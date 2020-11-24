News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD Price Nudges Higher as German Q3 GDP Beats Forecasts, US Dollar Slips
2020-11-24 09:23:00
Euro Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch
2020-11-24 01:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin
2020-11-23 16:01:00
S&P 500, Hang Seng Weekly Open: Vaccine-Led Rally May Take a Pause
2020-11-23 01:30:00
Russell 2000, Dow Jones to Rise on Vaccine Results, Biden Transition
2020-11-24 08:00:00
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-11-24 05:30:00
Gold Prices Tumble on Positive Vaccine News, ETF Outflows Accelerate
2020-11-24 07:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breaks Down to Fresh Four-Month-Lows
2020-11-23 18:13:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Heading for September High Above 1.34
2020-11-24 09:00:00
Japanese Yen May Fall on GSA Joe Biden Transition, GBP/USD Eyes Resistance
2020-11-24 00:00:00
Japanese Yen May Fall on GSA Joe Biden Transition, GBP/USD Eyes Resistance
2020-11-24 00:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Bulls Hold Critical Support Zone
2020-11-23 22:30:00
EUR/USD Price Nudges Higher as German Q3 GDP Beats Forecasts, US Dollar Slips

EUR/USD Price Nudges Higher as German Q3 GDP Beats Forecasts, US Dollar Slips

2020-11-24 09:23:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
German GDP, IFO and EUR/USD Price, News and Analysis:

  • German Q3 GDP beats forecasts
  • German IFO better but still below October’s levels.
  • EUR/USD sentiment remains mixed
German GDP rose by 8.5% in the third quarter of 2020 compared with the second quarter after adjustment for price, seasonal and calendar variations, German statistics office Destatis said today. The final figure was higher than the first release of 8.2%. Household consumption grew by 10.8% in the previous quarter, while exports of services and goods were up 18.1% compared with Q2. Imports rose by 9.1%.

EUR/USD Price Nudges Higher as German Q3 GDP Beats Forecasts, US Dollar Slips

The latest German IFO figures also beat forecasts but remained below levels seen last month due to the latest round of Covid-19 restrictions.

EUR/USD Price Nudges Higher as German Q3 GDP Beats Forecasts, US Dollar Slips

EUR/USD nudged slightly higher after the German GDP release earlier in the session and benefitted from a small sell-off in the US dollar. The greenback rallied sharply on Monday afternoon after the flash November Markit PMI jumped to 56.7, beating expectations of 53.0 and the prior month’s reading of 53.4. After having traded above 1.1900 in the morning, the pair fell sharply post-PMI release, making a low of just under 1.1800. The pair currently trades around 1.1875, boosted by today’s German GDP release and a marginally weaker US dollar, but may find difficulty in breaking above an area of resistance back up to 1.19175. Above here, there is little in the way of resistance before the September 1 high of 1.2011, a level last seen in April 2018.

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart (April – November 24, 2020)

EUR/USD Price Nudges Higher as German Q3 GDP Beats Forecasts, US Dollar Slips
EUR/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -1% -10% -7%
Weekly -13% -1% -5%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
IG Retail trader datashow30.78% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.25 to 1. Positioning is less net-short than yesterday but more net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed EUR/USD trading bias.

What is your view on EUR/USD – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed