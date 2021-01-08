News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Breakout Extends into 2021- Resistance in View
2021-01-07 16:30:00
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Edging Lower, Inflation Remains Weak, Sentiment Subdued
2021-01-07 10:40:00
Gold Falls as US Political Shift Fuels Reflation Bets, Crude Oil Rally Eases
2021-01-08 06:00:00
Oil Price Approaches February 2020 High Following OPEC Meeting
2021-01-07 15:00:00
Dollar Rebound Is a Tall Task ahead of NFPs, Dow and Bitcoin Keep Running
2021-01-08 04:45:00
Stock Market Forecast: Three Stocks to Watch in the Week Ahead
2021-01-07 21:05:00
Gold Falls as US Political Shift Fuels Reflation Bets, Crude Oil Rally Eases
2021-01-08 06:00:00
Are Gold Prices Losing their Luster? What is Copper Telling Traders?
2021-01-07 23:30:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Dec 30, 2020 09:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.36.
2021-01-07 16:23:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: USD Stabilizing, Hitting GBP/USD, EUR/USD, AUD/USD
2021-01-07 09:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - January 2021: Start of Year Favors CAD, Gold Strength; USD Weakness
2021-01-06 19:30:00
US Dollar Price Action on the 2021 Open
2021-01-05 20:12:00
USD/CAD Price Outlook - Running Into Important Employment Data

USD/CAD Price Outlook - Running Into Important Employment Data

2021-01-08 10:30:00

2021-01-08 10:30:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

USD/CAD Price, News and Analysis:

  • USD/CAD on hold ahead of important employment releases.
  • Oil rebound has helped boost the Loonie.
The monthly look at employment figures in both the United States and Canada today will direct USD/CAD in the short-term but the longer-term trend looks likely to remain in place for now. Both countries are expected to see a slight rise in their respective unemployment rates, but as with all economic data, the devil is in the detail, making today’s release a focal point for USDCAD traders.

USD/CAD Price Outlook - Running Into Important Employment Data

For all market-moving economic data and events, see the DailyFX Calendar.

NFP and Forex: What is NFP and How to Trade It?

The daily chart shows that the pair has been in a well defined downtrend since mid-March, driven primarily by a weaker US dollar and given a boost of late by a stronger oil complex. Both central banks remain highly accommodative with a well-articulated approach to boosting their economies and pushing inflation back to target. The recent weakness of USD/CAD however will have hurt the Canadian export sector and made the central bank’s 2% inflation target harder to achieve, something that will have been noted by the BoC. A further sell-off in the pair may bring some verbal intervention from the central bank in an effort to stem further losses.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Fresh Q1 US Dollar Forecast
Get My Guide

The chart shows the pair treading water today ahead of the data releases. This week’s print at 1.2630 was a 32-month low and remains close to the current spot price at 1.2680. The pair trade below all three moving averages, with the 20- and 50-dmas in particular capping any upside breaks, while the CCI shows the pair in oversold territory. Any upside move is likely to find initial resistance between 1.2770 and 1.2800.

USD/CAD Daily Price Chart (April 2020 – January 8, 2021)

USD/CAD Daily Price Chart (April 2020 – January 8, 2021)
USD/CAD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 4% 0% 3%
Weekly 17% 33% 21%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

IG Retail trader data show 66.03% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.94 to 1. Positioning is more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed USD/CAD trading bias.

What is your view on USD/CAD – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed