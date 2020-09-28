News & Analysis at your fingertips.

S&P 500 Break Risk and Dollar Charge Sees Accelerants Next Week
2020-09-28 00:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Gold , Dow Jones, Sterling, US Stimulus, NFPs
2020-09-27 16:00:00
Oil Price Rebound Stalls Ahead of Monthly High with OPEC on Sidelines
2020-09-26 04:00:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Caught at Resistance- WTI Breakout Pending
2020-09-24 19:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Gold , Dow Jones, Sterling, US Stimulus, NFPs
2020-09-27 16:00:00
Dow Jones Rebounds at 23.6% Fibonacci Level, Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Climb
2020-09-25 02:00:00
Gold, Silver Price Forecast: Will 100-Day SMA Hold or Break?
2020-09-28 08:00:00
Gold Price Holds Steady as Fed Balance Sheet Approaches June Peak
2020-09-28 05:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Gold , Dow Jones, Sterling, US Stimulus, NFPs
2020-09-27 16:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/USD
2020-09-27 10:00:00
USD/JPY Rebound Fades On Renewed Stimulus Optimism, Vaccine Progress
2020-09-28 07:00:00
Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY & AUD/JPY Rates Diverging
2020-09-26 19:05:00
Gold, Silver Price Forecast: Will 100-Day SMA Hold or Break?

Gold, Silver Price Forecast: Will 100-Day SMA Hold or Break?

2020-09-28 08:00:00
Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist
Share:

GOLD & SILVER PRICE OUTLOOK:

  • Gold prices consolidate at US$ 1,860 after breaking a key support at US$ 1,910
  • Silver prices are testing the 100-Day SMA at 22.80, with momentum biased to the downside
  • The US Dollar retraces slightly from a two-month high, but may rise again on election and Brexit risks

Gold and silver prices consolidated for a third consecutive week as traders kicked off profit-taking following a massive bull rally seen from March to August. Unwinding activities are also based on a tepid inflation outlook as job growth appears to have slowed recently and a second viral wave has likely emerged in Europe. A stronger US Dollar also weighed on precious metal prices. A clear negative correlation between gold and the US Dollar Index (DXY) was observed in the past 52 weeks (chart below)

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
How can central banks impact markets?
Get My Guide

Gold has retraced over 10% from its all-time high of US$ 2,075 observed on the 7th August 2020, after rising more than 40% from March low. Similarly, silver has fallen over 27% from its recent peak of US$ 29.40, after rallying over 150% from March through to August.

The near-term outlook for gold largely depends on the US Dollar, which is facing a string of market events this week. The final round of Brexit talks on Monday in Brussels, the first US presidential election debate on Tuesday and US non-farm payroll data on Friday will be critical for the US Dollar.

Gold Price vs. US Dollar Index – 52 weeks

Please add a description for the image.

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

From a long-term perspective, however, gold prices appeared to have entered a period of consolidation within a mega bull trend. The macro-environment (ultra-low interest rates and QE) remains accommodative to precious metal prices, albeit a short-term pullback is underway.

Gold Price vs. Fed Balance Sheet

Gold, Silver Price Forecast: Will 100-Day SMA Hold or Break?

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Technically, gold prices are consolidating at the 100-day SMA (1,870) after breaking the 50-day line last week. The momentum appears biased towards the downside, with the next key support level likely found at US$ 1,809 – a previous resistance level.

Gold PriceDaily Chart

Gold, Silver Price Forecast: Will 100-Day SMA Hold or Break?

IG Client Sentiment indicates that gold traders are heavily leaning towards the long side, with 82% of positions net long, while 18% remain net short. As gold prices fell, traders favored short (+4%) exposure rather over long (+3%) however, compared to a week ago, traders have trimmed some short (-5%) bets while adding some long (+7%) positions.

Gold, Silver Price Forecast: Will 100-Day SMA Hold or Break?
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Don’t give into despair, make a game plan
Get My Guide

SILVER PRICE OUTLOOK:

Silver prices are also testing the 100-day SMA at US$ 22.80, which is a critical support level to watch. Near-term momentum remains bearish-biased, with the next support level likely found at US$ 21.80 – the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement.

Silver PriceDaily Chart

Gold, Silver Price Forecast: Will 100-Day SMA Hold or Break?

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

