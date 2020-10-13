News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Japanese Yen Forecast: CAD/JPY, GBP/JPY Levels to Watch

Japanese Yen Forecast: CAD/JPY, GBP/JPY Levels to Watch

2020-10-13 09:35:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

JPY, CAD/JPY, GBP/JPY Analysis & News

As equity markets remain buoyant, cross-JPY has found some modest support, subsequently, holding up relatively well despite Johnson & Johnson announcing that it will pause its COVID vaccine trial after a participants adverse reaction. Elsewhere, focus will also begin to shift towards the upcoming US earnings season with financials kicking off proceedings.

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Download our fresh Q4 JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

US Earnings Calendar

Japanese Yen Forecast: CAD/JPY, GBP/JPY Levels to Watch

CAD/JPY Dips Remain Supported

Canadian Dollar remains supported on dips, particularly after the stellar jobs report announced on Friday. The reflation theme stemming from rising expectations of a blue wave as Biden maintains a strong lead in the polls, has kept the likes of the Canadian Dollar supported. CAD/JPY downside to be supported at 80.02, which marks the 50DMA, below puts 79.50-60 in focus. On the topside, resistance resides at 80.60-65 where the cross has had multiple failures.

(Implied range based on option pricing: 80.00-80.65)

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Brexit Headline Watch for GBP/JPY

Nearing the de-facto Brexit deadline set by UK PM Johnson, markets will remain on Brexit headline watch given the Pounds heightened sensitivity to Brexit newsflow. While there has been little signs of a breakthrough, the mood music has improved and thus the near-term for GBP remains constructive. Further upside in GBP/JPY at present has been capped by the 50DMA (137.79). That said, in the event of a breakthrough, initial targets would be set for 140.00. On the downside, short-term support is situated at 137.25 with a break below raising scope for a push towards 136.53 (200DMA).

(Implied range based on option pricing: 136.80-138.35)

GBP/JPY BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 16% -1% 7%
Weekly 2% -3% 0%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

10 Most Popular Candlestick Patterns

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

