AUD/USD Price Outlook: Aussie Ascends on China Data, FOMC Eyed

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Remains Underpinned as German ZEW Sentiment Improves in September
2020-09-15 09:32:00
EUR/USD Rate Eyes 2020 High as RSI Threatens Downward Trend
2020-09-15 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, British Pound, Brexit Woes, US Dollar, Fed
2020-09-13 16:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Mired by Moving Average Death Cross
2020-09-13 03:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Price Forecast: Big Support Holds Ahead of FOMC
2020-09-15 17:11:00
Dow Jones Futures Climb With Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng, LDP Election in Focus
2020-09-14 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Aussie & Gold
2020-09-14 15:30:00
Gold Price Eyes Bullish Breakout as USD Drops Ahead of FOMC
2020-09-14 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Stabilizing, Focus on Brexit
2020-09-15 08:00:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CHF
2020-09-15 04:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Key Levels to Watch
2020-09-15 11:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Aussie & Gold
2020-09-14 15:30:00
More View more
Breaking news

Join DailyFX at the Virtual Expo, along with IG and Nadex Today through Thursday!

Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.25% Oil - US Crude: 0.04% Gold: -0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/WnBRp8nupz
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.27%, while traders in EUR/GBP are at opposite extremes with 75.33%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/z2yhOb5fTe
  • UK had offered tentative concessions on fisheries in trade talks with the EU last week, according to two diplomatic sources $GBP
  • EU-UK disagreements on fisheries, level playing field, governance and animal checks all solvable on technical level if there is political green light, according to a diplomatic source $GBP
  • USD/CAD responded to key Fibonacci support early in the month and while further topside may be likely near-term, the broader risk remains weighted to the downside while below 1.3364.Get your $USDCAD technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/n8hOIhMZJQ https://t.co/b32aSCpcZ1
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.82% Wall Street: 0.35% Germany 30: -0.05% France 40: -0.08% FTSE 100: -0.40% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/WLADHHLqx6
  • Canada is set to drop threat to place retaliatory measures against US aluminum, according to sources $CAD https://t.co/lLCVYTfTRT
  • Apple announces $AAPL watch Fitness+ workouts service, presumably taking aim at companies like $PTON
  • U.S. drops tariffs on Canadian aluminum. $cad
  • Dow Jones Price Forecast: Big Support Holds Ahead of FOMC https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2020/09/15/Dow-Jones-DJIA-Nasdaq-Price-Forecasts-Ahead-of-the-Fed.html (img 1: Dow, img 2: Nasdaq 100) $DJIA $Nasdaq $qqq https://t.co/xcHMr7ak9X
AUD/USD Price Outlook: Aussie Ascends on China Data, FOMC Eyed

AUD/USD Price Outlook: Aussie Ascends on China Data, FOMC Eyed

2020-09-15 19:15:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

AUD/USD PRICE OUTLOOK: AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR CLIMBS AGAINST USD AHEAD OF FOMC DECISION

AUD/USD is trading on its front foot so far this Tuesday with spot prices higher by about 0.2% intraday. The Australian Dollar is strengthening broadly on the back of solid economic data out of China, which could encourage wait-and-see RBA policy.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

AUD/USD PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (20 MAY TO 15 SEP 2020)

AUD USD Price Chart AUDUSD Australian Dollar Forecast

Gains notched by spot AUD/USD since bouncing off the 0.7200-price level last week highlights this confluent zone of resistance-turned-support. Also, the Aussie-Dollar continues to generally hold its positively sloped 20-day moving average, which could help sustain the broader bullish trend. This brings potential for a retest of technical resistance underpinned by the 31 August swing high at the 0.7400-handle into focus.

Starts in:
Live now:
Sep 17
( 16:09 GMT )
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
DailyFX Education Summit: Trade Your Market - Day 3, Forex
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

AUD/USD PRICE CHART WITH VIX INDEX OVERLAID: DAILY TIME FRAME (DEC 2019 TO SEP 2020)

AUDUSD Price Chart AUD to USD Forecast September 2020 FOMC Meeting

The Australian Dollar might remain in favor relative to its safe-haven USD peer so long as trader risk appetite remains intact and expected market volatility stays relatively subdued. AUD/USD price action could face headwinds, however, if sentiment sours and causes the S&P 500 VIX Index to rise materially.

AUD/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 2% -4% -1%
Weekly -3% 5% 1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Nevertheless, the next direction of AUD/USD stands to be strong-armed by the upcoming Federal Reserve interest rate decision. The FOMC decision is scheduled to cross market wires this Wednesday, 16 September at 18:00 GMT, which will be accompanied by updated economic projections and follow-up press conference spearheaded by Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Keep Reading - US Dollar Outlook: USD Price Action Focused on Fed Meeting

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Market Sentiment May Rally Further as FOMO Trades Boost Prices | Webinar
Market Sentiment May Rally Further as FOMO Trades Boost Prices | Webinar
2020-09-15 12:30:00
Silver Forecast: Silver Confined to key Fibonacci Levels
Silver Forecast: Silver Confined to key Fibonacci Levels
2020-09-15 11:46:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Key Levels to Watch
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Key Levels to Watch
2020-09-15 11:00:00
EUR/USD Remains Underpinned as German ZEW Sentiment Improves in September
EUR/USD Remains Underpinned as German ZEW Sentiment Improves in September
2020-09-15 09:32:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR