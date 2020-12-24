British Pound Rallies as EU-UK Reach Brexit Deal

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch
2020-12-24 12:00:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-12-24 07:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Gold Prices Rally to Resistance With Brexit Deal Around Corner
2020-12-24 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Dec 09, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 4,590.60.
2020-12-23 03:23:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
ASX 200, Hang Seng May Ride the Brexit Tailwind as Dow Drifts Higher
2020-12-24 01:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook: The Trend Remains Your Friend
2020-12-22 13:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-12-24 07:30:00
Crude Oil, Gold Prices Rally to Resistance With Brexit Deal Around Corner
2020-12-24 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Q1 2021 Forecast: Starting to Look a Better Prospect
2020-12-24 15:30:00
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Key Breakout Level Converging with Brexit
2020-12-24 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action into 2021: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2020-12-23 18:00:00
US Dollar Breaks November-December Downtrend - What's Next for DXY Index?
2020-12-22 17:05:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $EURCAD now trading at its lowest levels of the week $EUR $CAD https://t.co/biWHJYmlR3
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ethereum are long at 93.68%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 75.41%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/RN1zvrpSCK
  • $GBPCHF is trading off of the day's highs but remains at its highest levels since the beginning of December $GBP $CHF https://t.co/zJZfUNJ5kn
  • Despite an increase in global risk sentiment and higher demand for Emerging Market currencies (EM), the downtrend pertaining to the South African Rand against major currency pairs has lost momentum. Get your $USDZAR market update from @Tams707 here:https://t.co/KWUVK6OsDg https://t.co/fRU0epp4ju
  • Commodities Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.94% Gold: 0.35% Oil - US Crude: 0.19% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/HGqEop6wMp
  • UK Labour Party will vote to approve Johnson's Brexit deal #Brexit $GBP $EUR
  • Forex Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.36% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.28% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.18% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.03% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.11% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.37% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/p5VmbWu7be
  • Indices Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.09% Wall Street: 0.01% FTSE 100: -0.01% Germany 30: -0.03% France 40: -0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/gcYYmPRKFq
  • $EURCHF testing the monthly highs again today $EUR $CHF https://t.co/pJ7u6JGLrg
  • $GBPUSD has given up most of today's gains against the US Dollar $GBP $USD https://t.co/eDmABxlELn
British Pound Rallies as EU-UK Reach Brexit Deal

British Pound Rallies as EU-UK Reach Brexit Deal

2020-12-24 15:59:00
Izaac Brook,
Share:

British Pound Rallies as EU-UK Reach Brexit Deal

Advertisement
  • The worst case scenario ‘no deal, hard Brexit’ will be avoided just days before the December 31 deadline.
  • The “Canada-style” free trade agreement ensures no tariffs or quotas.
  • UK and individual EU country parliaments must still vote on the deal.

Brexit Deal Finally Reached as Deadline Approaches

The EU and the UK have officially reached an agreement on the terms of a Brexit deal today. The deal prevents a “no deal, hard Brexit” situation in which the UK would have left the EU with no trade deals in place, a scenario that would have been damaging to both economies. While precise details of the trade agreement are still unknown, the worst case scenario – an immediate increase in tariffs and trade quotas -- has been avoided.

The deal comes as the culmination of four years of planning and negotiation. In June 2016, UK citizens voted in a referendum to leave the EU. This vote set in motion a lengthy withdrawal process, involving three different UK prime ministers, delays, and deadline extensions. The final deadline for Brexit was set as January 1st, 2021, and today’s deal comes just in time to avoid an uncertain exit.

In a press conference this morning, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson noted the deal as covering £688 billion in trade per year.

  • He described it as a comprehensive “Canada-style” free trade deal, with no tariffs or quotas imposed on goods sold by the UK in the EU market.
  • The UK has retained sovereignty over domestic law and the European Court of Justice will no longer have jurisdiction in the UK. Johnson said the stimulus from new regulatory competition as a result will benefit both the UK and the EU.
  • He also declared that the UK is once again an independent coastal state with full control of its waters. Fisheries were a major point of contention during the negotiations, and the deal has the UK’s share of fish claims rising over the next five years.
EUR/GBP Daily Chart Brexit Announcement Reaction Tradingview

Chart Prepared by Izaac Brook, Source: TradingView

While the announcement of a deal majorly reduces uncertainty, questions on its substance remain. The full text of the deal has not yet been published. The UK and EU Parliaments must still vote to approve the deal. The GBP strengthened yesterday as news of a deal seemed imminent. However, since the announcement, the Pound has weakened. Further reactions in the Pound might be seen once the full text of the deal is made public.

--- Written by Izaac Brook, DailyFX Research

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Izaac Brook
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

South African Rand Forecast: USD/ZAR, GBP/ZAR,EUR/ZAR Price Setup
South African Rand Forecast: USD/ZAR, GBP/ZAR,EUR/ZAR Price Setup
2020-12-24 15:00:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch
2020-12-24 12:00:00
FTSE 250: UK Shares Strong as Traders Await Brexit Confirmation
FTSE 250: UK Shares Strong as Traders Await Brexit Confirmation
2020-12-24 10:30:00
Brexit Trade Deal Expected Imminently, Sterling (GBP) Strengthens Across the Board
Brexit Trade Deal Expected Imminently, Sterling (GBP) Strengthens Across the Board
2020-12-24 09:04:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Bullish