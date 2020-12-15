News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Aiming Higher Despite Tightening Covid Restrictions
2020-12-15 08:00:00
EURUSD Threatening at Historic Technical Resistance, GBPUSD and Dow Thwart Expectations
2020-12-15 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices at 9-Month High as Traders Eye Stimulus, Vaccine Rollout
2020-12-15 07:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Extend Gains as Investors Eye OPEC JMMC Meeting
2020-12-13 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Threatening at Historic Technical Resistance, GBPUSD and Dow Thwart Expectations
2020-12-15 05:00:00
Dow Jones Pullback Sets A Sour Tone for Nikkei 225, ASX 200
2020-12-15 04:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-14 19:15:00
Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Trade Levels
2020-12-14 16:48:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Oscillates in Effort to Form Support
2020-12-14 22:30:00
Pound Outlook: Sterling Levels to Watch as GBP/USD Rebound Falters
2020-12-14 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-14 19:15:00
Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Trade Levels
2020-12-14 16:48:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.23%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 73.86%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/cNPXpW3Spi
  • Heads Up:🇮🇹 Inflation Rate YoY Final (NOV) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -0.2% Previous: -0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-15
  • Heads Up:🇫🇷 IEA Oil Market Report due at 09:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-15
  • A “PIP” – which stands for Point in Percentage - is the unit of measure used by forex traders to define the smallest change in value between two currencies. Learn how to understand pips in forex here: https://t.co/AfAhmIoVZv https://t.co/bl8Qk1STsq
  • Commodities Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.61% Gold: 0.87% Oil - US Crude: -0.37% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/qSN20oEwCK
  • Forex Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.02% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.01% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.02% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.06% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.12% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/sgT2htyX2k
  • EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Aiming Higher Despite Tightening Covid Restrictions - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/euro_open/2020/12/15/EURUSD-EURJPY-Aiming-Higher-Despite-Tightening-Covid-Restrictions.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr $EURUSD $EUR $EURJPY https://t.co/2SkGr36jvI
  • Indices Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.24% Wall Street: 0.22% Germany 30: -0.10% France 40: -0.21% FTSE 100: -0.36% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Nr3JLvUyTh
  • 🇫🇷 Inflation Rate YoY Final (NOV) Actual: 0.2% Expected: 0.2% Previous: 0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-15
  • The Japanese Yen looks set to gain ground against the US Dollar and British Pound. However, the Euro may extend its run higher against the haven-associated currency. Get your $JPY market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/SLg9yuXHmS https://t.co/QiZPkzqBTw
Crude Oil Prices at 9-Month High as Traders Eye Stimulus, Vaccine Rollout

Crude Oil Prices at 9-Month High as Traders Eye Stimulus, Vaccine Rollout

2020-12-15 07:00:00
Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist
Share:

CRUDE OIL PRICE OUTLOOK:

  • WTI crude oil prices erased earlier losses and climbed to US$ 47.00 as USD retreated
  • Vaccine rollout and an impending US relief package appear to be supporting prices
  • OPEC+ warned about a slower pace of recovery in oil demand next year, inventory report in focus
Advertisement

Crude oil prices erased earlier losses and are back to their 9-month highs on Tuesday, underpinned by a softer US Dollar as well as hopes for a bipartisan US fiscal stimulus plan to be revealed later today. US lawmakers have decided to split the US$ 908 billion stimulus package into two separate proposals, making it easier to strike at least a partial deal that is needed to support small businesses, jobless benefits and vaccine distribution.

Meanwhile, New York and London risk stricter lockdown measures leading into the Christmas season in the wake of the rapid resurgence of coronavirus infections. Equity indices across the US and Asia-Pacific markets traded lower on Tuesday as sentiment soured.

The prospects for a gradual rollout of vaccines around the globe, among other positive catalysts, have fueled a 40% rally in WTI prices since early November. For now, more time might be needed for the vaccines to bring down the number of coronavirus cases before travel restrictions can be removed in major economies such as the UK, Canada and the US. That said, the energy demand outlook remains fragile in the near term.

Daily New Covid-19 Cases - Worldwide

Crude Oil Prices at 9-Month High as Traders Eye Stimulus, Vaccine Rollout

Source: Google

Earlier this week, OPEC+ said that global energy demand will rebound more slowly in 2021 than previously anticipated due to the lingering impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. The oil cartel and its allies have agreed to gradually phase out production cuts early next year as part of their effort to support oil prices.

Oil traders may watch this Wednesday’s FOMC meeting for clues about the Federal Reserve’s forward monetary policy guidance, which will likely have an impact on the US Dollar. Although the consensus points to no change in the Federal Reserve policy rate and its accommodative stance, any twist in the bond-purchasing program and comments about job market weakness could lead to heightened volatility. The DXY US Dollar index and WTI have registered a negative correlation coefficient of -0.29 over the past 12 months (chart below).

Crude Oil Prices at 9-Month High as Traders Eye Stimulus, Vaccine Rollout

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Traders are anticipating a 3-million-barrel decline in US crude inventories for the week ending December 11th, with the actual data coming in on December 16th. Last week, markets saw a whopping 15.2-million-barrel increase in stockpiles, but oil traders appeared not to have been discouraged by this seemingly one-off spike. Still, this may hint that markets are probably too complacent about vaccine and stimulus hopes, rendering oil prices vulnerable to a pullback should we see continuous build in crude stockpiles in the weeks to come. Oil prices have historically displayed a negative correlation with inventories, with a past-12 month correlation coefficient of -0.408.

Crude Oil Prices at 9-Month High as Traders Eye Stimulus, Vaccine Rollout

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
What does it take to trade around data?
Get My Guide

Technically, upward momentum appears to be faltering for WTI, with its MACD indicator forming a “Death Cross” and trending lower. For now, price is well-supported by the 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA) line, although the width of its Bollinger Band is narrowing.

An immediate resistance level can be found at US$ 47.80 – a recent high. A failed attempt to breach this level may result in a pullback to test its 20-Day SMA line. Breaking below the 20-Day SMA may open the door for further losses, with an eye on US$ 44.58 – the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement.

WTI Crude Oil PriceDaily Chart

Crude Oil Prices at 9-Month High as Traders Eye Stimulus, Vaccine Rollout
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Don’t give into despair, make a game plan
Get My Guide

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones Pullback Sets A Sour Tone for Nikkei 225, ASX 200
Dow Jones Pullback Sets A Sour Tone for Nikkei 225, ASX 200
2020-12-15 04:00:00
US Dollar Outlook Dictated by Stimulus Talks Ahead of FOMC Meeting
US Dollar Outlook Dictated by Stimulus Talks Ahead of FOMC Meeting
2020-12-15 03:00:00
Australian Dollar Down Despite On-Trend Chinese Economic Data
Australian Dollar Down Despite On-Trend Chinese Economic Data
2020-12-15 02:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Price Outlook: Tech Stocks Remain Bright Spot Amid Weakness
Nasdaq 100 Price Outlook: Tech Stocks Remain Bright Spot Amid Weakness
2020-12-14 21:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude