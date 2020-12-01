News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Hitting Resistance, EUR/GBP Upside Faded
2020-12-01 09:15:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Trade Levels
2020-11-30 16:36:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Attempt to Defy Gravity as S&P 500 Futures Turn Positive
2020-12-01 01:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Retreat ahead of OPEC+ Meeting, US Blacklists CNOOC
2020-11-30 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and Dollar Enter December with Technical Breaks and Temptation
2020-12-01 05:00:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-11-28 16:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices May See a Technical Rebound Amid an Overall Bearish Trend
2020-12-01 06:06:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Trade Levels
2020-11-30 16:36:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rallying on Hopes of Brexit Trade Deal
2020-12-01 10:30:00
British Pound Forecast: Breakout Potential Remains for EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/USD
2020-11-30 20:27:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY at Key Resistance, RBA Rate Decision May Set Market Mood
2020-12-01 00:00:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Trade Levels
2020-11-30 16:36:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.31% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.29% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.23% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.12% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.05% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/eI4xtkV6Gd
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 1.55% Wall Street: 1.19% US 500: 1.15% Germany 30: 0.73% France 40: 0.54% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/UwXqB3FED1
  • The AB=CD pattern is simple once you know how to spot it and draw the proper Fibonacci retracements. Make your trading strategy as simple as ABCD here: https://t.co/AKmlmaAZBS https://t.co/lpeiULx9Wq
  • #Gold prices recovering lost ground after collapsing to the lowest levels in over 4 months Breaking back above the 200-DMA (1799) could inspire a more extended rally and bring the September low (1848) into play. #XAUUSD #bullion https://t.co/npQWLB7Ywo https://t.co/EGbqmv2bjp
  • 💶 Inflation Rate YoY Flash (NOV) Actual: -0.3% Expected: -0.2% Previous: -0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-01
  • 💶 Core Inflation Rate YoY Flash (NOV) Actual: 0.2% Expected: 0.2% Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-01
  • 💶 Inflation Rate MoM Flash (NOV) Actual: -0.3% Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-01
  • 💶 Core Inflation Rate YoY Flash (NOV) Actual: 0.2 Expected: 0.2% Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-01
  • 💶 Inflation Rate YoY Flash (NOV) Actual: -0.3 Expected: -0.2% Previous: -0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-01
  • Actually 10:30 GMT, so in 35' time. Please join me if you can https://t.co/y1qhZ89ECk
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Hitting Resistance, EUR/GBP Upside Faded

Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Hitting Resistance, EUR/GBP Upside Faded

2020-12-01 09:15:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

EUR/USD, EURGBP Price Analysis & News

  • EUR/USD Rejects 1.20 Again EUR/USD
  • EUR/GBP Rallies to be Faded
  • German Labour Market Remains Firm Despite Lockdown 2.0
Advertisement

EUR/USD Rejects 1.20 Again: With month-end noise out of the way, markets can now focus on the longer-term themes. Yesterday’s price action had been rather choppy with EUR/USD once again failing to convincingly break above 1.20. However, dips have been short-lived with the USD based view that rallies in the greenback are likely to be faded. Particularly as the longer-term view remains that 2021 will see a strong cyclical rebound thus benefitting USD counterparts. In the option space, sizeable expiries at 1.20 (1.7bln expiring on Friday) looks set to magnetise spot Euro. In turn, dips are likely to find good support, particularly down towards 1.1920 as long as markets remain risk-on. Elsewhere, on the data front, market focus will be on the ISM Manufacturing PMI, where a firmer than expected reading could see a brief pullback in EUR/USD.

Short-Term Technicals

Support: 1.1950, 1.1900, 1.1870Resistance: 1.1980, 1.2000, 1.2030

EUR/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 12% -3% 0%
Weekly 13% 19% 17%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP Rallies to be Faded: The bias remains for EUR/GBP rallies to be faded. While time is seemingly running out as we near the end of the transition period and with key issues yet to be resolved, the consensus remains that an EU-UK trade agreement will be struck, thus taking a no-deal off the table. Yesterday’s struggle at 0.90 reinforces the view that brief spikes in the cross will find firm resistance. That said, while the 0.8900 offers good support, 0.8860 is the key level on the downside where a close below opens up the door to a slide towards 0.8700.

EUR/GBP MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 10% -6% 1%
Weekly -25% 34% -4%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

German Data Recap: The latest German jobs report reaffirms the case that the labour market remains a bright spark within the economy. Perhaps what is more surprising is that the better than expected report has also come at a time where a second national lockdown had been implemented. The German unemployment change fell by 39k, bringing down total unemployment seasonally adjusted to 2.817mln. The unemployment rate fell to 6.1% from 6.2% in October.

According to the German labour market agency, the number of people on short-time work schemes, which have shielded the labour market from the brunt of the pandemic, fell to 2.22mln in compared to 2.6mln in the prior month and a peak of nearly 6mln reached in April at the height of the pandemic.

10 Most Popular Candlestick Patterns

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rallying on Hopes of Brexit Trade Deal
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rallying on Hopes of Brexit Trade Deal
2020-12-01 10:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Eyes $20,000+, Ripple (XRP) Consolidating Record Volatility
Bitcoin (BTC) Eyes $20,000+, Ripple (XRP) Consolidating Record Volatility
2020-12-01 09:40:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD May Rise Following RBA Rate Hold
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD May Rise Following RBA Rate Hold
2020-12-01 03:30:00
Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Attempt to Defy Gravity as S&P 500 Futures Turn Positive
Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Attempt to Defy Gravity as S&P 500 Futures Turn Positive
2020-12-01 01:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Mixed