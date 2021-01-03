News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD 1Q Forecast: US Dollar May Rebound vs. Euro as Fed, ECB Policies Diverge
2021-01-02 20:00:00
Euro 1Q 2021 Forecast: Can the ECB Curb the Euro's Strength?
2021-01-01 10:00:00
Oil 1Q 2021 Forecast: Positive Momentum Heading Into the New Year
2021-01-01 20:00:00
Crude Oil 1Q 2021 Forecast: Covid to Clash with Vaccine Rollout
2021-01-01 04:00:00
Stock Market 1Q 2021 Forecast: Equity Markets to Enjoy Continued Economic Recovery, Loose Monetary Policy
2021-01-01 22:00:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2020-12-31 15:30:00
Gold 1Q 2021 Forecast: Gold Outlook Bullish Headed into First Quarter, with Caveats
2021-01-01 18:00:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-12-31 06:00:00
Sterling Q1 2021 Forecast: GBP/USD Closing a Tumultous Year on the Front Foot
2021-01-01 12:00:00
Sterling Q1 2021 Forecast: Starting to Look a Better Prospect
2020-12-31 20:00:00
JPY 1Q Forecast: 2021 Could be the Year JPY Wakes Up
2021-01-03 06:00:00
JPY 1Q Forecasts: Range USD/JPY 7-Year Wedge, Bullish GBP/JPY Post-Brexit Break
2021-01-02 18:00:00
2021-01-03 06:00:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Looking ahead to next year, I am thinking about what could move – and yes this will sound a bit contradictory to me saying in my “Mistake of the Year” piece that I will focus more on what is moving and less on what isn’t. There is a difference between observation and trading.

At any rate, I think it is a good idea to at least keep an eye on what may come next so as to be prepared. With that in mind, the place to be next year could be JPY, as the charts become increasingly “dead” and coiled up. USD/JPY and EUR/JPY are a couple of charts that hint at possibly making big moves. Wedge formations can be tricky and do a little ‘shape-shifting’ before breaking out, but the sequence of narrowing price action at some point leads to some type of expansion in range that can benefit the directional trader.

USD/JPY Weekly Charts – Wedge Break May be Nearing

USD/JPY Weekly Chart

Chart prepared by Paul Robinson, created with TradingView

EUR/JPY Weekly Charts – Range Contraction Set to Up to Expand

EUR/JPY Weekly Chart - Range Technicals

Chart prepared by Paul Robinson, created with TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

