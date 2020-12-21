Sterling Update: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY React to Brexit and COVID Latest

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Technical Analysis: DXY Bounce May be Short-lived, Euro Testing Support
2020-12-21 13:30:00
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-21 13:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil 1Q 2021 Forecast: Positive Momentum Heading Into the New Year
2020-12-20 13:00:00
Crude Oil 1Q 2021 Forecast: Covid to Clash with Vaccine Rollout
2020-12-19 13:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market 1Q 2021 Forecast: Equity Markets to Enjoy Continued Economic Recovery, Loose Monetary Policy
2020-12-20 16:00:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2020-12-17 19:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-21 13:20:00
Gold (XAUUSD) Price Slumps - Markets Rattled by Sharp Risk-Off Move
2020-12-21 12:25:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-21 13:20:00
Sterling Update: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY React to Brexit and COVID Latest
2020-12-21 11:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-21 13:20:00
US Dollar and Yen Up, British Pound Down as New Virus Strain Hits London
2020-12-21 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • USD/CAD spiked this morning and is trading at its highest level since early December $USD $CAD https://t.co/LQ26gHjSRF
  • Russia is reportedly in favour of a 500kbpd increase in oil output in February
  • 🇨🇦 New Housing Price Index YoY (NOV) Actual: 4.6% Previous: 3.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-21
  • 🇺🇸 Chicago Fed National Activity Index (NOV) Actual: 0.27 Previous: 0.83 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-21
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.27%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 72.11%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/AYM8U7yvX8
  • GBP/USD is bouncing after falling by more than 200 pips this morning $GBP $USD https://t.co/3j1LGsBcVv
  • GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Dec 11, 2020 18:00 GMT when GBP/JPY traded near 137.52. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to GBP/JPY weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/OqwAHNISw8
  • UK PM Johnson spokesman: - Cases of new COVID variant have been found in Gibraltar, Denmark and Australia - Transition period will end on Dec 31st - Significant gaps remain in trade talks and will continue to bridge those gaps
  • Why financial market traders must monitor both monetary and fiscal policy? Find out from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/Fkzk88Y5gm https://t.co/3nwzFfhHJP
  • Forex Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: -0.22% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.56% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.69% 🇦🇺AUD: -1.44% 🇳🇿NZD: -1.48% 🇬🇧GBP: -1.79% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/o32NMIGnQL
Sterling Update: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY React to Brexit and COVID Latest

Sterling Update: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY React to Brexit and COVID Latest

2020-12-21 11:30:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

GBP/USD Price Analysis & News

  • GBP/USD Latest: Breaking Down from Elevated Levels
  • EUR/GBP Latest: Back to Dec Highs
  • GBP/JPY Latest: 140 Yet Again Rejected
Advertisement

GBP Update: Losses Extend as Markets Digest Latest Brexit and COVID Concerns

GBP losses have extended further throughout the morning as European participants digest the newsflow from the weekend. Brexit negotiations are continuing this week, however, as the Irish Foreign Minister has mentioned significant differences persist with fisheries remaining the key stumbling block. Aside from Brexit, the worsening COVID situation has not helped matters for the Pound with tier 4 measures in London and concerns over a new strain of the virus leading to supply disruptions of UK goods. That said, there is one slightly positive news, which is that plans are being made for a European-wide mechanism to allow traffic flow between the UK and France to resume, according to the French Transport Minister.

As we approach the US crossover, eyes will be focussed on whether the current risk-off moves are extended or begin to reverse.

GBP/USD Latest: Breaking Down from Elevated Levels

Sharp losses for GBP/USD with the pair currently 2.1% lower at the time of writing. A brief move below 1.3200, which also roughly coincides with the 50DMA at 1.3206 and trendline support from the YTD low. In turn, further losses have been curbed, for now, however, failure to hold brings the Dec low at 1.3134 into focus. On the topside, initial resistance resides at 1.3270-80 (last weeks lows) with a break above opening the doors to 1.3340-45. Of note, GBP/USD 1-day implied volatility is at the highest since the Q1 COVID crash, thus price action is expected to become choppy at current levels.

GBP/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 33% -12% 6%
Weekly 45% -28% -4%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Chart: Daily Time Frame

Sterling Update: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY React to Brexit and COVID Latest

Source: IG Charts

EUR/GBP Latest: Back to Dec Highs

As EUR/GBP hovers around 0.9200, the cross is back to levels associated with heightened no-deal Brexit risks. Although, what is interesting to note is that bookmakers (SMARKETS) at present have the odds of a deal at a higher probability than a no-deal (55/45). That said, GBP will continue to remain extremely sensitive to Brexit related headlines, meaning that traders with exposure to GBP must remain disciplined. In terms of levels to watch, topside resistance is situated at 0.9200-20, which has capped further upside at present. In terms of initial support, there is little in the way until 0.9120 with 0.9060 below (gap close).

For a comprehensive look at trading discipline, check out the traders guide to trading psychology

EUR/GBP BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -23% 32% 7%
Weekly -17% 26% 7%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP Chart: Daily Time Frame

Sterling Update: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY React to Brexit and COVID Latest

Source: IG Charts

GBP/JPY Latest: 140 Yet Again Rejected

GBP/JPY has made a firm break below the 100 and 50DMA at 137.84 and 137.88 respectively with a test now at trendline support. In turn, bounces are likely to face its first hurdle at the 100 and 50DMA. On the downside, the Dec low sits at 136.77.

GBP/JPY BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 34% -17% 3%
Weekly 16% -21% -6%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

GBP/JPY Chart: Daily Time Frame

Sterling Update: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY React to Brexit and COVID Latest

Source: IG Charts

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold (XAUUSD) Price Slumps - Markets Rattled by Sharp Risk-Off Move
Gold (XAUUSD) Price Slumps - Markets Rattled by Sharp Risk-Off Move
2020-12-21 12:25:00
IBEX 35, DAX 30 Forecasts: Bears Take Control as Covid-19 Fights Back
IBEX 35, DAX 30 Forecasts: Bears Take Control as Covid-19 Fights Back
2020-12-21 10:30:00
Copper May Rise on US Stimulus Deal, Chinese Industrial Profits in Focus
Copper May Rise on US Stimulus Deal, Chinese Industrial Profits in Focus
2020-12-21 03:00:00
Stock Market 1Q 2021 Forecast: Equity Markets to Enjoy Continued Economic Recovery, Loose Monetary Policy
Stock Market 1Q 2021 Forecast: Equity Markets to Enjoy Continued Economic Recovery, Loose Monetary Policy
2020-12-20 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/JPY
Bearish
EUR/GBP
Bullish