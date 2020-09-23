DAX 30 Price Outlook: German Index Broke Trendline Support, Now What?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Extends Rally as Global PMI Data Fans Volatility
2020-09-23 15:30:00
EUR/USD Price Outlook: Euro Extends Slide to Probe Support Zone
2020-09-22 14:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Outlook Ahead of the First Biden-Trump Presidential Debate
2020-09-23 02:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Weighed by Demand Concerns, Rising US Dollar
2020-09-22 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 and Dow Jones May Fall, Will Retail Investors Chase the Bottom?
2020-09-23 04:00:00
Dow Jones Rebounds, DAX Consolidates, Hang Seng May Form "AB=CD"
2020-09-23 01:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Sinks to Support, Gold Fresh Monthly Lows
2020-09-23 14:09:00
Gold, Silver Price Forecast: Key Supports Broken as US Dollar Strengthens
2020-09-23 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Will Likely Fall Further, FTSE Up
2020-09-23 08:00:00
UK to Face Lockdown Rules for as Long as 6 Months, GBP/USD Volatility Persists - US Market Open
2020-09-22 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Still Negative Towards EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD | Webinar
2020-09-22 12:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/JPY since Mar 08 when USD/JPY traded near 103.93.
2020-09-22 09:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • TikTok files for a preliminary injunction against Trump ban - BBG
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.16%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 63.82%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/BUdnibnuey
  • The DAX 30 is on pace for a noteworthy weekly loss after a key trendline was breached. Get your #DAX market update from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/OoQaBTGv8I https://t.co/1yoq1vYqV5
  • Fed's Quarles: -Decline in inflation expectations bears watching -Will take long time to fully recover from coronavirus shock -Sees strong momentum in household spending -Will be patient reacting to upward inflation deviations $USD $XAU
  • US equities pushing lower in afternoon trade. Downside led by the Nasdaq, followed by the S&P 500 and Dow Jones. $SPX $DJI $NDX $ES_F $YM_F $NQ_F #Stocks #StockMarket https://t.co/TIKHzGxD0y
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: -0.20% Germany 30: -0.25% FTSE 100: -0.32% Wall Street: -0.74% US 500: -1.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ct2yB8szAO
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Quarles Speech due at 18:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-23
  • US Dollar pushing higher against major FX peers on the back of global PMI data. Get your $USD market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/BENtqHDWyN https://t.co/SgCvMp0UwS
  • Fed's Rosengren says achieving 2% inflation in 4 years would be a matter of luck - BBG
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.16%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 64.95%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/vVgLKSkG2U
DAX 30 Price Outlook: German Index Broke Trendline Support, Now What?

DAX 30 Price Outlook: German Index Broke Trendline Support, Now What?

2020-09-23 17:05:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

DAX 30 Forecast:

DAX 30 Price Outlook: German Index Broke Trendline Support, Now What?

The DAX 30 has fallen under selling pressure this week alongside US indices which have been a source of weakness for risk assets. Despite a clear domestic catalyst or heightened exposure to technology like that of the Nasdaq 100, the DAX 30 suffered a significant technical break. As a result, it seems the DAX 30 is in a precarious position should equity weakness persist.

DAX 30 Price Chart: 4 - Hour Time Frame (June 2020 – September 2020)

DAX 30 price chart

The newfound vulnerability stems largely from the breach of the ascending trendline from mid-June. The level had helped guide the DAX higher since its inception, even withstanding multiple tests in early September. While sturdy, the level was not bulletproof and Monday’s selloff carried the conviction require to break the line, quickly allowing further losses once it was breached.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Subsequent losses followed until support near the Fibonacci level at 12,450 helped to ward off deeper declines. To be sure, the DAX will likely look to this area for initial support in the event of renewed bearishness. If broken, the index might extend lower with the 12,200 mark potentially acting as an area of secondary support. While a recovery effort has been started, risk assets remain in a fragile state in my opinion, leaving the DAX 30 susceptible to further losses.

Germany 30 MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -13% 2% -7%
Weekly 16% -28% -9%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Further still, IG client sentiment data suggests similar as long exposure has quickly overtaken short interest. Since we typically take a contrarian view to sentiment data, the shift in positioning could be a sign the DAX 30 has further to fall. Thus, shorter-term recoveries might create potential entry points that look to capitalize on renewed weakness. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Extends Rally as Global PMI Data Fans Volatility
US Dollar Extends Rally as Global PMI Data Fans Volatility
2020-09-23 15:30:00
AUD/NZD Outlook: RBA vs RBNZ Monetary Divergence Wanes
AUD/NZD Outlook: RBA vs RBNZ Monetary Divergence Wanes
2020-09-23 11:00:00
EUR/GBP Outlook: Freight Adds to Brexit Woes, UK PMI, Bullish Pennant
EUR/GBP Outlook: Freight Adds to Brexit Woes, UK PMI, Bullish Pennant
2020-09-23 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Will Likely Fall Further, FTSE Up
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Will Likely Fall Further, FTSE Up
2020-09-23 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 30
Mixed