Dow Jones Eyes First US Election Debate, Hang Seng Index May Rebound

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2020-09-29 19:47:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Rate Expectations; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, & USD/JPY Positioning Update
2020-09-29 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil and Gold Prices Eyeing Pelosi-Mnuchin Meeting on Stimulus
2020-09-29 06:00:00
Oil Price Rebound Stalls Ahead of Monthly High with OPEC on Sidelines
2020-09-26 04:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Rally Lifts EUR, GBP, AUD, but Stocks Lag | Webinar
2020-09-29 12:00:00
Dow Jones Climbs on Stimulus Hopes, ASX 200 and Nikkei 225 Advance
2020-09-29 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD, Equity Markets Anxiously Eye First Presidential Debate
2020-09-29 23:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Pops, Resistance at Prior Support
2020-09-29 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2020-09-29 19:47:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Rate Expectations; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, & USD/JPY Positioning Update
2020-09-29 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Rate Expectations; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, & USD/JPY Positioning Update
2020-09-29 17:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: Key USD/JPY Levels Amid Month-end Rebalancing
2020-09-29 09:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • China official manufacturing PMI came in at 51.5 - a six month high. The Caixin manufacturing PMI fell slightly to 53.0 from 53.1. The Hang Seng Index moved 1.6% higher in early Asia hours. https://t.co/YgQER71pDX
  • The DAX 30 rallied to resistance near the 12,935 marks before stalling. Get your #DAX market update from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/VSFoWXJwoU https://t.co/Bhk0Zk4yxp
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.23% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.07% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.05% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.02% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.04% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/SpFg3KB45Z
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.21%, while traders in EUR/USD are at opposite extremes with 61.70%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ZukAdngSge
  • The New Zealand Dollar’s correction lower against the Japanese Yen and US Dollar may be at an end, as NZD remains constructively perched above key chart support. Get your $NZD market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/8GiKFTfrMP https://t.co/O6PLR4NFJt
  • If you'd rather watch a market video rather than US Presidential debates - or whether I gauged the market aftermath correctly - you can watch my trading video for what matters Wednesday here: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/09/30/SP-500-and-Dollar-What-Comes-After-the-Presidential-Debate.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/IJLPRQNM2R
  • 🇨🇳 Non Manufacturing PMI (SEP) Actual: 55.9 Previous: 55.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-30
  • 🇨🇳 NBS Manufacturing PMI (SEP) Actual: 51.5 Expected: 51.2 Previous: 51 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-30
  • Here we go #PresidentialDebate2020
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Presidential Debate due at 01:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-30
Dow Jones Eyes First US Election Debate, Hang Seng Index May Rebound

Dow Jones Eyes First US Election Debate, Hang Seng Index May Rebound

2020-09-30 01:00:00
Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist
Share:

DOW JONES, HANG SENG INDEX OUTLOOK:

  • Dow Jones Industrial Average (Dow) futures fluctuate in early trading hours
  • Hang Seng Index (HSI) may open higher as Evergrande manages to avoid a severe liquidity crunch
  • Hong Kong market will enter a two-day holiday form 1st Oct, China market will shut for 8 days

Dow Jones Index Outlook:

Dow Jones Industrial Average index (Dow) futures oscillated ahead of the first presidential debate after registering small losses overnight. The debate will be closely watched by investors and traders around the world, and may have a relatively large impact on currencies, gold, crude oil and index futures, which are usually tradable 24 hours a day.

Even though recent polls suggest that Joe Biden is a clear front-runner at the moment, the odds that Donald Trump may again defy preconceived forecasts exist. Thus, a face-to-face debate between the two drastically different candidates is worth traders’ precious time. Several key debate topics include the coronavirus pandemic, the economy, protests and violence, and the integrity of the election itself.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
What does it take to trade around data?
Get My Guide

Today’s key economic data include official and Caixin versions of Chinese manufacturing PMIs, final UK and US Q2 GDP final figures, as well as Germany unemployment statistics. Read more on our economic calendar.

Sector-wise, 7 out of 9 Dow sectors closed in the red, with 86.7% of index constituents ending lower. Energy (-2.75%), materials (-1.92%) and industrials (-1.38%) were among the worst performers, while healthcare (+0.16%) and consumer discretionary (+0.04%) struggled to hold small gains.

Dow Jones Index Sector performance 29-9-2020

Dow Jones Eyes First US Election Debate, Hang Seng Index May Rebound

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Technically, the Dow has likely formed a bullish “AB=CD” pattern and has since rebounded from the “D” point (chart below). It reversed lower after touching an immediate resistance level at 27,600 (20-Day SMA), and thus failed to penetrate into the upper Bollinger Band immediately. The MACD indicator may be about to form a “bullish crossover”, suggesting that the trend is perhaps gaining upward momentum. A solid breakthrough above the 20-Day SMA may open room for more upside.

Dow Jones IndexDaily Chart

Dow Jones Eyes First US Election Debate, Hang Seng Index May Rebound

Hang Seng Index Outlook:

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index (HSI) may shrug off negative news surrounding one of China’s largest property developers – Evergrande (333 HK) – after the company managed to strike a debt deal with its strategic investors to avoid an immediate liquidity crunch. Some 86.3 billion yuan of its convertible debt will be rolled over with investors’ consent. The incident underscored tough situations faced by mainland developers, with regulators recently tightening leverage rules amid economic slowdown.

As Hong Kong market enters into a two-day National Day holiday, investors may prioritize risk management and may choose to stay on the sidelines before the long weekend.

Technically, the HSI has likely formed a bullish “AB=CD” pattern with the “D” point found at around 23,070. The index has since rebounded from the “D” point, opening room for more upside towards the next resistance levels at 23,700 and 24,160.

Hang Seng Index Daily Chart

Dow Jones Eyes First US Election Debate, Hang Seng Index May Rebound
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Don’t give into despair, make a game plan
Get My Guide

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Forecast: CAD/JPY Hovers Over Major Support
Canadian Dollar Forecast: CAD/JPY Hovers Over Major Support
2020-09-29 21:30:00
DAX 30 Forecast: What to Expect in the Week Ahead
DAX 30 Forecast: What to Expect in the Week Ahead
2020-09-29 18:35:00
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, USD & More: Charts & Technical Analysis
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, USD & More: Charts & Technical Analysis
2020-09-29 13:00:00
Market Sentiment Rally Lifts EUR, GBP, AUD, but Stocks Lag | Webinar
Market Sentiment Rally Lifts EUR, GBP, AUD, but Stocks Lag | Webinar
2020-09-29 12:00:00
Advertisement