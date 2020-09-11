British Pound Latest (GBP) - EU Gives UK Brexit Ultimatum

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: DXY May Extend Losses Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision
2020-09-11 07:00:00
EUR/USD Analysis: Wait-and-See ECB Guidance Keeps August Range Intact
2020-09-11 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook Mired by Moving Average Death Cross
2020-09-10 17:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook Downbeat, Demand Concerns May Prompt OPEC Action
2020-09-10 09:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones May Lead Hang Seng, Nikkei 225 lower Post ECB Disappointment
2020-09-11 02:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, AUD/USD Forecast: Retail Investors Buying the Dip?
2020-09-09 04:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rally Stalls– Relief or Reversal?
2020-09-10 18:30:00
S&P 500 May Lead ASX 200 Higher, Gold Rebounds as US Dollar Falls
2020-09-10 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest (GBP) - EU Gives UK Brexit Ultimatum
2020-09-11 08:00:00
GBP/USD Slammed by Brexit Drama, Dollar-Yen Eyes Inflation Data
2020-09-10 21:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Slammed by Brexit Drama, Dollar-Yen Eyes Inflation Data
2020-09-10 21:30:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jul 07, 2020 when USD/JPY traded near 107.55.
2020-09-10 06:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Spinning Top candlestick pattern forms part of the vast Japanese candlestick repertoire with its own distinct features. Gain a better understanding of the spinning top candlestick here: https://t.co/yXomAftdv8 https://t.co/Y9GEG6KPRL
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/9:30 AM GMT as he goes over London #FX & #CFD charts for the next week. Register here: https://t.co/CoMkMA0pdF https://t.co/kucOpKSLRy
  • 🇨🇳 New Yuan Loans (AUG) Actual: CNY1280B Expected: CNY1220B Previous: CNY992.7B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-11
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.16%, while traders in EUR/GBP are at opposite extremes with 73.87%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/99DHvNzCHS
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EcoFin Meeting due at 08:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-11
  • Heads Up:💶 Eurogroup Meeting due at 08:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-11
  • Many people are attracted to forex trading due to the amount of leverage that brokers provide. Leverage allows traders to gain more exposure in financial markets than what they are required to pay for. Learn about FX leverage here: https://t.co/3Wked6GBOp https://t.co/DPd7d9si20
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.10% Gold: -0.20% Silver: -0.43% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Suv4VmlyY9
  • The UK have reached an agreement in principle on trade deal with Japan $GBP
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.39% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.30% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.25% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.19% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.11% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/FCYGO1M8Up
British Pound Latest (GBP) - EU Gives UK Brexit Ultimatum

British Pound Latest (GBP) - EU Gives UK Brexit Ultimatum

2020-09-11 08:00:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Price Analysis & News

  • UK GDP Broadly In-Line With Expectations
  • EU Gives UK Ultimatum
  • EUR/GBP Benefits from the Best of Both Worlds

UK GDP: UK growth for July is broadly in line with expectations, albeit slightly on the softer side. For July, GDP grew 6.6%, in which the ONS reported that while UK GDP may be 18.6% higher than its April low, the UK still has to make up half of the GDP lost since the start of the pandemic. In reaction to the GDP report, the Pound saw a muted reaction on the whole. That said, going forward, in light of fiscal measures, namely the “eat out to help out” scheme, expectations are for a strong set of August figures.

Starts in:
Live now:
Sep 17
( 16:09 GMT )
Join Day 3 of the DailyFX Summit discussing currencies
DailyFX Education Summit: Trade Your Market - Day 3, Forex
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

UK Economic Data

British Pound Latest (GBP) - EU Gives UK Brexit Ultimatum

Source: Refinitiv, DailyFX

EU Gives UK Ultimatum: Political uncertainty and the repricing of no-deal Brexit risks has been the main driver behind a tough week for the Pound, which has plummeted from above 1.32 to briefly trading below 1.28. As the UK looks to pass the Internal Market Bill (IMB) through parliament in the coming weeks, trust between the UK and EU has arguably hit an all-time low in this Brexit saga with the EU giving the UK an ultimatum. Either withdraw the bill by the end of the month or face possible legal action if not.

With that said, in the absence of amendments, the passing of the bill in its current form will materially increase the odds of a no-deal Brexit and thus pave the way for further losses in the Pound. This sentiment has been reflected in the options market as premiums for downside protection soars. On the technical front, the line in the sand for a move lower sits at 1.2735, which marks the 200DMA, failure to hold and 1.25 beckons.

GBP/USD PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME

GBP/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 5% -7% -2%
Weekly 41% -27% -3%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide
British Pound Latest (GBP) - EU Gives UK Brexit Ultimatum

Source: Refinitiv

Best of Both World’s for EUR/GBP, But Above 0.9300 is Tough to Hold

The move lower in the Pound had been further compounded by the surge in EUR/GBP which posted its 2nd best day this year rising over 1.6%. The cross benefitting from the best of both world’s of Brexit uncertainty and the ECB’s surprising calmness over the appreciation in the Euro, subsequently giving the all-clear for Euro bulls. That said however, with EUR/GBP rising to its highest level since the COVID crash, rising to 0.9270, the typical nature of the cross since Brexit has been one of which where EUR/GBP has failed to sustain a move above 0.9300, despite some analysts emerging with parity calls again.

EUR/GBP PRICE CHART: WEEKLY TIMEFRAME

EUR/GBP BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -3% 30% 19%
Weekly -37% 88% 22%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide
British Pound Latest (GBP) - EU Gives UK Brexit Ultimatum

Source:IG

10 Most Popular Candlestick Patterns

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones May Lead Hang Seng, Nikkei 225 lower Post ECB Disappointment
Dow Jones May Lead Hang Seng, Nikkei 225 lower Post ECB Disappointment
2020-09-11 02:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Can USD/CAD Mount a Bullish Continuation?
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Can USD/CAD Mount a Bullish Continuation?
2020-09-10 20:05:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Mired by Moving Average Death Cross
Crude Oil Price Outlook Mired by Moving Average Death Cross
2020-09-10 17:00:00
EUR/GBP Price Forecast: Euro Soars Amid Emergency Brexit Talks
EUR/GBP Price Forecast: Euro Soars Amid Emergency Brexit Talks
2020-09-10 14:03:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Bullish