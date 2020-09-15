AUD/USD Price Outlook: Aussie Ascends on China Data, FOMC Eyed

Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.25% Oil - US Crude: 0.04% Gold: -0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/WnBRp8nupz

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.27%, while traders in EUR/GBP are at opposite extremes with 75.33%.

UK had offered tentative concessions on fisheries in trade talks with the EU last week, according to two diplomatic sources $GBP

EU-UK disagreements on fisheries, level playing field, governance and animal checks all solvable on technical level if there is political green light, according to a diplomatic source $GBP

USD/CAD responded to key Fibonacci support early in the month and while further topside may be likely near-term, the broader risk remains weighted to the downside while below 1.3364.

Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.82% Wall Street: 0.35% Germany 30: -0.05% France 40: -0.08% FTSE 100: -0.40%

Canada is set to drop threat to place retaliatory measures against US aluminum, according to sources $CAD https://t.co/lLCVYTfTRT

Apple announces $AAPL watch Fitness+ workouts service, presumably taking aim at companies like $PTON

U.S. drops tariffs on Canadian aluminum. $cad