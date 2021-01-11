News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Outlook - Short-Term US Dollar Strength Pushes EUR/USD Lower
2021-01-11 12:00:00
DAX 30 Bounces Off All-Time High, EUR/USD Increases Bearish Momentum
2021-01-11 09:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Oil Surges on Saudi Surprise – Key Levels to Watch
2021-01-09 22:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eyeing OPEC Outlook Report After Saudi Output Cut, US Stimulus
2021-01-09 07:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-01-09 10:00:00
Stock Market Forecast: Three Stocks to Watch in the Week Ahead
2021-01-08 14:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Correction Continues, GBP Dips, Gold Upside Capped - US Market Open
2021-01-11 12:40:00
Gold, Silver Price Outlook: Rising Yields and USD Exert Downward Pressure
2021-01-11 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound at Risk as Downing Street Weighs Tighter Restrictions
2021-01-11 07:30:00
Weekly US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: Down, But Not Out
2021-01-10 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: Down, But Not Out
2021-01-10 15:00:00
EURUSD Reversal First Steps and Nasdaq Back to Record Ahead of Stimulus Update
2021-01-09 05:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 BoE Tenreyro Speech due at 14:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-11
  • #Bitcoin has been on a downward trend since yesterday morning, falling from over $40,000 to around $33,000 and erasing most of last week's gains. $BTC https://t.co/67Umv4if3z
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.53%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 73.31%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/pBFivZKALs
  • LIVE NOW: Join Technical Strategist @MBForex for his Weekly Strategy Webinar to review the setups we're tracking into the weekly open - https://t.co/chKtG7ezG9
  • The Federal Reserve System (the Fed) was founded in 1913 by the United States Congress. The Fed’s actions and policies have a major impact on currency value, affecting many trades involving the US Dollar. Learn more about the Fed here: https://t.co/ADSC4sIHrP https://t.co/zWIN8fMleR
  • RT @WVenketas: Last weeks surprise 4.34% spike on $USDZAR has since been consolidating after South Africa locks in initial COVID-19 vaccine…
  • Weekly Strategy Webinar starting in 15mins on DailyFX!! https://t.co/lxd5fZnn4H
  • Forex Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: -0.25% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.47% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.61% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.67% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.76% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.79% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/O4JiAHoRoX
  • US Dollar strength has continued into this week's trading sessions, driving the $DXY to around 90.5, its highest level since December 22nd. $USD https://t.co/AKXCsd645r
  • $USD tagged 90.49, next res on my radar is around 91.00 in $DXY https://t.co/cEc1BP7UmK https://t.co/XVNdd1so8f
EUR/USD Price Outlook - Short-Term US Dollar Strength Pushes EUR/USD Lower

EUR/USD Price Outlook - Short-Term US Dollar Strength Pushes EUR/USD Lower

2021-01-11 12:00:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist

EUR/USD Price, News and Analysis:

  • Short EURUSD benefits from additional carry.
  • EURUSD now eyes 50-day sma at 1.2090.
Advertisement

The recent EURUSD rally has derailed due to the greenback picking up a bid in early January. The consensus trade for 2021 was short US dollar on expectations that a Democratic victory would see the US dollar printing press active again, and while this may still happen, the greenback has picked up a bid in recent days. One reason behind the strength of the USD is the pick-up in longer-dated US Treasury bond yields, with the 10-year now quoted at 1.107%, a level last seen in late-February last year, while the closely-watched 2/10-year yield spread is currently at a near three-year high of just under 1%. The US 10-year also yields over 163 basis points more than the German (Bund) 10-year, giving the greenback a carry advantage over its Euro rival.

US Dollar Basket Daily Price Chart (June 2020 – January 11, 2021)

EUR/USD Price Outlook - Short-Term US Dollar Strength Pushes EUR/USD Lower

For all market-moving economic data and events, see the DailyFX Calendar.

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Fresh Q1 Euro Forecast
Get My Guide

The daily EUR/USD chart shows the recent bear move with the last four candlesticks producing lower highs and lower lows. The pair have also broken, and opened, below the 20-day simple moving average for the first time since very early November last year and while this remains the case, the 50-day sma currently at 1.2090 is the likely next level of support ahead of 1.2000. The pair are moving into oversold territory for the first time since early November and an uptick would see initial resistance off the 20-dsma around 1.2235 before a re-test of the recent high.

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart (June 2020 – January 11, 2021)

EUR/USD Price Outlook - Short-Term US Dollar Strength Pushes EUR/USD Lower
EUR/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 25% 12% 17%
Weekly 40% -14% 2%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

IG Retail trader data show41.53% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.41 to 1.We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current EUR/USD price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.

What is your view on EUR/USD – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/ZAR Outlook: Key Resistance Holds After Rands Counter Trend Move
USD/ZAR Outlook: Key Resistance Holds After Rands Counter Trend Move
2021-01-11 13:15:00
FTSE 100 Weekly Look Ahead: Can the FTSE 100 Outperform in 2021?
FTSE 100 Weekly Look Ahead: Can the FTSE 100 Outperform in 2021?
2021-01-11 10:45:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) Slump - Cryptocurrency Market Hammered
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) Slump - Cryptocurrency Market Hammered
2021-01-11 09:12:00
DAX 30 Bounces Off All-Time High, EUR/USD Increases Bearish Momentum
DAX 30 Bounces Off All-Time High, EUR/USD Increases Bearish Momentum
2021-01-11 09:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish