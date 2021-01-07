News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Edging Lower, Inflation Remains Weak, Sentiment Subdued
2021-01-07 10:40:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2021-01-07 09:00:00
News
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Breakout Spills into 2021- Resistance Ahead
2021-01-06 18:08:00
Crude Oil, Gold, Silver Outlook: Short Bets Hint Prices May Rally to Resistance
2021-01-06 05:00:00
News
Bitcoin Rallies as Dollar and Dow Throttled by Chaos in Washington DC
2021-01-07 04:00:00
Dow Jones Climbs on Democratic Sweep, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Open Higher
2021-01-07 01:00:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Outlook - XAUUSD Remains Under Pressure, Bond Yields Rise
2021-01-07 13:30:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2021-01-07 09:00:00
GBP/USD
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: USD Stabilizing, Hitting GBP/USD, EUR/USD, AUD/USD
2021-01-07 09:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - January 2021: Start of Year Favors CAD, Gold Strength; USD Weakness
2021-01-06 19:30:00
USD/JPY
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - January 2021: Start of Year Favors CAD, Gold Strength; USD Weakness
2021-01-06 19:30:00
US Dollar Price Action on the 2021 Open
2021-01-05 20:12:00
Real Time News
  • US Indices trade higher following the market open, with the S&P500 hitting a new record high. DOW +0.35% NDX +1.50% SPX +0.88% RUT +1.22% $DOW $QQQ $SPY $IWM
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.30% Gold: -0.26% Silver: -0.89% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/5NjdiIilNF
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI (DEC) due at 15:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 54.6 Previous: 55.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-07
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 ISM Non-Manufacturing Employment (DEC) due at 15:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 51.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-07
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 ISM Non-Manufacturing Prices (DEC) due at 15:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 66.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-07
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 ISM Non-Manufacturing New Orders (DEC) due at 15:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 57.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-07
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 ISM Non-Manufacturing Business Activity (DEC) due at 15:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 55 Previous: 58.0 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-07
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes due at 15:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-07
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 Ivey PMI s.a (DEC) due at 15:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 52.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-07
  • $USDCAD looking like it wants to push up to falling wedge resistance, which currently plots near the 1.2750 psych level. the r2 looked at in the tues webinar remains around 2790. Keep in mind - both Canadian and US jobs numbers released tomorrow at 830 am ET. #NFP https://t.co/kYmhR5SVdM https://t.co/xtkuHeADAq
Gold Price Outlook - XAUUSD Remains Under Pressure, Bond Yields Rise

Gold Price Outlook - XAUUSD Remains Under Pressure, Bond Yields Rise

2021-01-07 13:30:00

2021-01-07 13:30:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Gold (XAU/USD) Analysis, Price and Chart

  • Gold eyes the downside as bond yields tick higher.
  • Bearish chart signals starting to appear.
Gold touched $1,900/oz. Wednesday after the Democrats won both Georgia run-off election seats, prompting fresh suggestions that a renewed fiscal stimulus package would weaken the US dollar further. In addition, US Treasury bond yields rose throughout the day on fears that inflation may start to appear down the line, driven by renewed fiscal largesse. The closely-watched US 10-year yield rose back above one percent, a nine-month high, while US 10-year real yields remained around -1.0% despite the uptick in notional yields. Furthermore, the US 2-year/10-year yield curve steepened to levels last seen nearly three years ago, a further indicator that investors are starting to, very gradually, price in a recovery in the US. Against this slightly more optimistic economic backdrop, gold will struggle to move meaningfully higher.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download the Q1 2021 Gold Forecast
The daily gold chart is now flashing a couple of negative signals that need to be closely watched. A potential ‘death cross’ where the 50-dma trades down through the 200-dma is close to being formed and warrants attention, while yesterday’s bearish engulfing candle also suggests lower prices ahead.

The first level of resistance is around $1,928, from the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, before $1,960/oz. comes back into play. To the downside, the bottom of yesterday’s sell-off candle is just above $1,900/oz. while the 20-day simple moving average currently sits at $1,888/oz.

Gold Daily Price Chart (June 2020 – January 7, 2021)

Gold Price Outlook - XAUUSD Remains Under Pressure, Bond Yields Rise
Gold BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 23% -20% 13%
Weekly 17% -18% 9%
What does it mean for price action?
IG retail trader data show 84.57% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 5.48 to 1. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall.Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bearish contrarian trading bias.

What is Market Sentiment and How Does it Work?

What is your view on Gold – are you bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Related Articles

US Dollar Pops Higher on Firmer Rates and Bears Unwinding - US Market Open
US Dollar Pops Higher on Firmer Rates and Bears Unwinding - US Market Open
2021-01-07 14:40:00
Are Equity Markets Getting Too Far Ahead of Themselves? IBEX 35 Forecast
Are Equity Markets Getting Too Far Ahead of Themselves? IBEX 35 Forecast
2021-01-07 12:00:00
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Edging Lower, Inflation Remains Weak, Sentiment Subdued
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Edging Lower, Inflation Remains Weak, Sentiment Subdued
2021-01-07 10:40:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: USD Stabilizing, Hitting GBP/USD, EUR/USD, AUD/USD
British Pound (GBP) Latest: USD Stabilizing, Hitting GBP/USD, EUR/USD, AUD/USD
2021-01-07 09:00:00
