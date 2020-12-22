News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
Euro Latest: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY Levels to Watch
2020-12-22 10:30:00
USD Technical Analysis: DXY Bounce May be Short-lived, Euro Testing Support
2020-12-21 13:30:00
News
Crude Oil Rally May Lose Steam on Virus Threat, Softer Physical Demand
2020-12-22 07:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Drops from Resistance to Trend Support - Levels for Crude Futures
2020-12-21 18:15:00
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2020-12-22 04:00:00
Dow Jones Erases Intraday Slump, ASX 200 and Hang Seng May Fall
2020-12-22 01:00:00
News
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-21 13:20:00
Gold (XAUUSD) Price Slumps - Markets Rattled by Sharp Risk-Off Move
2020-12-21 12:25:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest - Talk of Brexit Compromise Boosts Sterling
2020-12-22 09:00:00
S&P 500, EURUSD and GBPUSD Channel Volatility Without Securing Trend
2020-12-22 05:00:00
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, CAD/JPY Price Action Set-Up
2020-12-22 12:00:00
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-21 13:20:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, CAD/JPY Price Action Set-Up

Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, CAD/JPY Price Action Set-Up

2020-12-22 12:00:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

Japanese Yen Price Analysis & News

  • USD/JPY | Tight Range to Persist Into the New Year
  • CAD/JPY | Support Eyed Amid Breakdown
USD/JPY | Tight Range to Persist Into the New Year

A more subdued session for USD/JPY after yesterday’s rebound stalled around the high 103s. The path of least resistance remains lower for the pair, particularly as US 10yr yields remain capped at 1%. However, as it stands, USD/JPY looks to continuing trade within a relatively tight 102.80-104.00 range into the new year. Elsewhere, recent reports stating that Japanese PM Suga had reportedly told the Japanese Finance Minister to make sure USD/JPY does not cross 100.00 (around the time of the US election) does potentially set a limit as to how much lower could the pair go. On the technical front, topside resistance sits at 103.90-104.00 with support at 102.85-103.00.

Pivot | 103.47

Support | 103.06, 102.82, 102.41

Resistance |103.71, 104.12, 104.53

A traders guide to identifying key support and demand zones in FX trading, click here

USD/JPY MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 12% 16% 13%
Weekly 6% -14% -1%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

USD/JPY Chart: Daily Time Frame

Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, CAD/JPY Price Action Set-Up

Source: Refinitiv

CAD/JPY | Support Eyed Amid Breakdown

The cross has extended its bearish price action since the rejection of the 82.00 handle. Alongside this, yesterday’s break below the short-term trendline keeps risks tilted to the downside for CAD/JPY with the cross now testing key support in the form of the 50 (80.15) and 100DMA (80.08). That said, as oil prices also begin to roll over amid concerns of a new strain of COVID, this adds to downside pressures for the cross. In turn, a break below the psychological 80.00 handle raises the risk of an extended move towards the 50% Fib (YTD peak to YTD low) at 79.29 and the 200DMA residing at 78.99.

Pivot | 80.45

Support | 80.01, 79.69, 79.25

Resistance | 80.77, 81.21, 81.65

Trend is your friend, Using Trendlines in FX Trading

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

CAD/JPY Chart: Daily Time Frame

Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, CAD/JPY Price Action Set-Up

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

