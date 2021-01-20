News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD
2021-01-19 20:40:00
Euro Awaits Italian Vote, Yellen to Urge Lawmakers to Act Big - US Market Open
2021-01-19 14:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Latest: Trend Higher Still in Place Despite IEA Cutting Forecast For Demand
2021-01-19 13:30:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jan 05, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,008.80.
2021-01-19 05:23:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Up on Yellen Stimulus Push; Hang Seng and ASX 200 May Climb
2021-01-20 01:30:00
Dow Jones Price Outlook Tied to Earnings as Netflix Soars on Subscriber Beat
2021-01-19 21:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: November Low on Radar as RSI Snaps Upward Trend
2021-01-19 15:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Russell 2000, S&P 500, Gold, USD, Biden Stimulus, Earnings, ECB
2021-01-18 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD
2021-01-19 20:40:00
British Pound Outlook: GBP May Rise as Covid-19 Cases Begin to Fall
2021-01-19 07:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Triangle Builds into Wedge
2021-01-16 16:00:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Pushes Back After Jerome Powell’s Interview
2021-01-15 12:53:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.77% Silver: 0.67% Gold: 0.41% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/vqhNULQSZH
  • A Symmetrical Triangle and long-term trendline resistance provide key levels to watch for NZD/CHF and CAD/CHF. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/kgfZ8qZRRz https://t.co/BhpXTXz5Ir
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.31% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.17% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.16% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.14% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.13% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/U975Up5oUh
  • The #HSI looks set to re-challenge the 28,970 resistance. Will it succeed and attempt 30,000 mark today? https://t.co/ujmzRDsByq
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in EUR/JPY are at opposite extremes with 64.29%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/wdG2u51Kl2
  • Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Kato: - Vaccine schedule can't be fixed before approval - Tokyo area still facing severe Covid situation - BBG $USDJPY
  • The British Pound may continue gaining ground against its haven-associated counterparts in the near term. However, the currency may give up gained ground against the New Zealand Dollar.Get your $GBP market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/cIp4BfbsXT https://t.co/VS6g0Z3FKO
  • Not the most common of the Dollar-based majors, but $NZDUSD has tentatively broken its persistent bull trend while net spec futures positioning (COT) hit its highest level since May 2018 https://t.co/4HUxRWqzN4
  • 🇨🇳 FDI (YTD) YoY (DEC) Actual: 6.2% Previous: 6.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-20
  • Wall Street Futures Update: Dow Jones (+0.13%) S&P 500 (+0.21%) Nasdaq 100 (+0.43%) [delayed] -BBG
Dow Jones Up on Yellen Stimulus Push; Hang Seng and ASX 200 May Climb

Dow Jones Up on Yellen Stimulus Push; Hang Seng and ASX 200 May Climb

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

DOW JONES, HANG SENG, ASX 200 INDEX OUTLOOK:

  • Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen backed Biden’s stimulus plan, sending stocks higher.
  • US earnings continued to be upbeat; Netflix smashed new subscriber growth forecasts.
  • Asia-Pacific markets lookset to advance further after Tuesday’s rally.
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Dow Jones, Yellen, US earnings, Asia-Pacific at Open:

US equity indices finished broadly higher on Tuesday after Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen showed her support for Biden’s US$ 1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus plan and addressed a market-driven dollar exchange approach in her confirmatioilyauat25n hearing on Tuesday. She also highlighted the need for higher unemployment compensation while opposing tax hikes to help families to weather the pandemic. Yellen’s comments revitalized reflation hopes and lifted crude oil prices, which led the energy sector (+2.63%) to outperform.

US corporate earnings have fared well, with more than 85% of S&P 500 companies beating market estimations so far this season. Netflix’s share price surged over 12% in afterhours trade as the company said it is close to being free cash flow positive and is considering share buybacks to reward investors. Netflix registered strong global paid net subscriber growth of 8.5 million, compared to a baseline forecast of 6.47 million. While its Q4 EPS fell short of expectations, stronger user growth and a slight beat in revenue appear to have more than offset that miss.

