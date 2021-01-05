News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Dollar Volatility Spikes as GBP/USD Tumbles, USD/CAD Climbs
2021-01-04 23:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Georgia Senate Runoff Elections; Eurozone & Mexico Inflation; Canada & US Jobs
2021-01-04 22:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Testing Key Chart Support Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting
2021-01-05 07:00:00
Oil 1Q 2021 Forecast: Positive Momentum Heading Into the New Year
2021-01-01 20:00:00
US Dollar, Yen and Gold Rise as Wall Street Stocks Swoon to Start 2021
2021-01-05 00:16:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Nov 03, 2020 when Wall Street traded near 27,674.70.
2021-01-04 18:23:00
Gold Price Analysis: Key Gold Levels to Watch Amid Georgia Senate Runoff Risk
2021-01-05 10:30:00
US Dollar, Yen and Gold Rise as Wall Street Stocks Swoon to Start 2021
2021-01-05 00:16:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Resumes Advance as England Enters Lockdown
2021-01-05 09:00:00
US Dollar Volatility Spikes as GBP/USD Tumbles, USD/CAD Climbs
2021-01-04 23:00:00
US Dollar, Yen and Gold Rise as Wall Street Stocks Swoon to Start 2021
2021-01-05 00:16:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Georgia Senate Runoff Elections; Eurozone & Mexico Inflation; Canada & US Jobs
2021-01-04 22:00:00
FTSE 100 Forecast - Support Holds Despite Renewed Lockdown

FTSE 100 Forecast - Support Holds Despite Renewed Lockdown

2021-01-05 09:20:00
Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst
Key Talking Points:

  • Boris Johnson announces a national lockdown until February
  • Georgia Senate runoff is today’s key focus for equity markets
  • FTSE 100 is weak below 6,600 but positive momentum remains
The FTSE 100 is looking slightly vulnerable today as Boris Johnson announced last night that England will go back into a national lockdown until mid-February, leading to the closure of schools as all other non-essential businesses remain closed.

The British benchmark index was off to a flying start to the new year as it was up more than 2.5% during yesterday’s session, but early reports of a lockdown in Scotland brought jitters to investors that believed Boris would follow suit, causing the index to retreat 1.7% before the announcement took place at 8pm.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Daniela Sabin Hathorn
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Overnight, gains in Asia continued to build, pushing Chinese equities to new highs, with the CSI 300 index breaking its peak reached back in 2015, backed by economic data showing that China is rebounding faster than other economies from the pandemic. The announcement that the NYSE would no longer delist 3 Chinese telecom companies also helped consolidate positive momentum in Asia.

The focus today will be on the Georgia Senate runoff, an important risk event for markets as it will determine the composition of the Senate for the next two years and will impact the ability of Biden’s policies to pass through Congress. If Democrats gain control of the Senate we could see the Dollar dipping lower as Biden will be able to fully enforce tax hikes and further stimulus.

Traders should also keep an eye out for an announcement from UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak on further support for businesses as the country enters this new lockdown.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Daniela Sabin Hathorn
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

FTSE 100 Daily chart

FTSE 100 Forecast - Support Holds Despite Renewed Lockdown

Technically, the FTSE 100 entered a consolidative period back at the beginning of December, with the retracement on the 21st of December being the main outlier to the pattern. This sideways trading pattern is likely due to the UK stock index reacting to mounting gains in the Pound on the back of a positive Brexit resolution, limiting its upside.

As mentioned before Christmas, overbought conditions were showing bullish momentum was stalling, meaning the 6,600 level was a key resistance area, which seems to be holding true despite yesterday’s peak. We’ll need to see price action push above this level for bullish momentum to pick up again, with a test of how strong buyer support is in order to break the December high at 6,678, followed by 6,845 as the next resistance level before the 7,000 mark.

To the downside, the 61.8% Fibonacci level at 6.849 is still of interest as buyer support can be seen around this area, but 6,255 remains as key support as price action has failed to fall below this level since early November. A break below this level would leave the FTSE 100 exposed until the next support area between 6,160 and 6,110, before risking losing the 6,000 mark.

Learn more about the stock market basics here or download our free trading guides.

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

