Nasdaq 100 Rally Inspires Hang Seng, ASX 200 Index to Trade Higher

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Breakout Extends into 2021- Resistance in View
2021-01-07 16:30:00
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Edging Lower, Inflation Remains Weak, Sentiment Subdued
2021-01-07 10:40:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Approaches February 2020 High Following OPEC Meeting
2021-01-07 15:00:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Breakout Spills into 2021- Resistance Ahead
2021-01-06 18:08:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast: Three Stocks to Watch in the Week Ahead
2021-01-07 21:05:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-01-07 19:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Are Gold Prices Losing their Luster? What is Copper Telling Traders?
2021-01-07 23:30:00
Gold Price Outlook - XAUUSD Remains Under Pressure, Bond Yields Rise
2021-01-07 13:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Dec 30, 2020 09:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.36.
2021-01-07 16:23:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: USD Stabilizing, Hitting GBP/USD, EUR/USD, AUD/USD
2021-01-07 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - January 2021: Start of Year Favors CAD, Gold Strength; USD Weakness
2021-01-06 19:30:00
US Dollar Price Action on the 2021 Open
2021-01-05 20:12:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.45% Gold: -0.19% Silver: -0.41% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Jp3nObeX5P
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.07% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.01% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.01% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.02% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.06% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/mryFAnrbSO
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.86%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 77.96%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/qEwSrrVEXB
  • The tech-led Nasdaq 100 index soared 2.51%, led by Tesla (+7.9%), Nvidia (+5.78%), PayPal (+3.62%) and Apple (+3.41%). https://t.co/RT0Pyys15w
  • Japanese Finance Minister Aso: - Forecasting economic performance this year will be difficult - Emergency this quarter will definitely happen in economy - BBG
  • US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/TWD, USD/THB, USD/IDR $USDSGD $USDTWD $USDIDR $USDTHB #ASEAN https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2021/01/08/US-Dollar-Technical-Forecast-USDSGD-USDTWD-USDTHB-USDIDR.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/8zSl15POcJ
  • What is your forex trading style? Take the quiz and find out: https://t.co/YY3ePTpzSI https://t.co/XRbpDbkPMv
  • On the macro front, tonight’s nonfarm payroll data will be closely watched by currency and equity traders. Economists foresee a 71k increase in nonfarm jobs in December, marking a sharp reduction from November’s reading of 245k. https://t.co/CfPzsDDI7M
  • US Dollar pushing cautiously higher in morning Friday APAC trade Move follows strengthening longer-term Treasury yields, likely amid rising local fiscal stimulus prospects Australian Dollar edging lower #USD $AUDUSD https://t.co/uO6BxjgddV
  • RT @FxWestwater: Australian Dollar Outlook: Strong Greenback Halts $AUDUSD Rally Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2021/01/08/Australian-Dollar-Outlook-Strong-Greenback-Halts-AUDUSD-Rally.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/Nb2QYSbIyf
Nasdaq 100 Rally Inspires Hang Seng, ASX 200 Index to Trade Higher

Nasdaq 100 Rally Inspires Hang Seng, ASX 200 Index to Trade Higher

2021-01-08 03:00:00
Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist
Share:

NASDAQ 100, HANG SENG, ASX 200, ASIA-PACIFIC MARKET OUTLOOK:

  • US equities extended gains as reflation trade carried on, tech outperformed
  • Alibaba, Tencent under pressure in the wake of US blacklist threat; three telcos fell on NYSE’s U-turn
  • US nonfarm payrolls in focus; Bitcoin prices hit 40k before pulling back slightly
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Tech-rally, Hang Seng Index, Bitcoin, Asia-Pacific Stocks at Open:

The Dow Jones and S&P 500 index closed at all-time highs on Thursday as the reflation trade carried on after Democrats won two critical seats in Georgia’s Senate runoff elections. A ‘Blue Wave’ outcome means that the Biden administration will take control of both Congress and the White House, which will help to enact their legislative priorities including fiscal and infrastructure spending. The tech-led Nasdaq 100 index soared 2.51%, led by Tesla (+7.9%), Nvidia (+5.78%), PayPal (+3.62%) and Apple (+3.41%).

On the macro front, tonight’s nonfarm payrolls data will be closely watched by currency and equity traders. Economists foresee a 71k increase in positions in December, marking a sharp decline from November’s reading of 245k. A downward trajectory of job creating may hint at softer employment market sentiment as pandemic-linked lockdowns interrupts business activity. The US Dollar is very sensitive to the nonfarm figures, and a much worse-than-expected reading could potentially lead the Greenback lower. Find out more on DailyFX calendar.

