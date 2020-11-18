Canadian Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY, NZD/CAD

US Covid-19 deaths surpass 250,000 - BBG via John Hopkins University $USD

Senate prepares to take recess without voting on Judy Shelton's nomination to the #Fed - BBG

UK and Canada nearing a post-Brexit trade deal - BBG $GBPCAD

Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.46% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.38% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.15% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.10% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.05% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/dFSHOIl7J6

Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.40% Gold: -0.53% Silver: -0.83% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/J0PbUtUDSH

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.44%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 72.47%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/HqAEja0iGX

Indices Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.00% US 500: -0.02% Germany 30: -0.70% France 40: -0.82% FTSE 100: -1.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/8vXHtdhDf8