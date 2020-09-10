News & Analysis at your fingertips.

ECB Leaves Rates Unchanged, EURUSD Moves Sideways Ahead of the Press Conference

ECB Leaves Rates Unchanged, EURUSD Moves Sideways Ahead of the Press Conference

2020-09-10 11:59:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

ECB Meeting and EUR/USD Price, News and Analysis:

  • ECB monetary policy unchanged as expected.
  • Press conference may reveal latest thoughts on inflation and growth.

DailyFX Economic Data and Events Calendar

*** Updates to Follow ***

The European Central Bank left all of their monetary policy settings unchanged today as expected.

ECB Leaves Rates Unchanged, EURUSD Moves Sideways Ahead of the Press Conference

Traders will now wait to see the ECB’s thoughts on inflation and growth slightly later in the session. Before the announcement, expectations were building that the ECB may follow the Fed’s path and start to target average inflation to allow them more flexibility and allowing them to keep interest rates lower for longer. The last Euro system Staff Macroeconomic Projections, released in June, showed annual HICP inflation falling to 0.3% in 2020, from 1.2% in 2019 and rising to 0.8% and 1.3% in 2021 and 2022 respectively. The latest projections and President Christine Lagarde’s commentary on today’s decision will be heard at the ECB press conference from 12:30 GMT.

EUR/USD trades near 1.1845, and little movement is expected ahead of the press conference.

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart (January – September 10, 2020)

ECB Leaves Rates Unchanged, EURUSD Moves Sideways Ahead of the Press Conference
What is your view on EUR/USD – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

