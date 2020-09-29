News & Analysis at your fingertips.

British Pound (GBP) Latest: Stronger all Round as Brexit Talks Resume

2020-09-29 08:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:

GBP price, Brexit news and analysis:

  • GBP/USD is rising, EUR/GBP is falling and many of the Sterling crosses are heading higher as traders move cautiously into riskier assets and take profits on the bullish USD trade.
  • That’s despite a continuing lack of progress in the talks between the EU and the UK on their post-Brexit relationship, with both sides saying a deal is still some way off.

GBP/USD heads higher

GBP/USD is firmer and Sterling is also higher against most other currencies as the appetite for riskier assets increases and traders who were long the safe-haven US Dollar realize some of their gains.

That profit-taking could continue for a while yet but a change from the recent risk-off trend seems unlikely longer term as global coronavirus deaths top one million – casting doubts on an economic recovery – and progress on a US fiscal stimulus package remains limited ahead of the first US Presidential debate at 0100 GMT Wednesday.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (June 30 – September 29, 2020)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

Starts in:
Live now:
Sep 29
( 10:09 GMT )
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Trading Sentiment
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Meanwhile, both sides involved in the current talks in Brussels between the EU and the UK on their post-Brexit relationship say a deal is still some way off. This is likely to be a key week for the negotiations, with the two sides still far apart on trade and the divorce deal, with the UK government determined to pass its Internal Market Bill that would undermine the Withdrawal Agreement.

EUR/GBP Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (June 30 – September 29, 2020)

Latest EUR/GBP price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

EUR/GBP MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 8% -9% -3%
Weekly -8% 1% -3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

We look at currencies regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

Check here what type of forex trader you are

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

