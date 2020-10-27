AUD/USD Price Outlook: Australian Dollar Braces for Inflation Data

AUD/USD price action attempts to advance but struggles to maintain a bid more broadly. Get your $AUDUSD market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/6zZz0cP2os https://t.co/WU5Hc2Jos2

🇰🇷 Consumer Confidence (OCT) Actual: 91.6 Previous: 79.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-27

Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.44% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.40% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.20% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.08% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.10% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/GTC0ZxZF92

Heads Up:🇰🇷 Consumer Confidence (OCT) due at 21:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 79.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-27

Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.59% Gold: 0.26% Oil - US Crude: -1.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/XIGKv3ba3L

We've gotten here: as of today, it is one week until the #PresidentialElection2020. BUT the situation is incredibly fluid with Covid-19. With this in mind, do you think the election process itself - distribution, counting, etc - will be prolonged?

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.81%, while traders in EUR/USD are at opposite extremes with 70.08%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/rFFh3X4MVR

Are #stocks readying for a major turn? It’s still too early to say, and the S&P 500 is grasping on to a bullish continuation pattern that remains. Get your S&P500 technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/Ipm3PAzX1B https://t.co/RW6rnseGTf

Microsoft Earnings: Revenue: $37.15B vs $35.75B exp EPS: $1.82 vs $1.55 est $MSFT shares creep just 0.3% higher in after-hours trading