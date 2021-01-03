Copper 1Q Forecast: May Rise Further as Post-Covid Economic Outlook Clears

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Real Time News
  • Sterling’s technical analysis has played second fiddle to overarching fundamentals in the past year, but that may change in the first quarter of 2021. Get your Q1 GBP outlook from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/1ZsrNm6xHw https://t.co/RJ7l8nYAd8
  • While the 1Q’21 gold price outlook is bullish, there are some caveats – mainly, that gold may not be the best performing metal, precious or otherwise. Get your 1Q gold outlook from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/ZGCjqZD9Zk https://t.co/gInlJBT8a3
  • Greed is a natural human emotion that affects individuals to varying degrees. Unfortunately, when viewed in the context of trading, greed has proven to be a hindrance more often than it has assisted traders. Learn how to control greed in trading here: https://t.co/kODPAfJE79 https://t.co/QjXcY1tx3c
  • Trading bias allows traders to make informative decisions when dealing in the market. This relates to both novice and experienced traders alike. Start learning how you may be able to make more informed decisions here: https://t.co/rz7fqhRoMG https://t.co/ouZfPMGsbm
  • GDP (Gross Domestic Product) economic data is deemed highly significant in the forex market. GDP figures are used as an indicator by fundamentalists to gauge the overall health and potential growth of a country. Learn use GDP data to your advantage here: https://t.co/Yl9vM7kO6a https://t.co/ioN8lgMRds
  • Dollar Index has broken major uptrend support and risks accelerated losses into the December open. Get your $USD technical analysis from @MBForex here:https://t.co/Txo8l8S1f1 https://t.co/hc9c9aKcna
  • Forex liquidity makes it easy for traders to sell and buy currencies without delay, and also creates tight spreads for favorable quotes. Low costs and large scope to various markets make it the most frequently traded market in the world. Learn more here: https://t.co/arxYmtQeUn https://t.co/J8KZyfosmA
  • #NewProfilePic https://t.co/M04fAalPuf
  • Forex quotes reflect the price of different currencies at any point in time. Since a trader’s profit or loss is determined by movements in price, it is essential to develop a sound understanding of how to read currency pairs. Learn how to read quotes here: https://t.co/CNtqrKWDBY https://t.co/pSt4T4IgBz
  • It was a brutal showing in the US Dollar during the last eight months of 2020. But the big level of critical importance is still lurking below. Get your $USD 1Q outlook from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/uU2Pizh4AE https://t.co/gBlSBylzHe
2021-01-03 14:00:00
Thomas Westwater, Contributor
Copper prices plummeted in Q1 2020 as Covid forced governments to enact economically crippling lockdown measures. Global data improved by the second half of the year, beating initial estimates from central banks and governments. Copper's 2020 swing low preceded these data beats and went on to reach highs not seen since 2013 – see chart below. The red metal’s ability to act as a bellwether for economic growth is well established, hence the pseudonym, Dr. Copper.

LME Copper vs Citi Global Economic Surprise Index

Copper vs. Citi Global Economic Surprise Index 2018 - 2020

Chart prepared by Thomas Westwater, data from Bloomberg

In response to the impending pandemic, central banks took swift action to shore up resiliency in financial markets. In March, the Federal Reserve led the way with a rarely seen emergency rate cut that occurred in-between normally scheduled policy announcements. The fiscal side, while not as persistent, provided unseen amounts of aid, complementing monetary effects on the economy. Moreover, economists now estimate an accommodative monetary environment into 2022-2023.

Copper vs Chinese Copper Imports

Copper vs Chinese Unwrought Copper Imports Volume 2006 2020

Chart prepared by Thomas Westwater, data from Bloomberg

Health officials now expect widespread vaccine distribution by H2 2021. Adequate vaccination levels would allow a return to "normal," further reinforcing economic output. China, the largest demand-side price driver, imported record-breaking levels of unwrought copper in 2020. Unparalleled demand is likely to continue as infrastructure investment will be key to China's optimistic growth plans. That said, copper may continue to rise into fresh multi-year highs as fundamental drivers appear set to strengthen in 2021.

