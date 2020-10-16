Brexit Latest: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Focused on Boris Johnson Decision

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: Vulnerable to Further Losses on Muted Inflation
2020-10-16 06:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2020-10-15 20:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Gold Prices May Fall on US Retail Sales and Sentiment Data
2020-10-16 05:00:00
Crude Oil Struggles to Hold Gains as Fiscal Talks Stall, Dollar Strengthens
2020-10-14 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Rebounds on Stimulus Hopes, Nikkei 225 May Lead Asia Lower
2020-10-16 02:00:00
Dow Jones Falls, SGD Gained on MAS Policy, Hang Seng Eyes Xi's Speech
2020-10-14 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Gold Prices May Fall on US Retail Sales and Sentiment Data
2020-10-16 05:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Coils into October Range- GLD Technicals
2020-10-15 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brexit Latest: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Focused on Boris Johnson Decision
2020-10-16 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2020-10-15 20:20:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Analysis: USD/JPY, CAD/JPY, GBP/JPY Key Levels
2020-10-14 03:00:00
USD/JPY Price - Testing Support on Multi-Year Descending Triangle
2020-10-13 11:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇮🇹 Balance of Trade (AUG) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Previous: €9.694B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-16
  • Heads Up:💶 Inflation Rate YoY Final (SEP) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -0.3% Previous: -0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-16
  • Heads Up:💶 Inflation Rate MoM Final (SEP) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.1% Previous: -0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-16
  • Heads Up:💶 Balance of Trade (AUG) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: €15.1B Previous: €27.9B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-16
  • Heads Up:💶 Core Inflation Rate YoY Final (SEP) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.2% Previous: 0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-16
  • ECB's Rehn (Dove) says inflation risks are on the downside, better for ECB to be safe than sorry, adds that economic rebound has been weaker than expected
  • The ISM manufacturing index plays an important role in forex trading, with ISM data influencing currency prices globally. Find out about the recent history of ISM data, how to track it, and how to trade its release here: https://t.co/1FeukhlxGv https://t.co/ixxtR1C56V
  • 🇮🇹 Inflation Rate YoY Final (SEP) Actual: -0.6% Expected: -0.5% Previous: -0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-16
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.88%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 65.15%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/6QwxXOla5Y
  • Heads Up:🇮🇹 Inflation Rate YoY Final (SEP) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -0.5% Previous: -0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-16
Brexit Latest: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Focused on Boris Johnson Decision

Brexit Latest: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Focused on Boris Johnson Decision

2020-10-16 08:00:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Price Analysis & News

  • UK Johnson to Decide Whether to Walk or Let Deadline Pass
  • Another Volatile Day for GBP is Expected
Advertisement

UK Johnson to Decide Whether to Walk or Let Deadline Pass

Another volatile day looks to be on the cards for the Pound as market participants await PM Johnson’s response as to whether to continue trade negotiations after failing to make significant headway at the EU Summit. While UK Brexit Negotiator Frost stated that he was disappointed and surprised by the EU that the UK must make all concessions for an agreement, a deal is still possible provided there is goodwill on both sides. As such, UK PM Johnson is likely to let the self-imposed deadline pass, highlighting that a there is a deal to be done. Keep in mind, that earlier this week, reports had noted that David Frost had told Boris Johnson that a deal was not impossible, however, time was running out. This also looks to be reiterated by UK Foreign Minister Raab who has stated that a deal is close. That said, while the EU’s self-imposed deadline is for the end of the month, as has been highlighted this week, soft-deadlines are rarely met and thus negotiations can spill into November. The obvious risk to GBP, albeit a low probability risk, would be if UK PM Johnson sticks to his comments made last month that he would walk if no-deal was agreed at the EU Summit. In turn, confirmation that talks will continue can be enough to put a short-term bid in the Pound.

GBP/USD whippy to start the European session, near term support at 1.2890 (21DMA) keeps the Pound afloat for now. However, a break below opens the door to 1.2835-40. On the topside, resistance is situated at 1.3030-40 with further offers layered ahead at 1.3070. According to the options market, GBP is expected to see a 0.7% (+/-) move with the pair continuing to trade in a 1.2850-1.3070 range.

Today’s option expiry: 1.2945-50 (512mln)

GBP/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 37% -30% -5%
Weekly 21% -19% -2%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

EUR/GBPrallies have continued to be sold with the cross capped from 0.9100-20. Although, with bids at the 0.90 handle, EUR/GBP trading has remained indecisive. While I remained biased to a pullback on rallies, currently levels of 0.9060 leave the cross vulnerable to more two-way risks. That said, a firm break below 0.90 however, puts 0.8935-40 in focus before 0.89.

GBP/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 37% -30% -5%
Weekly 21% -19% -2%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

10 Most Popular Candlestick Patterns

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones Rebounds on Stimulus Hopes, Nikkei 225 May Lead Asia Lower
Dow Jones Rebounds on Stimulus Hopes, Nikkei 225 May Lead Asia Lower
2020-10-16 02:00:00
ASX 200 Price Forecast: Aussie Index Tags Resistance, Will it Rally?
ASX 200 Price Forecast: Aussie Index Tags Resistance, Will it Rally?
2020-10-15 21:30:00
Copper Price Forecast: Will Chinese GDP Push Copper to New Highs?
Copper Price Forecast: Will Chinese GDP Push Copper to New Highs?
2020-10-15 21:00:00
S&P 500 Bolstered by VIX Compression as Election Fear Fades
S&P 500 Bolstered by VIX Compression as Election Fear Fades
2020-10-15 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Bullish