News
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Hitting Resistance, EUR/GBP Upside Faded
2020-12-01 09:15:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Trade Levels
2020-11-30 16:36:00
News
Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Attempt to Defy Gravity as S&P 500 Futures Turn Positive
2020-12-01 01:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Retreat ahead of OPEC+ Meeting, US Blacklists CNOOC
2020-11-30 06:00:00
News
Dow and Dollar Enter December with Technical Breaks and Temptation
2020-12-01 05:00:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-11-28 16:00:00
News
Gold Prices May See a Technical Rebound Amid an Overall Bearish Trend
2020-12-01 06:06:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Trade Levels
2020-11-30 16:36:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rallying on Hopes of Brexit Trade Deal
2020-12-01 10:30:00
British Pound Forecast: Breakout Potential Remains for EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/USD
2020-11-30 20:27:00
News
USD/JPY at Key Resistance, RBA Rate Decision May Set Market Mood
2020-12-01 00:00:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Trade Levels
2020-11-30 16:36:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rallying on Hopes of Brexit Trade Deal

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rallying on Hopes of Brexit Trade Deal

2020-12-01 10:30:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:

GBP price, Brexit news and analysis:

  • As the EU and the UK continue their talks on a post-Brexit trade deal, hopes are rising that an agreement can be reached, albeit a very limited one.
  • That suggests further gains for GBP/USD, although it will continue to be buffeted by headlines suggesting progress or failure in the negotiations.
GBP/USD buoyant on post Brexit trade deal hopes

GBP/USD has now recovered all the losses suffered on Thursday and Friday last week and is well placed to resume its earlier rally as talks continue between the EU and the UK on their post-Brexit trading relationship.

Yet again, this week has been dubbed a crucial one for the talks and logic suggests that the two sides will reach agreement simply because no deal would be damaging to both. However, they still seem way apart on several key issues so any deal is likely to be very thin.

In the meantime, GBP/USD and EUR/GBP trading can be expected to be volatile as traders react to positive and negative headlines from the discussions.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (August 24 – December 1, 2020)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Chart by IG(You can click on it for a larger image)

Data released Tuesday supported the more bullish outlook for GBP, with the Nationwide measure of UK house prices showing larger than expected increases.

Nationwide house price data.

Source: DailyFX

Market sentiment positive

Another positive for GBP/USD is renewed optimism in the financial markets generally, leading to continuing flows out of safe havens like the US Dollar into currencies seen as inherently riskier, including GBP. Coronavirus vaccine hopes, the prospect of an economic recovery, and fiscal and monetary support are all helping, with news Tuesday of an unexpected increase in China’s Caixin manufacturing purchasing managers’ index the latest data point to suggest recovery.

US President-elect Joe Biden’s choice of former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as his Treasury Secretary has also been well received. In addition, current Fed Chair Jerome Powell will likely remain dovish when he testifies to Congress later Tuesday.

We look at currencies regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

