EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
IBEX 35 Forecast: Price Consolidates as European Equities Struggle to Keep Up
2021-01-20 10:30:00
2021-01-20 10:30:00
EURUSD and S&P 500 Reversal Stalls as Markets Navigate China GDP, Inauguration, Earnings
2021-01-20 06:00:00
2021-01-20 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold, Crude Oil Outlook: Weaker Dollar and Reflation Hopes Underpin Prices
2021-01-20 06:00:00
2021-01-20 06:00:00
Crude Oil Latest: Trend Higher Still in Place Despite IEA Cutting Forecast For Demand
2021-01-19 13:30:00
2021-01-19 13:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dow Jones Up on Yellen Stimulus Push; Hang Seng and ASX 200 May Climb
2021-01-20 01:30:00
2021-01-20 01:30:00
Dow Jones Price Outlook Tied to Earnings as Netflix Soars on Subscriber Beat
2021-01-19 21:00:00
2021-01-19 21:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Prices Rise to Critical Resistance on Inauguration Day
2021-01-20 12:00:00
2021-01-20 12:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Outlook: Weaker Dollar and Reflation Hopes Underpin Prices
2021-01-20 06:00:00
2021-01-20 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Trend Higher Intact, UK Inflation Above Expectations
2021-01-20 09:00:00
2021-01-20 09:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD
2021-01-19 20:40:00
2021-01-19 20:40:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Triangle Builds into Wedge
2021-01-16 16:00:00
2021-01-16 16:00:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Pushes Back After Jerome Powell's Interview
2021-01-15 12:53:00
2021-01-15 12:53:00
Gold Prices Rise to Critical Resistance on Inauguration Day

Gold Prices Rise to Critical Resistance on Inauguration Day

Justin McQueen, Analyst

Gold Price Analysis and Talking Points

  • US Real Yields Reman Key for Direction of Gold
  • Biden Inauguration To Have Little Impact on Gold
  • Gold Price Back to Familiar Resistance
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Download our fresh Q1 2021 Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

US Real Yields Reman Key for Direction of Gold

As to be expected, incoming US Treasury Secretary Yellen gave an endorsement for Biden’s stimulus plan, stating that now is the time to “act big” particularly as rates are at very low levels. In turn, with the Treasury and Fed working in unison, this provides a supportive backdrop for gold. That said, the directional signal for the precious metal will be highlighted by the move in real yields, which has pulled back from its recent rise to -94bps. In turn, gold may hold the 1800 level in the short-run, although a move in real yields below -110bps will be needed for a push above 1900.

Gold vs US Real Yields (RHS, Inv)

Gold Prices Rise to Critical Resistance on Inauguration Day

Source: Refinitiv

Gold BULLISH
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -4% 13% -1%
Weekly -1% 10% 1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Biden Inauguration To Have Little Impact on Gold

Today is inauguration day as Donald Trump’s presidency comes to an end, although market significance will be most likely minimal. Taking a look at gold’s performance in the chart below, around the time of inauguration day, there is no discernible implications for the precious metal.

Gold Performance During Inauguration Day

Gold Prices Rise to Critical Resistance on Inauguration Day

Timeline of US Presidential Years on Gold

Gold Price Back to Familiar Resistance

Touching on the technicals, gold is back to familiar resistance at circa 1860, which also coincides with the 50DMA. As such, a close above this level will be needed for a continued recovery in the precious metal, which would likely pave the way for a move towards 1890-1900. On the downside, the 200DMA resides at 1845, although, notable support sits at 1820-1830. That said, failure to hold and a break below the trendline puts the November lows in focus 1764.

GOLD PRICE CHART: 1-YEAR TIME PERIOD

Gold Prices Rise to Critical Resistance on Inauguration Day

Source: Refinitiv

GOLD PRICE CHART: 6-MONTH PERIOD

Gold Prices Rise to Critical Resistance on Inauguration Day

Source: Refinitiv

