones Forecast: Three Dow Stocks to Watch in the Week Ahead
2021-01-21 21:05:00