Dow Jones Up on Yellen Stimulus Push; Hang Seng and ASX 200 May Climb

Source: CNBC

Sector-wise, 6 out of 9 Dow Jones sectors advanced on Tuesday, with 56.7% of the index’s constituents closing in the green. Energy (+2.63%), industrials (+1.32%) and information technology (+0.91%) were among the best performers, whereas consumer staples (-0.90%) and consumer discretionary (-0.75%) trailed behind. Looking ahead, earnings from Morgan Stanley, Procter & Gamble and United Airlines will be closely eyed today.

Please add a description for the image.

Asia-Pacific markets look set to follow a strong US lead and trade higher, extending Tuesday’s rally. Australia’s ASX 200 Index climbed 0.62% at the open, led by information technology (+2.95%), industrials (+1.62%) and energy (+1.08%) sectors.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index (HSI) jumped 2.7% to a 20-month high yesterday, propelled by significant southbound inflow via the stock connections with mainland China. Investors there showed strong appetite for Hong Kong stocks recently, especially after the release of upbeat Chinese Q4 GDP and December’s industrial production figures. Meituan (+4.9%), AIA (+4.41%) and China Life Insurance (+1.70%) are among the best performing stocks in the HSI.

Hang Seng Index Top 10 Stocks Performance 19-01-2021

Dow Jones Up on Yellen Stimulus Push; Hang Seng and ASX 200 May Climb

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Dow Jones Index Technical Analysis:

Technically, the Dow Jones index looks set to continue its upward trajectory within the “Ascending Channel” as highlighted in the chart below. The bull trend remains intact and is well-supported by its 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA) line. Immediate support and resistance levels can be found at 30,760 (20-Day SMA) and 31,410 (upper Bollinger Band) respectively.

Dow Jones Index – Daily Chart

Dow Jones Up on Yellen Stimulus Push; Hang Seng and ASX 200 May Climb

Hang Seng Index Technical Analysis:

The Hang Seng index is riding a strong uptrend and it has breached the 100% Fibonacci extension level at 29,038 decisively. The index pulled back after touching the 127.2% Fibonacci extension level at 29,870, which is an immediate resistance. Price continued to stretch above the upper Bollinger Band, reflecting strong bullish momentum. The RSI indicator suggests that price has been temporarily overbought and thus may be susceptible to a technical pullback.

Hang Seng IndexDaily Chart

Dow Jones Up on Yellen Stimulus Push; Hang Seng and ASX 200 May Climb

ASX 200 Index Technical Analysis:

The ASX 200 index is range-bound between 6,575 to 6,770 since late November, as highlighted in the chart below. Price is attempting to breach the upper bound of 6,770, and a successful attempt may open the door for further upside potential with an eye on 6,811 – the 200% Fibonacci extension level.

ASX 200 Index – Daily Chart

Dow Jones Up on Yellen Stimulus Push; Hang Seng and ASX 200 May Climb
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones Price Outlook Tied to Earnings as Netflix Soars on Subscriber Beat
Dow Jones Price Outlook Tied to Earnings as Netflix Soars on Subscriber Beat
2021-01-19 21:00:00
Bank of Canada Preview: Canadian Dollar (CAD) Guide for BoC Rate Decision
Bank of Canada Preview: Canadian Dollar (CAD) Guide for BoC Rate Decision
2021-01-19 12:00:00
USD/ZAR Outlook: Rand Soldiers on Inspired by Waning U.S. Dollar
USD/ZAR Outlook: Rand Soldiers on Inspired by Waning U.S. Dollar
2021-01-19 11:17:00
EUR/USD Moving Higher on Better-than-Expected ZEW and US Dollar Weakness
EUR/USD Moving Higher on Better-than-Expected ZEW and US Dollar Weakness
2021-01-19 10:54:00
Advertisement

Rates

Australia 200
Hong Kong HS50
Wall Street
Mixed