EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
No Respite for Euro as German Ifo Index Misses Expectations
2020-09-24 12:30:00
EUR/USD Rate Takes Out August Low as RSI Tracks Downward Trend
2020-09-24 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Caught at Resistance- WTI Breakout Pending
2020-09-24 19:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Swing Lower on Demand Concerns, Strong USD
2020-09-24 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq Price Forecast: Sellers Drive as Q4 Open Nears
2020-09-24 14:01:00
Dow Jones Industrial Average Eyeing 200-DMA as Risk Appetite Abates
2020-09-24 07:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast Sours as Losses Mount
2020-09-24 18:30:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Triangle Break Leading to Important 1800 Level
2020-09-24 11:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: More GBP/USD Weakness Ahead of Sunak Speech
2020-09-24 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2020-09-23 18:41:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Still Negative Towards EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD | Webinar
2020-09-22 12:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/JPY since Mar 08 when USD/JPY traded near 103.93.
2020-09-22 09:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: NYM WTI Crude 40.14 (+0.53), ICE Brent Crude 41.75 (-0.05%), NYM NYH Gasoline 119.10 (+0.82%). [delayed]
  • USD/CAD price reverses lower as the US Dollar surrenders recent gains back to the Loonie. Get your $USDCAD market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/gikRAF4Kh8 https://t.co/koyX0zf5w3
  • "USD/CAD Price Outlook: Canadian Dollar Recoils at 100-Day MA" Link to Analysis via @DailyFX - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/09/24/usdcad-usd-cad-price-outlook-canadian-dollar-recoils-at-100-day-ma.html $USDCAD $USD $CAD #FX #Forex #Trading https://t.co/g8UDn0Vffs
  • #Oil Price Outlook: #Crude Caught at Resistance- $WTI Breakout Pending - https://t.co/PmOjGYDx97 https://t.co/JeC4TvlA6i
  • Speaker Pelosi aiming for $2.4 trillion in stimulus proposal according to aides - BBG
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.29% Gold: 0.33% Oil - US Crude: -0.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/vGkrwaFvt1
  • Fragile risk sentiment has continued to benefit the US Dollar, which has taken the title of the preferred safe-haven from the likes of the Japanese Yen and Swiss Franc. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/jAFn7qGcbd https://t.co/nWLD7cSQUO
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.89%, while traders in EUR/GBP are at opposite extremes with 66.41%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/fWlXXvQUkT
  • 🇲🇽 Interest Rate Decision Actual: 4.5% Expected: 4.25% Previous: 4.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-24
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.97% Wall Street: 0.92% France 40: 0.66% FTSE 100: 0.62% Germany 30: 0.60% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/SmPAA5CRPL
Gold Price Forecast Sours as Losses Mount

2020-09-24 18:30:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Gold Price Outlook:

  • After suffering steep losses Monday, gold declines have continued, threatening secondary support
  • Still, the fundamental outlook for the precious metal has remained constant
  • Thus, the longer-term outlook remains constructive but the shorter-term outlook has weakened

After suffering a substantial decline on Monday, gold has continued lower as the week has progressed. As a result, the shorter-term technical landscape has been upended as various levels of support have been broken. While the fundamental forces at play remain unchanged, the technical developments have seriously eroded gold’s near-term price outlook.

Gold (XAU/USD) Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (June 2020 - September 2020)

gold price chart

We recently highlighted potential support near $1,862 if gold weakness persisted. Evidently, the area has offered a modicum of support, but a brief period beneath the line may have caused irreversible damage to the technical level. Consequently, the path lower has likely been made easier for bears and they may look to extend lower still. Suffice it to say, support beneath the $1,862 area is rather sparse until $1,800.

View our Podcast Episode on Risk Trading and Safe Havens

The $1,800 mark roughly coincides with the metal’s swing-highs in 2011 and 2012. Should it fail, the series of lower-lows will be continued, only weakening gold further. Therefore, $1,800 might be viewed as the “line in the sand” in the coming days as it looks to ward off an even deeper retracement.

Gold Price Chart: Weekly Time Frame (January 2010 – September 2020)

gold weekly price chart

Regardless, the longer-term outlook for gold from a fundamental standpoint has remained constant. With that in mind, recent losses may amount to healthy consolidation in the bigger picture, but they are not to be underestimated over shorter time horizons as gold appears increasingly vulnerable at this stage. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

IBEX 35 Forecast: Rising COVID Infections Exacerbates Bearish Technical Picture
IBEX 35 Forecast: Rising COVID Infections Exacerbates Bearish Technical Picture
2020-09-24 18:30:00
USD/CAD Price Outlook: Canadian Dollar Recoils at 100-Day MA
USD/CAD Price Outlook: Canadian Dollar Recoils at 100-Day MA
2020-09-24 17:00:00
No Respite for Euro as German Ifo Index Misses Expectations
No Respite for Euro as German Ifo Index Misses Expectations
2020-09-24 12:30:00
US Dollar Winning the Safe-Haven Battle vs JPY and CHF
US Dollar Winning the Safe-Haven Battle vs JPY and CHF
2020-09-24 09:35:00
Gold
Mixed