Nasdaq 100 Approaches All-Time High, Will Hang Seng and ASX 200 Follow?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action into 2021: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2020-12-15 20:55:00
Euro Forecast: Bull Flags Take Shape in EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates
2020-12-15 19:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices at 9-Month High as Traders Eye Stimulus, Vaccine Rollout
2020-12-15 07:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Extend Gains as Investors Eye OPEC JMMC Meeting
2020-12-13 03:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Threatening at Historic Technical Resistance, GBPUSD and Dow Thwart Expectations
2020-12-15 05:00:00
Dow Jones Pullback Sets A Sour Tone for Nikkei 225, ASX 200
2020-12-15 04:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls Bid Ahead of FOMC- XAU/USD Levels
2020-12-15 18:00:00
Gold Price Outlook - Stuck in a Rut Ahead of FOMC Decision
2020-12-15 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Braces for Fed Decision, PMI Data
2020-12-15 22:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Trending Lower, Waiting for Latest Brexit News
2020-12-15 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action into 2021: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2020-12-15 20:55:00
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-14 19:15:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Australia to take China barley tariffs to WTO - BBG $AUD
  • RT @FxWestwater: Australian Dollar Analysis: $AUDUSD Flirts with New Highs on US #Stimulus Hopes Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/12/16/Australian-Dollar-Analysis-AUDUSD-Flirts-with-New-Highs-on-US-Stimulus-Hopes.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https://t.c…
  • Japan's Jibun Bank Composite PMI (DEC P): Actual: 48.0 Prior: 48.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • 🇦🇺 Westpac Leading Index MoM (NOV) Actual: 0.5% Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-16
  • Natural Gas prices rose as colder temperatures looked likely across the southwest U.S. over the next two weeks. Near-term technical cues appear bullish but follow-through may be limited. Get your natural gas market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/cI2onxWKBs https://t.co/LyeaQ5aPIq
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Westpac Leading Index MoM (NOV) due at 00:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-16
  • Join @ddubrovskyFX 's #webinar at 8:00 PM ET / 1:00 GMT to find out what information you can gain from knowing what other traders are buying or selling. Register here: https://t.co/Bb3CTCTm44 https://t.co/TauNLDO3eW
  • 🇯🇵 Balance of Trade (NOV) Actual: ¥366.8B Expected: ¥529.8B Previous: ¥872.9B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-15
  • USD/CAD slipped to a fresh yearly low Tuesday despite jawboning from the Bank of Canada Governor. Get your $USDCAD market update from @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/MZZsUHhaLv https://t.co/ffbGiSiaJ8
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Balance of Trade (NOV) due at 23:50 GMT (15min) Expected: ¥529.8B Previous: ¥872.9B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-15
Nasdaq 100 Approaches All-Time High, Will Hang Seng and ASX 200 Follow?

Nasdaq 100 Approaches All-Time High, Will Hang Seng and ASX 200 Follow?

2020-12-16 01:00:00
Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist
Share:

NASDAQ 100, ASX 200, HANG SENG INDEX OUTLOOK:

  • APAC stocks may rebound following a strong lead on Wall Street, oil climbed to a 9-month high
  • Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel hinted that a Covid-relief package might be around the corner
  • Traders are holding their breath for the FOMC meeting, the USD sank to a 2.5-year low
Advertisement

Risk-On Session, US Relief Package, FOMC Meeting, Asia-Pacific at Open:

Asia-Pacific equities look set to open broadly higher after a ‘risk-on’ session on the Wall Street overnight. US stocks gained across all sectors as House and Senate leaders continued their negotiation over a Covid relief package on Tuesday evening. In view of rapidly climbing coronavirus cases across the country and a softer job market environment, lawmakers might face the urgency to strike a deal that is needed to support small business loans, jobless benefits and vaccine distribution. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that they won’t leave for the new year without an agreement.

Nikkei 225, ASX 200 and Hang Seng Index futures are up 0.56%, 0.88% and 0.50% respectively, setting a positive tone for the rest of the Asia-Pacific. Singapore’s Straits Times Index is poised to open 0.78% higher.

