S&P 500 Dips on Soft US Retail Sales, Raising Likelihood of Fed QE Twist

EUR/USD
Bearish
News
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY May Slide Lower Ahead of Euro-Area Inflation Data
2020-11-17 08:00:00
Nasdaq Trails S&P 500 On Another Monday Vaccine Headline, EURUSD Fundamental Crossroads
2020-11-17 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
News
Crude Oil Prices Eye $42 on Vaccine News, OPEC+ to Rein Output Hike
2020-11-17 07:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Oil
2020-11-16 16:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
News
Dow Jones Forecast: Stock Market Hits New High on Moderna Vaccine
2020-11-16 22:35:00
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-11-16 21:00:00
Gold
Bullish
News
Gold Price Outlook - Overcome by Indecision, Range Trading to Continue
2020-11-17 09:37:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Vaccine Sell-off Tests Key Support Zone
2020-11-16 19:43:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
News
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Looking Ahead to Potential Run-in with 13500
2020-11-17 12:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and FTSE 100 at Mercy of Brexit Headlines
2020-11-17 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Oil
2020-11-16 16:00:00
Weekly US Dollar Technical Forecast:Keeping the Bears at Bay, Range Persists
2020-11-16 08:00:00
Real Time News
  • 🇺🇸 Business Inventories MoM (SEP) Actual: 0.7% Expected: 0.6% Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-17
  • 🇺🇸 NAHB Housing Market Index (NOV) Actual: 90 Expected: 85 Previous: 85 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-17
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.98%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 78.06%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/T8IOHRITwU
  • GBP/USD has been on a bit of a ‘jagged-tooth’ run, with momentum stalling just about the time it looks like it is ready to accelerate. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/w4ocqjTbbp https://t.co/jdlBr74SyN
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.10% Oil - US Crude: -0.42% Silver: -0.74% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/L3s9xEFWcK
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 NAHB Housing Market Index (NOV) due at 15:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 85 Previous: 85 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-17
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Business Inventories MoM (SEP) due at 15:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.6% Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-17
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: -0.39% Germany 30: -0.52% US 500: -0.70% Wall Street: -0.87% FTSE 100: -1.52% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/b8uPr4ZceF
  • 🇺🇸 Industrial Production MoM (OCT) Actual: 1.1% Expected: 1% Previous: -0.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-17
  • 🇺🇸 Industrial Production YoY (OCT) Actual: -5.3% Previous: -7.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-17
S&P 500 Dips on Soft US Retail Sales, Raising Likelihood of Fed QE Twist

S&P 500 Dips on Soft US Retail Sales, Raising Likelihood of Fed QE Twist

2020-11-17 14:15:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
S&P 500 Analysis and News

  • S&P 500 Dip in Retail Sales Drop
  • Short Risks Do Remain with Upside Somewhat ExhaustedFed QE Twist Touted
S&P 500 Dips Back to 3600 Following Retail Sales Drop

US retail sales softer across the board having missed expectations while revisions had also been weaker than prior. The headline rate posted its slowest rise in 6-months with a 0.3% gains vs the expected 0.5% rise. While the retail sales control group, which is typically used as a gauge for demand in GDP models, saw a 0.1% rise, thus raising the likelihood that GDP forecasts will be downgraded.

Market reaction: Following the weaker report, S&P 500 futures had seen a slight dip back towards 3600. However, the FX has been a mixed back with USD pullback benefitting both the Japanese Yen and Euro, while high-beta currencies (CAD, NZD, AUD) have tracked risk assets lower. The focus for risk assets now is that with much of the good news priced in regarding vaccine optimism, markets are faced with more short term uncertainties, thus risk reward is beginning to support a more defensive bias

Fed QE Twist Touted

In response to the retail sales data, Fed’s Bostic noted that he would be watching to see if weakness in retail sales translates into something deeper. Alongside this, Bostic further hinted that a possible change in current monetary policy measures could take place in December with many touting that the Fed could look to increase weighted average maturity i.e. purchasing bonds further out the curve.

Related Articles

Market Sentiment Still Positive on Vaccine Hopes | Webinar
Market Sentiment Still Positive on Vaccine Hopes | Webinar
2020-11-17 12:30:00
FTSE MIB Forecast: Further Growth Potential for Undervalued Stocks
FTSE MIB Forecast: Further Growth Potential for Undervalued Stocks
2020-11-17 10:30:00
Gold Price Outlook - Overcome by Indecision, Range Trading to Continue
Gold Price Outlook - Overcome by Indecision, Range Trading to Continue
2020-11-17 09:37:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and FTSE 100 at Mercy of Brexit Headlines
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and FTSE 100 at Mercy of Brexit Headlines
2020-11-17 09:00:00
