AUD/USD Price Outlook: Australian Dollar Braces for Inflation Data

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Battles Support, ECB May Signal December Action
2020-10-27 09:45:00
EURUSD Shows Parallels to DAX and S&P 500 as Covid and Earnings Guide Relative Risk
2020-10-27 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Crude Oil Prices Fall as Second Viral Wave Dampens Demand Outlook
2020-10-27 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Rise on US Stimulus Hopes, PMI Data
2020-10-23 05:03:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
How Will the Election Affect the Stock Market? Dow Jones Forecast
2020-10-27 18:30:00
Dow Jones Pulls Nikkei 225, ASX 200 lower on Alarming Covid-19 Resurgence
2020-10-27 03:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
US Presidential Election Timeline and Implications for Gold Prices
2020-10-27 14:15:00
Gold Price - Looking For a Reason to Range Break as Volatility Wanes
2020-10-27 11:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
AUD/USD, GBP/USD, Silver & More: Charts & Technical Analysis
2020-10-27 14:10:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Still Sliding Lower as Brexit Talks Continue
2020-10-27 08:20:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar in the Hot Seat as Election Nears
2020-10-26 20:00:00
USD/JPY Price Action: USDJPY May Rise as Stocks Trade Lower
2020-10-26 14:11:00
Real Time News
  • AUD/USD price action attempts to advance but struggles to maintain a bid more broadly. Get your $AUDUSD market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/6zZz0cP2os https://t.co/WU5Hc2Jos2
  • 🇰🇷 Consumer Confidence (OCT) Actual: 91.6 Previous: 79.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-27
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.44% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.40% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.20% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.08% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.10% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/GTC0ZxZF92
  • Heads Up:🇰🇷 Consumer Confidence (OCT) due at 21:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 79.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-27
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.59% Gold: 0.26% Oil - US Crude: -1.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/XIGKv3ba3L
  • We've gotten here: as of today, it is one week until the #PresidentialElection2020. BUT the situation is incredibly fluid with Covid-19. With this in mind, do you think the election process itself - distribution, counting, etc - will be prolonged?
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.81%, while traders in EUR/USD are at opposite extremes with 70.08%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/rFFh3X4MVR
  • Are #stocks readying for a major turn? It’s still too early to say, and the S&P 500 is grasping on to a bullish continuation pattern that remains. Get your S&P500 technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/Ipm3PAzX1B https://t.co/RW6rnseGTf
  • Microsoft Earnings: Revenue: $37.15B vs $35.75B exp EPS: $1.82 vs $1.55 est $MSFT shares creep just 0.3% higher in after-hours trading
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.04% US 500: 0.03% FTSE 100: -0.26% Germany 30: -0.46% France 40: -0.64% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/BB0qWcl7fS
AUD/USD Price Outlook: Australian Dollar Braces for Inflation Data

AUD/USD Price Outlook: Australian Dollar Braces for Inflation Data

2020-10-27 20:05:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
AUD/USD PRICE OUTLOOK: AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR EYES 3Q INFLATION REPORT DUE FOR RELEASE

  • AUD/USD price action attempts to advance but struggles to maintain a bid more broadly
  • Australian Dollar looks to high-impact inflation data as a potential catalyst for volatility
  • The pro-risk Aussie could be undermined if market sentiment deteriorates further
AUD/USD edged modestly higher on Tuesday, but the major currency pair trades roughly flat on the week, and Australian Dollar performance is mixed more broadly. The Aussie could be lacking direction in light of uncertainty surrounding high-impact event risk on deck, specifically the release of 3Q Australia inflation data, which brings to focus potential for AUD/USD volatility to accelerate on the back of the typically market-moving report.

Detailed on the DailyFX Economic Calendar, 3Q Australia inflation data is scheduled for Wednesday, 28 October at 00:30 GMT and is expected to cross market at 0.7% from the prior -0.3% reading. A worse-than-expected inflation report out of Australia could bolster the case for dovish action by the RBA, which would likely stand to weigh negatively on AUD/USD price action.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

AUD/USD PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (30 JUN TO 27 OCT 2020)

AUD USD Price Chart Australian Dollar technical forecast audusd

From a technical perspective, risk appears skewed to the downside as the Australian Dollar carves out a bearish trend underpinned by a series of lower highs against its USD peer. The 50-day and 100-day simple moving averages could also undermine potential advances by the Australian Dollar. That said, the Aussie looks well-supported around the 0.7000-handle with September and month-to-date swing lows standing out as a potential area of buoyancy. These development look to be forming a descending triangle pattern.

AUD/USD BULLISH
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 3% 10% 7%
Weekly -24% 31% -1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