Among Hang Seng Index constituents, technology and financial sectors dragged the index lower on Tuesday. Tencent (-1.93%), Alibaba (-2.23%), Meituan (-2.97%), HSBC (-0.85%), HKEX (-1.39%) were among the top losers yesterday. A strong rally in the Nasdaq 100 index overnight could give Hong Kong’s tech stocks a boost.

Hang Seng Index Sector Performance 15-12-2020

Nasdaq 100 Approaches All-Time High, Will Hang Seng and ASX 200 Follow?

The Nasdaq 100 index jumped 1.25% and closed just beneath its all-time high overnight. The S&P 500 and Dow rebounded 1.29% and 1.13% respectively amid favorable sentiment. All 11 S&P 500 sectors ended higher, with 89.9% of the index’s constituents closing in the green on Tuesday. Utilities (+1.94%) , energy (+1.92%) and materials (+1.88%) were among the best performers, while consumer staples (+0.23%) and communication services (+0.70%) registered smaller gains.

S&P 500 Sector Performance 15-12-2020

Nasdaq 100 Approaches All-Time High, Will Hang Seng and ASX 200 Follow?

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

The DXY US Dollar index edged lower amid strength in the British Pound, Canadian Dollar and Norwegian Krone. The Sterling was underpinned by an extension of the Brexit talks after EU and UK failed to strike a deal to meet last week’s deadline. The commodity-linked Canadian Dollar and Norwegian Krone were supported by rising crude oil prices, which have surged to a 9-month high.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Why do interest rates matter for currencies?
Get My Guide

The US Dollar fell to a 2.5-year low ahead of Wednesday’s FOMC meeting and the Federal Reserve interest rate decision. A weaker USD hints that markets are probably anticipating an even more dovish stance from the central bank in view of worsening virus situations across the country.

DXY US Dollar Index – 4-Hour Chart

Nasdaq 100 Approaches All-Time High, Will Hang Seng and ASX 200 Follow?

Chart from IG

Aside from the FOMC meeting, core inflation rates from the UK and Canada, alongside US retail sales and Markit Manufacturing PMI figures are also among the top events today. Find out more on the DailyFX economic calendar.

Nasdaq 100 Technical Analysis:

The Nasdaq 100 index appears to have rebounded from the 50% Fibonacci extension level and is about to challenge the 76.4% Fibonacci extension level of 12,620. An immediate support level can be found at 12,410, where the 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA) line and the 61.8% Fibonacci extension level intercept. The overall trend remains bullish-biased, as highlighted in the green “Ascending Channel” below.

Nasdaq 100 Index Daily Chart

Nasdaq 100 Approaches All-Time High, Will Hang Seng and ASX 200 Follow?

Hang Seng Index Technical Analysis:

The Hang Seng Index has entered a “Range-bound” trading condition since December as highlighted in the red zone below. The MACD indicator formed a “Death Cross” and trended lower since, reflecting bearish momentum. The lower Bollinger Band may serve as an dynamic support level for the near term, whereas the 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA) line can be viewed as an immediate resistance level.

Hang Seng Index – Daily Chart

Nasdaq 100 Approaches All-Time High, Will Hang Seng and ASX 200 Follow?
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Breaks Down. Will it Fall Further?
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Breaks Down. Will it Fall Further?
2020-12-15 21:05:00
Bitcoin Forecast: BTC/USD Battle Between Bulls and Bears Persists
Bitcoin Forecast: BTC/USD Battle Between Bulls and Bears Persists
2020-12-15 12:37:00
Gold Price Outlook - Stuck in a Rut Ahead of FOMC Decision
Gold Price Outlook - Stuck in a Rut Ahead of FOMC Decision
2020-12-15 12:00:00
IBEX 35, CAC 40 Forecast: Mixed Sentiment as Caution Returns but Hope Remains
IBEX 35, CAC 40 Forecast: Mixed Sentiment as Caution Returns but Hope Remains
2020-12-15 10:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Australia 200
US Tech 100
Hong Kong HS50