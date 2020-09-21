FTSE 100 Hit Hard as Fears of a New COVID-19 Lockdown Grow

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/CHF, EUR/AUD, EUR/CAD
2020-09-21 06:00:00
USD, GBP, EUR Volatility Ahead of Cross-Continental Geopolitical Risks
2020-09-21 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Yen, NZD, RBNZ, Powell Testifies
2020-09-20 16:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Vulnerable Amid Fading Demand, Oversupply Concerns
2020-09-20 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Yen, NZD, RBNZ, Powell Testifies
2020-09-20 16:00:00
Dow Jones Tries to Turn Green on Upbeat Consumer Sentiment Data
2020-09-18 14:25:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Rebound from 50-Day SMA Intact Ahead of Fed Testimony
2020-09-21 05:00:00
Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: Tailwinds Remains Strong
2020-09-20 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD To Extend Slide on No-Deal Brexit Fears, Covid-19 Second Wave
2020-09-21 07:00:00
USD, GBP, EUR Volatility Ahead of Cross-Continental Geopolitical Risks
2020-09-21 04:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Yen, NZD, RBNZ, Powell Testifies
2020-09-20 16:00:00
Japanese Yen Exhibits Bullish Behavior as BoJ Braces for Negative CPI
2020-09-19 13:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $USDJPY plunging to its lowest levels since March as support at the July low (104.18) gives way. Daily close below the 104 level could bring the March 12 swing-low (103.08) into focus Is $USDJPY headed to parity? https://t.co/QtlWIPKbU6
  • Technical indicators are chart analysis tools that can help traders better understand and act on price movement. Learn more about the importance of technical analysis here: https://t.co/NpC1D8y4Aa https://t.co/7fMGgU3vUn
  • RT @MrMBrown: $GBP looks to be in for a rough ride this week - mounting speculation of tighter covid restrictions; Brexit trade talks remai…
  • 🇪🇸 Balance of Trade (JUL) Actual: €-0.31B Previous: €1.48B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-21
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.14%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 72.33%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/pzRhq9H8WP
  • Heads Up:🇪🇸 Balance of Trade (JUL) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Previous: €1.48B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-21
  • Hang Seng Index (HSI) fell over 1.8%. It is likely to end the day with a large bearish candlestick, which flags more downside risk. Breaking below 24,000 support will likely open the door for further losses with an eye at 23,780 - the 61.8% Fibonacci downward extension. https://t.co/mrYUt8dBvX
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.14% Silver: -0.30% Oil - US Crude: -1.24% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/XNHL75HNAY
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.37% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.34% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.26% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.18% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.14% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/c9qsogfePj
  • $GBPUSD To Extend Slide on No-Deal #Brexit Fears, #Covid19UK Second Wave https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/euro_open/2020/09/21/GBPUSD-To-Extend-Slide-on-No-Deal-Brexit-Fears-Covid-19-Second-Wave.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/jEGvt9WMpn
FTSE 100 Hit Hard as Fears of a New COVID-19 Lockdown Grow

FTSE 100 Hit Hard as Fears of a New COVID-19 Lockdown Grow

2020-09-21 08:00:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

FTSE 100 Price, Chart and Analysis:

  • FTSE 100 rattled by fears of new lockdown measures.
  • Bank stocks hit by fresh money laundering reports.

For all economic data and events, see the DailyFX Calendar.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

A fresh round of tough lockdown measures may only be days away after new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to climb, two senior scientific officers will warn today. Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance will speak today at 11:00 BST and warn that the nation has reached a critical point in the pandemic and that the country will face a challenging winter period unless the UK population adhere to current government COVID-19 guidelines. According to media sources, Professor Whitty will say that the pandemic trend in the UK is going in the wrong direction and point to data from Spain and France as evidence that the fears of a second wave are real. On Friday, France announced 13,215 new cases and Spain announced 14,389 new cases.

Fears of a fresh lockdown are hitting the FTSE 100, and some of its sub-sectors hard. The FTSE 100 is currently trading around 1.5% lower at 5,881, while the more domestically orientated FTSE 250 is over 2% lower at 17,200. In the sub-indices, the FTSE 350 beverages are down 2%, while the travel and leisure sector is 3.9% lower at 6,327.

The UK bank sector is also under heavy pressure after fresh reports that several banks continued to move money around despite official warnings. One of the banks mentioned, HSBC, hit a 25-year low in Asian trade. The UK FTSE 350 bank’s index is currently quoted nearly 4% lower on the session so far.

The latest sell-off is pushing the FTSE 100 back down to an old area of support which may not hold if fresh COVID-19 are announced. While the old double-low at 5,850 has been broken before, the market quickly returned into the multi-month trading range. This support is currently being re-tested and the daily chart is showing signs of renewed weakness. The index trades below all three moving-averages, while the old 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at 5,889 is also broken. A break below the September 4 multi-month low at 5,763 would expose the 23.6% Fib at 5,464.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

FTSE 100 Daily Price Chart (January – September 21, 2020)

FTSE 100 Hit Hard as Fears of a New COVID-19 Lockdown Grow
FTSE 100 MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 8% 8% 8%
Weekly 8% 2% 6%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

IG client sentiment data shows 66.36% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.97 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 0.32% lower than yesterday and 4.98% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 0.31% lower than yesterday and 1.16% lower from last week.We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to fall.

Positioning is less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed FTSE 100 trading bias.

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What is your view on the FTSE – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100 to Test 100-Day SMA, Hang Seng and ASX 200 May Open Flat
Nasdaq 100 to Test 100-Day SMA, Hang Seng and ASX 200 May Open Flat
2020-09-21 01:00:00
Copper Price Forecast: Bulls Push Price to New Multi-Year High
Copper Price Forecast: Bulls Push Price to New Multi-Year High
2020-09-18 22:00:00
Dow Jones Tries to Turn Green on Upbeat Consumer Sentiment Data
Dow Jones Tries to Turn Green on Upbeat Consumer Sentiment Data
2020-09-18 14:25:00
South African Rand: ZAR Strengthens as SARB Signals End to Rate Cuts
South African Rand: ZAR Strengthens as SARB Signals End to Rate Cuts
2020-09-18 11:28:00
Advertisement

Rates

FTSE 100
Mixed