US Nonfarm Payroll Forecast – Jan 2021

Nasdaq 100 Rally Inspires Hang Seng, ASX 200 Index to Trade Higher

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

In Asia, share prices of Tencent and Alibaba fell sharply on Thursday in the wake of US threatening to add the two Chinese tech giants into a blacklist over alleged ties to local military and security services. The NYSE made another U-turn saying it will delist three Chinese telecom companies from January 11th, sending inconsistent messages to investors that led to heightened price volatility. China Mobile plunged 7.2% on Thursday. The Hang Seng Index may weather political headwinds as the Trump Administration tilted more hawkishly against Chinese firms before the power transition this month.

Hang Seng Top 10 Stock Performance 08-01-2021

Nasdaq 100 Rally Inspires Hang Seng, ASX 200 Index to Trade Higher

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Australia’s ASX 200 index opened mildly higher, led by information technology (+1.69%), energy (+1.02%) and consumer discretionary (+0.63%) sectors, while real estate (-1.07%) and materials (-0.74%) lagged behind. Copper, iron ore and nickel prices extended gains on fresh stimulus hopes in view of “Blue Wave” and a global cyclical upswing. Australia’s metal and mining giants Fortescue Metals (-1.58%), Rio Tinto (-1.28%) and BHP Group (-0.75%) saw their prices pulling back slightly from recent highs.

Bitcoin prices hit the $40k mark on Friday morning before pulling back slightly, stretching a one-month gain beyond 120%. Cryptocurrencies outshined other asset classes this year, propelled by a weakening US Dollar and demand for hedge against seemingly unlimited quantitative easing. The relentless rally in Bitcoin reflects strong investor appetite for non-fiat assets in view of potential pick-up in inflation as well as ample liquidity environment. Bitcoin’s market cap surpassed US$ 700 billion, which is still a small fraction of the 10 trillion market value of gold. Since there are only 21 million Bitcoins that can be mined in total, the scarcity appears to have driven up the prices.

Bitcoin

Nasdaq 100 Rally Inspires Hang Seng, ASX 200 Index to Trade Higher

Chart by IG

Sector wise,9 out of 11 S&P 500 sectors ended higher, with 69.9% of the index’s constituents closing in the green on Thursday. Information technology (+2.65%), consumer discretionary (+1.80%) and energy (+1.50%) were among the best performers, whereas defensive-linked utilities (-1.33%) and consumer staples (-0.32%) were lagging behind.

S&P 500 Sector Performance 07-01-2021

Nasdaq 100 Rally Inspires Hang Seng, ASX 200 Index to Trade Higher

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
What does it take to trade around data?
Get My Guide

Nasdaq 100 Index Technical Analysis:

Technically, the Nasdaq 100 index is edging higher within an “Ascending Channel” as highlighted in the chart below. The uptrend is well-supported by its 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA) line, which is at 12,750 now. Immediate support and resistance levels can be found at 12,623 (76.4% Fibonacci extension) and 12,960W (100% Fibonacci extension) respectively.

Nasdaq 100 IndexDaily Chart

Nasdaq 100 Rally Inspires Hang Seng, ASX 200 Index to Trade Higher

Hang Seng Index Technical Analysis:

The Hang Seng Index (HSI) likely broke a “Descending Channel” (chart below) two weeks ago with strong upward momentum. The index has also cleared a key resistance level at 27,270 – the 161.8% Fibonacci extension, thus opening the door for further upside potential with an eye on 28,050 – the 200% Fibonacci extension. Overall momentum remains bullish biased, as suggested by the MACD indicator.

Hang Seng Index Daily Chart

Nasdaq 100 Rally Inspires Hang Seng, ASX 200 Index to Trade Higher

ASX 200 Index Technical Analysis:

The ASX 200 index rebounded from the lower bound of the “Ascending Channel” and has moved higher since. Immediate support and resistance levels can be found at 6,630 (the 161.8% Fibonacci extension) and 6,810 (the 100% Fibonacci extension) respectively. The MACD indicator is about to form a “Golden Cross”, which may hint at further upside potential.

ASX 200 Index – Daily Chart

Nasdaq 100 Rally Inspires Hang Seng, ASX 200 Index to Trade Higher
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Don’t give into despair, make a game plan
Get My Guide

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Stock Market Forecast: Three Stocks to Watch in the Week Ahead
Stock Market Forecast: Three Stocks to Watch in the Week Ahead
2021-01-07 21:05:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Bulls Brutal Breakout Shows No Mercy
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Bulls Brutal Breakout Shows No Mercy
2021-01-07 18:13:00
US Dollar Pops Higher on Firmer Rates and Bears Unwinding - US Market Open
US Dollar Pops Higher on Firmer Rates and Bears Unwinding - US Market Open
2021-01-07 14:40:00
Gold Price Outlook - XAUUSD Remains Under Pressure, Bond Yields Rise
Gold Price Outlook - XAUUSD Remains Under Pressure, Bond Yields Rise
2021-01-07 13:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Australia 200
Hong Kong HS50
US Tech 100